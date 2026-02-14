CarWale
    Hyundai Alcazar 1.5 Turbo Petrol AT Long-Term Review: Highway & Wrap Up

    Sagar Bhanushali

    Highway & Wrap Up

    Two months in, and countless daily commutes later, the real test of our Hyundai Alcazar began once I started using it for outstation trips. Long runs to Pune, quick weekend escapes to Alibaug and Tamhini Ghat gave me an opportunity to understand what this SUV is like when you actually use it the way most Indian families will; loaded with people, luggage, and expectations.

    Let me start with the engine and gearbox combo because that’s what you interact with the most on long drives. The 1.5-litre turbo petrol automatic feels at home cruising at triple-digit speeds all day long. The engine sits quietly in the background, the gearbox shifts smoothly, and there’s always enough punch available for quick overtakes without having to plan three business days in advance.

    Better still, I found myself appreciating ADAS more and more during these long trips. Adaptive cruise control is brilliant on open stretches, maintaining distance smoothly without abrupt braking. Lane keep assist works well on clearly marked highways. It’s not perfect, though, and our road conditions will always challenge these systems. But when used sensibly, ADAS genuinely adds a layer of comfort, and on longer runs to Pune, especially, it made the drive feel less tiring than usual.

    Now let’s talk about what happens when you fully load the Alcazar, six adults onboard and the boot packed. At highway speeds, the ride quality is superb for the most part. The car feels planted and comfortable. It absorbs small bumps beautifully and remains composed over most road imperfections. However, once fully loaded, you do start noticing that over bigger undulations, the suspension wallows.

    There is some bounce, and the damping feels just about adequate rather than plush. Over speed breakers in the city with all seats occupied, the rear suspension would occasionally hit the bump stops, which is something you definitely feel and hear. It’s not a deal breaker, but it does remind you that this isn’t a ladder-frame SUV built with immense load capacity. That said, ground clearance was never an issue even when fully loaded. No scraping, no scary moments.

    Boot space and flexibility are where the Alcazar truly shines. I’ve used the boot for airport runs multiple times, and it swallowed luggage like a champ. Three suitcases of different sizes, backpacks, and even some extra check-in bags went in without drama. The flexible seating layout is a blessing. You can partially fold the third row, stack luggage on one side, and still seat someone on the other side when needed. It’s this real-world practicality that makes the Alcazar such an easy car to live with. Whether it’s family trips, airport duties, or weekend getaways, you never feel short on space.

    While I love the flexibility, the third row itself isn’t built for long-distance comfort. It’s perfectly fine for short city runs; taking extra relatives out for dinner, visiting family, or quick errands. But for proper highway trips, it’s best used folded down for luggage.

    Over these four months, the Alcazar slowly grew on me in a way few cars do. It’s not too big, it doesn’t try too hard to be sporty, and it isn’t pretending to be a hardcore SUV. Instead, it focuses on being a comfortable, versatile family car and absolutely nails that brief. The mileage that I have gotten hasn’t been too bad either. Around 9-10kmpl in the city and 13-14kmpl on the highway, which I’d call decent for a turbo petrol of this size.

    Sending the Alcazar back felt difficult. It’s been one of the most impressive long-term test cars I’ve had in recent times. It made daily drives easy, highway trips comfortable, family duties stress-free, and I never once felt like a chore to use. The comfort, refinement, and overall ease of driving make it a lovely all-rounder, and if you’re looking for a family SUV that works brilliantly in the city and feels at home on the highway, the Alcazar deserves to be on your list.

    Pictures by Kaustubh Gandhi

    Product Details

    Make: Hyundai

    Model: Alcazar

    Trim: Signature 6-Seater

    Fuel: Petrol

    Kilometres this month: 1,532

    Fuel efficiency: 11.5kmpl

    Price when tested: Rs. 24.99 lakh, OTR, Mumbai

    Hyundai Alcazar
    Rs. 14.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
