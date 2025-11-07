CarWale
    Honda Super One

    The Japanese Way

    It’s not the size, it’s how you use it. And Honda seems to have nailed that adage with the Super One.

    The Super One is an electric kei car; the quintessentially Japanese category for vehicles that don’t exceed 3.4 metres in length, 1.5 metres in width, and 2.0 metres in height. Kei cars, whether hatchbacks, vans, or micro-SUVs, are typically powered by sub-65bhp, 660cc three-cylinder engines. They’re efficient and city-friendly, but seldom exciting to drive.

    Exterior Right Front Three Quarter

    Honda, however, has changed that narrative with the Super One.

    The Package

    The Super One builds upon the electric N One e. The two share the same wheelbase, front-wheel-drive layout, and much of their bodywork. But while the N One e is designed to be affordable and, well, a bit boring, the Super One is anything but.

    It starts with wider tyres and a broader track to accommodate them. Honda’s engineers have also reworked the lower arm and steering knuckle to optimise the scrub radius, making the steering lighter and improving stability under braking. The body is wider and stiffer, suspension beefier, and the steering rack quicker. The Super One also packs a more performance-oriented powertrain.

    Exterior Front View

    Now, Honda hasn’t disclosed specifics about the battery or motor outputs yet. For reference, the N One e uses a 29.6kWh battery paired with a 63bhp motor producing 160Nm of torque, good for a claimed 295km of range. We don’t expect major changes to the battery’s physical size, the chassis simply doesn’t allow for more real estate. Like the N One e, it continues to use a thin, lightweight battery mounted low and central for optimum dynamics. The motor, though, is clearly more potent.

    The Drive

    Our test took place at Honda’s R&D facility in Tochigi, Japan, on a tight, technical circuit comprising a flowing main straight, fast left-hander, quick left-right S-bend, and an uphill hairpin, followed by a sequence of off-camber corners and a long sweeping left that fed back into the straight.

    The Super One was brilliant throughout.

    Exterior Right Front Three Quarter

    It launches with typical EV enthusiasm, but unlike most small electrics that run out of breath after the initial surge, this one keeps pulling. I found myself arriving at the fast left-hander much quicker than expected, yet the car’s composure inspired confidence. The steering feels crisp, the chassis planted; enough really to make you stay off the brakes longer than instinct suggests.

    Turn in, and there’s no understeer, no hesitation, just clean, precise response. It follows your intended line faithfully, leaving you convinced you could have gone even faster. Through the S-bends, it behaves like a slightly stretched go-kart; point-and-shoot accurate, but never nervous. It’s pliant, eager, and communicative, all the things you hope for in a small, light driver’s car.

    Exterior Right Rear Three Quarter

    Then comes the tight uphill hairpin. Hard on the brakes, and again, the feedback is spot on: consistent pedal feel, strong bite, zero drama. The car darts right, then hooks left into the corner with deft precision. It’s fast, composed, and, crucially, fun.

    Handling aside, the powertrain response deserves special mention. Through the off-camber sections, under heavy throttle, the onset of wheelspin is easy to sense and modulate. Unlike many EVs that deliver torque in a detached, digital way, the Super One’s throttle feels organic, almost like a well-tuned ICE car. It rewards finesse.

    And that’s just in pure EV mode. Press the Boost button, and the Super One’s “want” coefficient skyrockets.

    Exterior Left Front Three Quarter

    Suddenly, it transforms into something that feels like a petrol car. A synthetic, naturally aspirated four-cylinder soundtrack floods the cabin, revving to 6,000rpm and upshifting through simulated gears with a convincing jolt. Downshifts are accompanied by throttle blips and aural theatrics, and you can take control via steering-mounted paddles.

    Yes, it’s all fake. But it’s convincingly fake enough to trick your senses just long enough to keep you grinning. There’s tangible shift shock, tactile feedback, and genuine engagement. As they say in the social media world: haters will hate, but I won’t. If a sporty EV can mimic the visceral feel we miss from combustion cars, I’m all for it.

    Will it Come to India?

    The Super One is tiny. And while it’s immensely entertaining, it’ll cost a fortune once it lands here. As a CBU import, expect pricing north of ₹20 lakh; a hard sell in a market obsessed with size-to-price ratios. But that’s the sales story.

    Exterior Right Front Three Quarter

    From Honda’s perspective, the Super One could serve as a brand halo; a statement of intent, a slice of Japanese car culture wrapped in an urban EV form. Imagine Honda leaning into its JDM heritage, using the Super One to tell stories steeped in Tokyo street scenes and underground tuner energy.

    It could become more than a car, a lifestyle accessory, a cultural anchor to reignite enthusiasm for the Honda name. Small, yes, but significant. And there’s nothing quite like it in the Indian market.

