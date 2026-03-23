Honda Elevate ZX MT Long Term Review: Introduction

Introduction
After spending some time last year with a blue sedan as my long-term car, it was time to switch things up for the next quarter. This time, I have been elevated, quite literally, to an SUV, the Honda Elevate.
The Elevate is currently the brand’s only SUV on sale in India within an otherwise small portfolio. While it certainly has its strengths, there are also areas where it seems to fall short when placed against the fiercely competitive and tightly packed mid-size SUV segment.
Looking purely at the sales numbers, the Elevate has not had the best run in the market. But does that mean buyers are overlooking something worthwhile? Is it a sensible alternative to the Korean duo that currently dominates the segment? Or have expectations simply been too high for this humble, no-nonsense Japanese SUV? We have the next three months to answer all these questions as we begin our time with the Elevate.
Deceptive Looks
Surprisingly big. That is how I would describe the Honda Elevate. It rivals the Creta and Seltos, yet visually it feels larger, and there are several design elements that create this impression.
On paper, it may not be the longest or widest compared to those rivals. However, from a distance, the tall front fascia, wide grille on the upright nose, bulging bonnet, and the SUV’s tall stance with thick body cladding give it a strong road presence. The 17-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels add a touch of flair to the otherwise clean design.
It may not be as flashy as the Seltos, but since its launch, the design has aged well and continues to feel relevant and fresh.
Clean, straightforward interiors
The story continues inside the cabin. At first glance, the interior feels more premium than it actually is, largely due to clever design and material choices.
The dashboard and centre console are neatly laid out. Apart from a subtle wood-like insert on the dashboard, nothing appears excessive or overdone. The infotainment screen sits prominently in the centre with minimal bezels, while the centre console offers a clutter-free layout with thoughtful storage spaces.
There is also a wireless charger tucked neatly beneath the lower dash. Interestingly, Honda has added a dedicated physical button that allows you to switch the charger off and use the space purely as a storage tray for your phone, easily one of the most practical implementations of a wireless charger I have seen.
Soft-touch materials are used in several areas across the cabin. I particularly like the tan interior theme, which adds a sense of premium appeal. Over the next three months, I am looking forward to exploring the cabin further and seeing how it holds up in daily use. That said, there are already a few aspects that do not sit entirely well with me, but I will reserve my judgment for the next detailed report.
What Elevates the Elevate
Powering the Honda Elevate is a 1.5-litre four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine. There is no turbocharger or hybrid assistance here, just a straightforward petrol motor.
In our test car, the engine is paired with a six-speed manual gearbox. A CVT option is also available, but we got the manual version for our long-term test, which is something I am quite pleased about.
This petrol engine produces 119bhp and 145Nm of peak torque. While these figures may not appear particularly impressive on paper, I will have a clearer perspective on its real-world performance as I spend more time with the car.
For those wondering, the engine is E20-compliant and has an ARAI-certified fuel efficiency of 15.31kmpl. That is another figure we will be verifying through our long-term test.
The Approach
Over the next three months, the Elevate will be put through a variety of real-world conditions. It will serve as my daily driver in the city, where we will evaluate how it performs in bumper-to-bumper traffic, how well the cabin handles Mumbai’s scorching heat, and how easy it is to park and manoeuvre in tight urban spaces.
We will also find out whether there are any features that I begin to miss after living with it extensively. There are plenty of questions to answer, and I am equally excited to explore them all in the coming reports.
Make: Honda
Model: Elevate
Trim: ZX MT
Fuel: Petrol
Kilometres this month: 200km
Fuel efficiency: 11.1kmpl (MID-indicated)
Price when tested: Rs. 17.90 lakh, OTR, Mumbai
Pictures by Kaustubh Gandhi