Honda Elevate ZX MT Long Term Review: Introduction

Introduction

After spending some time last year with a blue sedan as my long-term car, it was time to switch things up for the next quarter. This time, I have been elevated, quite literally, to an SUV, the Honda Elevate.

The Elevate is currently the brand’s only SUV on sale in India within an otherwise small portfolio. While it certainly has its strengths, there are also areas where it seems to fall short when placed against the fiercely competitive and tightly packed mid-size SUV segment.

Looking purely at the sales numbers, the Elevate has not had the best run in the market. But does that mean buyers are overlooking something worthwhile? Is it a sensible alternative to the Korean duo that currently dominates the segment? Or have expectations simply been too high for this humble, no-nonsense Japanese SUV? We have the next three months to answer all these questions as we begin our time with the Elevate.