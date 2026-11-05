Why I Would Buy It?
- Feature list
- Interior space
- All-around visibility
Why I Would Avoid It?
- Top-end too pricey
- Interior plastics not upto mark
Introduction
The Hyundai Creta is getting bigger, wider, and more feature-loaded and will arrive about five to six months from the time of the review. To fill the gap left by the lower versions of the Creta is the car that you see in the photos. It's called the Hyundai Bayon and is the automaker's second competitor in India's hottest car segment and will, along with the Creta, sit as its sibling. It takes the same formula as the current Creta and has packed it into a smaller package, creating a smaller-brother/bigger-brother package.
Exterior Design
Unsurprisingly, the biggest element of this car is its exterior design. It is the second vehicle to bring Hyundai's latest design language to the Indian car market. The face is dominated by Hyundai's new H-shaped LED DRLs and low-set headlamps, whilst moving over to the side reveals some really nice-looking 17-inch alloy wheels with a petal design.
Whilst the front and sides have a lot going on for them, the rear seems a bit bland, with only the connected tail lamp adding some excitement to the overall look. You get the word Bayon splashed out across the rear, a design trend that seems fast catching on across manufacturers.
At 4.2 metres with a wheelbase of 2.60 metres, the Bayon fills in well above the sub-compacts but is smaller than a large chunk of cars it competes with in the segment. This is the result of Hyundai wanting to keep some gap between this and the next-gen Creta, which will arrive in FY28.
Interior Design
There is a sense of familiarity when you get into the cabin as it looks pretty much like the cabin of every other Hyundai that's on sale in India today. And that's not a bad thing, as Hyundai has its cabin design, quality, and overall build structure quite sorted out. There are two colour options: black with olive as standard and black with red accents as an optional extra from the HX5 variant onwards.
The dashboard is dominated by two massive 12.3-inch displays oriented towards the driver. They are quite a bit of a glamour to the overall look but can be a bit hard to look at due to a backlight that does not hold out well in direct sunlight. Another nice element is the steering wheel, which is leather-wrapped and sports the four-dot logo that Hyundai has started adding to all its vehicles. What we didn't like in the overall front package is the entire AC console, which sports a new design but looks at least one segment lower in terms of interface and quality of plastics. Hyundai has picked a nice mix of soft-touch plastics in contact areas, adding to the premium feel of the cabin.
Features
Put most simply, Hyundai has picked up (most of) the feature list of the current fully-loaded Creta and given it to the Bayon. This list includes dual 12.3-inch digital displays, ambient lighting, climate control with rear AC vents, ventilated front seats, Level-2 ADAS, connected car technology, 360-degree camera, Bose sound system, full-LED light package, powered driver's seat, and 60:40 split-folding rear seats with recline and slide function.
On paper, the feature list is comprehensive but there are a few things to point out. The AC tends to struggle at full load, the resolution on the 360-degree camera is poor, and it is missing things like a HUD, a powered tailgate, or even the ability to open the fuel-filler door from the outside.
Space
We start with the front of the Bayon, which is easy in terms of ingress due to the wide opening of the doors. Once in, the seats have a large amount of padding and side bolstering, allowing you to fit snugly in place. As a space, the front row is airy, wide, with more than enough headroom and knee room. However, if one of the occupants is on the taller or wider side, then you are going to have some issues with shoulder room between both the front occupants, a problem that becomes a little more glaring if you go in for the manual transmission variants. However, on the top-spec variants you get an electric parking brake allowing for that little bit of additional space between the front occupants.
The second row is a strict two-person affair due to the narrow nature of the car and also a large rear AC/charging console, the latter of which is standard across the range. With two people of average height, you have enough headroom, knee room, and shoulder room between both occupants. A third person means the other two will have to sit awkwardly and they will also have to deal with oddly positioned AC vents.
Storage
In terms of storage, all four doors get 500ml bottle holders, whilst the space between the two front occupants and the second-row armrest both get dual cup holders. The glovebox is not deep or insulated but is angled downwards, making it easier to access, and it comes with an open parcel shelf above it.
The boot is massive at 505 litres and is easy to access thanks to a high-opening boot lid, medium-height loading lip, and wide surface area. The rear seats split-fold in a 60:40 fashion, allowing for a significant amount of additional storage space. The boot sits deep, which means that even if you have to fit tall objects, packing them effectively will ensure that your rear view is not blocked.
Infotainment System
One of Hyundai's big sellers for this car is a new infotainment system. It is a dual 12.3-inch unit that debuted with the Venue last year and sits like a large TV on the dashboard. The screens orient to the driver and are very easy and intuitive to use thanks to a well-layered interface with quick access to all functions. Thankfully, you also get physical buttons to move between the main functions offered with the system. It's a similar story for the instrument cluster, which is also colourful and actually pretty easy to use thanks to the layout of the buttons on the steering wheel. It provides a lot of information and gives you the ability to switch between three layouts and fonts for the instrument cluster, including one called 'Classic' that harks back to the first-gen Hyundai Creta from 2015. The automaker is also going big on software integration and has included a generative AI function that can control tasks within the car but also be your voice assistant when driving.
Safety
All versions of the car, as standard, get six airbags, hill-start assist, stability programme, ABS with EBD, and reverse parking sensors. The rear-view camera and TPMS start from the HX3 variant, whilst the top-spec versions get Level-2 ADAS, a 360-degree camera package, and TPMS. At the time of writing this review, Hyundai had said that the car had been engineered for a five-star BNCAP crash test rating, and we believe that it will get that certification by the end of this calendar year.
Performance
There is only one engine on offer with the Bayon and that's Hyundai's 1.5-litre MPI petrol producing 113bhp and 144Nm. It can be had with either a CVT or a six-speed manual transmission, which is what we have driven for the review. The automaker has also confirmed that a CNG-powered Bayon will be launched in India in January 2027.
As a car to drive, the Bayon is what we could describe as getting the job done. The numbers are not inadequate but are nothing like the kind of figures some of its turbo-petrol counterparts are offering these days. The pace is leisurely, predictable, and aimed in a large way at efficiency and getting from Point A to Point B. The meat of the torque is nicely balanced between third and fourth gear, with a minimal amount of rowing needed to keep your momentum constant. In fact, you would only find yourself moving into sixth gear at speeds of above 70kmph. The clutch action is light and the gear shifts are slick, making it easy to use the manual gearbox even in heavy traffic. In this age of turbo-petrols and hybrids, an NA petrol has its own charm even if it's slightly more on the predictable side.
Ride and Handling
One of the stronger parts of the Bayon's overall package is its ride quality. It is able to take most bumps and imperfections without much of a struggle, but load up the car and miss something, and you can see a chink in the car's armour. But as we said for the performance section, the package gets the job done. At low speeds, thanks to the massive 205mm ground clearance, you don't have to worry about bumps and imperfections.
However, when you get to the sharp-edged stuff, it's better to tread with caution, especially if you have the top versions with the 17-inch wheels that could get scratched easily. Out on the highway, the steering weighs up nicely as you go faster and offers sufficient confidence for you to be able to cruise at three-digit highway speeds without much of a struggle. Given that the car has high edges, it is easy to judge where to place the vehicle when sifting your way through traffic. Hyundai has put little windows in the C-pillars, eliminating what would otherwise be a massive blind spot on the rear left.
NVH
The engine is refined, quiet, well-balanced, and, for the most part, remains unintrusive in the driving experience. The cabin is quite well insulated, with a minimal amount of road or wind noise.
Verdict
The Bayon has a large task on its hands. It has to hold up the fort at the entry end of Hyundai's fight in the C-segment. It will be the starting point for those that want to jump out of the sub-compact race and into something bigger, a little more powerful, with a big boot, and offering space for four in decent comfort. It's targeted at a set of buyers that want features playing a much bigger role in the package. On most of those fronts, the car delivers even if it feels a bit pricey at the top end, something that may change quite a bit once the new Creta is launched in FY28.
Photography: Kapil Angane