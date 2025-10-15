Hyundai Alcazar 1.5 Turbo Petrol AT Long-Term Review: Introduction

Introduction
It’s been three weeks since I have had the Hyundai Alcazar, our newest long-termer. Finished in Robust Emerald (a lovely, deep shade of green that almost looks black at night), this is the Signature petrol automatic, six-seater version that I will be using over the next four months for just about everything. My goal with the Alcazar is simple: to find out whether this three-row SUV can be that perfect “do-it-all” family vehicle.
My previous long-termer from Hyundai was a Creta diesel manual, a car that made me realise how much I valued fuel efficiency and torque. It was dependable, strong on the highways (even with a full load), and surprisingly engaging to drive. This time, I have switched things up - from a diesel manual to a petrol automatic, from a five-seater to a three-row six-seater with more boot space. Let’s see whether this convenience-focused evolution is any good.
First Impressions
Naturally, the shift from a diesel manual to this petrol automatic has been liberating during my hour-long commute to work. Yes, I do occasionally miss the diesel’s efficiency, especially on long days with endless stop-and-go traffic, but the ease of an automatic and the refinement of this turbo four-cylinder petrol engine more than make up for it. This drivetrain is rather smooth, and so far, it has made my daily commutes relaxing.
What gives the Alcazar an edge over the Creta is the added versatility. The six-seat configuration (with captain seats in the middle row) provides more breathing space and better comfort for passengers, especially on long drives. With the third-row seats folded down, the much larger boot has come to my rescue more than once already, and that’s a huge win.
The Specs
This is the most expensive Signature variant, which gets you everything you would expect in a car that costs Rs. 25 lakh on-road. There are ventilated seats for both the front and second rows, dual-zone climate control, Level 2 ADAS, fold-down tray tables, panoramic sunroof, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and much more. During my time with the Alcazar so far, some of these features are already proving their worth. The ventilated seats work like a charm on hot days, and I am a huge fan of this car’s blind spot monitoring system, which, when you put on the turn indicator, gives you a clear view of the road behind from the A-pillar onwards.
What’s Next?
For the next part of this long-term review, I will dive deeper into real-world fuel economy in the city, comfort over varying road conditions, and how the Alcazar lives up to its promise as a true all-rounder. Stay tuned, because there is a lot to uncover.
Product Details
Make: Hyundai
Model: Alcazar
Trim: Signature 6-Seater
Fuel: Petrol
Kilometres this month: 940
Fuel efficiency: 11.8kmpl
Price when tested: Rs. 24.99 lakh, OTR, Mumbai
Pictures by Kaustubh Gandhi