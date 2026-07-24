Honda ZR-V First Drive Review

Hondas have always been known to have an unoffensive design, and the ZR-V is no different. Yes, it does seem eerily similar to an SUV from an Italian marquee, but that apart, it does manage to stand out in a sea of polarising car designs of today’s era. The fascia has a rather upright stance, which is further accentuated by the multi-slat grille. The bumper design is relatively clean, and so are the swept-back headlamps, absolutely timeless.

The side profile reminds you how long the front and the bonnet of the car are, and the body-coloured cladding enhances the overall clean design. What does stick out is the design for the alloy wheels, as the twin-spoke silver set feels out of place in what is otherwise a classy design. What further adds appeal to the latter is the lack of chrome elements all around, and more so on the door handles.

The roof has a minor sloping design as one makes their way to the rear, and this is a nice touch, without compromising much on the headroom, but more on that later. The LED taillights feature what could be called a semi-smoked finish, and I can’t deny that it’s a different yet appealing approach, at least in my eyes. The integrated spoiler adds more character, as do the dual exhaust tips. The car will certainly age well on this front, and if the target customer is a Honda fan, then this is certainly one reason to upgrade, if not for a few more down the line.