Hyundai Alcazar 1.5 Turbo Petrol AT Long-Term Review: Introduction

Introduction

It’s been three weeks since I have had the Hyundai Alcazar, our newest long-termer. Finished in Robust Emerald (a lovely, deep shade of green that almost looks black at night), this is the Signature petrol automatic, six-seater version that I will be using over the next four months for just about everything. My goal with the Alcazar is simple: to find out whether this three-row SUV can be that perfect “do-it-all” family vehicle.

My previous long-termer from Hyundai was a Creta diesel manual, a car that made me realise how much I valued fuel efficiency and torque. It was dependable, strong on the highways (even with a full load), and surprisingly engaging to drive. This time, I have switched things up - from a diesel manual to a petrol automatic, from a five-seater to a three-row six-seater with more boot space. Let’s see whether this convenience-focused evolution is any good.