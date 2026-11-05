Exterior Design

Unsurprisingly, the biggest element of this car is its exterior design. It is the second vehicle to bring Hyundai's latest design language to the Indian car market. The face is dominated by Hyundai's new H-shaped LED DRLs and low-set headlamps, whilst moving over to the side reveals some really nice-looking 17-inch alloy wheels with a petal design.

Whilst the front and sides have a lot going on for them, the rear seems a bit bland, with only the connected tail lamp adding some excitement to the overall look. You get the word Bayon splashed out across the rear, a design trend that seems fast catching on across manufacturers.

At 4.2 metres with a wheelbase of 2.60 metres, the Bayon fills in well above the sub-compacts but is smaller than a large chunk of cars it competes with in the segment. This is the result of Hyundai wanting to keep some gap between this and the next-gen Creta, which will arrive in FY28.