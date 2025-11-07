Honda Super One

The Drive

Our test took place at Honda’s R&D facility in Tochigi, Japan, on a tight, technical circuit comprising a flowing main straight, fast left-hander, quick left-right S-bend, and an uphill hairpin, followed by a sequence of off-camber corners and a long sweeping left that fed back into the straight.

The Super One was brilliant throughout.

It launches with typical EV enthusiasm, but unlike most small electrics that run out of breath after the initial surge, this one keeps pulling. I found myself arriving at the fast left-hander much quicker than expected, yet the car’s composure inspired confidence. The steering feels crisp, the chassis planted; enough really to make you stay off the brakes longer than instinct suggests.

Turn in, and there’s no understeer, no hesitation, just clean, precise response. It follows your intended line faithfully, leaving you convinced you could have gone even faster. Through the S-bends, it behaves like a slightly stretched go-kart; point-and-shoot accurate, but never nervous. It’s pliant, eager, and communicative, all the things you hope for in a small, light driver’s car.

Then comes the tight uphill hairpin. Hard on the brakes, and again, the feedback is spot on: consistent pedal feel, strong bite, zero drama. The car darts right, then hooks left into the corner with deft precision. It’s fast, composed, and, crucially, fun.

Handling aside, the powertrain response deserves special mention. Through the off-camber sections, under heavy throttle, the onset of wheelspin is easy to sense and modulate. Unlike many EVs that deliver torque in a detached, digital way, the Super One’s throttle feels organic, almost like a well-tuned ICE car. It rewards finesse.

And that’s just in pure EV mode. Press the Boost button, and the Super One’s “want” coefficient skyrockets.

Suddenly, it transforms into something that feels like a petrol car. A synthetic, naturally aspirated four-cylinder soundtrack floods the cabin, revving to 6,000rpm and upshifting through simulated gears with a convincing jolt. Downshifts are accompanied by throttle blips and aural theatrics, and you can take control via steering-mounted paddles.

Yes, it’s all fake. But it’s convincingly fake enough to trick your senses just long enough to keep you grinning. There’s tangible shift shock, tactile feedback, and genuine engagement. As they say in the social media world: haters will hate, but I won’t. If a sporty EV can mimic the visceral feel we miss from combustion cars, I’m all for it.