CarWale
    AD

    Hyundai Alcazar 1.5 Turbo Petrol AT Long-Term Review: City Report

    Authors Image

    Sagar Bhanushali

    1,800 Views

    City Report

    Exterior Front View

    Living with a three-row SUV in a city like Mumbai can be intimidating. Narrow lanes, dense traffic, and limited parking make you wonder whether a large vehicle is truly usable. Over the last two months, the Alcazar 1.5 Turbo Petrol AT has been my daily driver across Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, so I can tell you whether it copes well with the realities of urban life.

    The first thing that struck me about the Alcazar in the city is how well its size is judged. While it is a proper three-row SUV that can comfortably seat four adults, two kids, and carry some luggage, it never feels cumbersome in traffic. That balance is crucial in a city where even a Venue or an Exter can feel stressful to drive during peak hours. The Alcazar feels almost perfectly sized for urban use. It doesn’t feel heavy or intimidating while navigating narrow lanes or bumper-to-bumper traffic, yet it has enough road presence to feel substantial. Parking has also been largely stress-free. This thing fits into most parking spaces in Mumbai without requiring multiple attempts or constant corrections, which is a big win for a family SUV.

    Exterior Right Side View

    Visibility is another strong point. The views from the front and sides are excellent, helped by large windows and a high seating position. Judging gaps in traffic, edging forward at junctions, or squeezing through tight spots didn’t feel like guesswork. That said, the steering is slightly on the heavier side at low speeds, something you will notice while making lock-to-lock turns.

    Our Alcazar is powered by a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with an automatic gearbox. In the city, refinement is its strongest suit. The engine remains smooth and quiet, keeping the cabin calm and relaxed. Performance is more than adequate for daily use. Even with a full load of passengers, the Alcazar keeps pace with traffic comfortably. At low revs, the engine can feel slightly lazy, especially when you are gentle with the throttle. But once you cross around 2,500rpm, it picks up nicely and feels eager enough for quick overtakes or sudden gaps in traffic.

    The automatic gearbox works well in stop-and-go conditions. It shifts smoothly without lurching. While the default mode is perfectly usable, the drivetrain feels most responsive in Sport mode, where throttle responses sharpen, and the gearbox holds gears more effectively.

    Interior Instrument Cluster

    One thing I have noticed is that switching to Eco mode doesn’t translate into any noticeable improvement in fuel efficiency. Speaking of which, over the past two months of city driving, much of it during peak rush hours, the Alcazar has returned an average of 10kmpl. Given the vehicle’s size, engine, and traffic conditions, this figure is respectable.

    Interior Engine Start Button

    Hyundai’s strength has always been its feature list, and the Alcazar makes good use of it in the city. One of the most useful features is the Auto Hold function. It keeps the car stationary even when the gearbox is in Drive, allowing you to take your foot off the brake at signals or in crawling traffic.

    Interior Instrument Cluster

    Another standout is the blind spot camera system. As soon as you engage the turn indicator, a live feed from the corresponding side camera appears on the driver’s display. While similar systems are now available in some Mahindra and Tata models, Hyundai’s implementation feels extremely polished. The visuals are crisp, undistorted, and well integrated into the instrument cluster. The camera angle gives a clear view of traffic behind, making lane changes and merges far easier than they should be.

    Ride quality in the city is good, though not the plushest in the segment. At low speeds over sharp bumps or broken roads, the Alcazar can feel a bit firm. However, it never becomes uncomfortable. Interestingly, the suspension feels better balanced when the car is loaded. With more passengers, it settles nicely and deals with road imperfections more effectively, which suits its role as a family SUV.

    Exterior Wheel

    Overall, the Hyundai Alcazar has proven to be an excellent city companion. Its dimensions feel just right for a large-ish SUV, and I haven’t struggled with parking or navigating narrow lanes. I also appreciate how quiet and refined the cabin remains in peak traffic, and how easy it is to see out of from the driver’s seat.

    Now that I have a clear picture of what the Alcazar is like to live with in the city, it’s time to stretch its legs and see what it’s like on a long road trip. With the holiday season around the corner, that’s exactly what I plan to do, and you will read about that in our next report in the new year.

    Pictures by Kaustubh Gandhi

    Exterior Left Front Three Quarter

    Product Details

    Make: Hyundai

    Model: Alcazar

    Trim: Signature 6-Seater

    Fuel: Petrol

    Kilometres this month: 1,040

    Fuel efficiency: 10.3kmpl

    Price when tested: Rs. 24.99 lakh, OTR, Mumbai

    Hyundai Alcazar Image
    Hyundai Alcazar
    Rs. 14.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Living With the Maruti Dzire ZXI+ MT

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    Tata Sierra
    Tata Sierra
    Rs. 11.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    25th Nov
    Hyundai Venue
    Hyundai Venue
    Rs. 7.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 6.85 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Renault Triber
    Renault Triber
    Rs. 5.76 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    MG Hector Plus
    MG Hector Plus
    Rs. 17.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    15th Dec
    MG Hector
    MG Hector
    Rs. 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    15th Dec
    Mini Cooper S Convertible
    Mini Cooper S Convertible
    Rs. 58.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    12th Dec
    Mahindra XEV 9S
    Mahindra XEV 9S
    Rs. 19.95 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    27th Nov
    Tata Sierra
    Tata Sierra
    Rs. 11.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    25th Nov
    Porsche Cayenne EV
    Porsche Cayenne EV
    Rs. 1.76 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue
    Hyundai Venue
    Rs. 7.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue N Line
    Hyundai Venue N Line
    Rs. 10.55 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Nissan New MPV
    Nissan New MPV

    Rs. 6.00 - 9.00 LakhEstimated Price

    18th Dec 2025Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia New Seltos
    Kia New Seltos

    Rs. 12.00 - 21.00 LakhEstimated Price

    10th Dec 2025Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra XUV 7XO
    Mahindra XUV 7XO

    Rs. 15.00 - 26.00 LakhEstimated Price

    5th Jan 2026Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
    Maruti e Vitara

    Rs. 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda Kushaq Facelift
    Skoda Kushaq Facelift

    Rs. 11.00 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Volkswagen Tayron
    Volkswagen Tayron

    Rs. 48.00 - 50.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Ioniq 5 Facelift
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 Facelift

    Rs. 36.37 - 46.36 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tesla Model S
    Tesla Model S

    Rs. 70.00 Lakh - 1.00 CroreEstimated Price

    Jan 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Venue
    Hyundai Venue
    Rs. 7.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 5.68 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars