Honda Elevate ZX MT Long-Term Review: Highway Report and Wrap-Up

Introduction

Three months, over 3,000km, countless office runs, weekend escapes, and a few memorable road trips later, it is finally time to hand back the Honda Elevate.

During its stay with me, the Elevate lived exactly the kind of life most owners would subject it to. It spent the majority of its time navigating Mumbai’s chaotic traffic, squeezing through tight gaps, dealing with endless stop-start conditions, and tackling the daily commute. But it also saw its fair share of open roads.

One of the more memorable drives was a trip to Mulshi. The route served up almost every road condition imaginable. There were smooth stretches of highway, broken village roads, winding ghat sections, rough patches, loose surfaces, and a few sections where the road seemed to disappear altogether. If there was one drive that summed up the Elevate’s personality, this was it.

What immediately stands out about the Elevate is that it gets the fundamentals right. The ride quality, for instance, is well judged. It is neither exceptionally plush nor particularly sporty, but it strikes a sensible balance. At city speeds, the suspension does a good job of ironing out everyday imperfections, while on the highway the SUV feels planted and reassuring at cruising speeds.

Push harder through corners and you begin to notice body movement, but that never felt like a major issue. The Elevate is not trying to be a corner-carving SUV, and honestly, that is not what most buyers will expect from it anyway.

The highlight of the ownership experience remained the powertrain. Honda’s 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine continues to be one of the nicest engines of its kind. It is smooth, refined enough for everyday use, and loves being revved. More importantly, it always feels willing. Whether climbing steep inclines, tackling ghat sections, or making quick overtakes on the highway, the engine never felt strained.

The six-speed manual gearbox only adds to the experience. Even after 3,000km, the shifts remained slick and precise. There was no notchiness, no resistance, and no deterioration in feel. It is also forgiving in everyday driving, allowing the car to pull cleanly from lower speeds without constantly demanding downshifts.

Another aspect I came to appreciate over time was visibility. The upright seating position and large glass area make it remarkably easy to place the car. Whether threading through city traffic or negotiating narrow roads in the hills, you always know exactly where the corners of the vehicle are. In an era where manufacturers increasingly rely on cameras and sensors, the Elevate’s straightforward visibility feels refreshing.

Ironically, the cameras themselves are not particularly impressive. The rear-view camera and Honda’s LaneWatch system do the job, but image quality feels average by current standards. More importantly, the absence of a 360-degree camera is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore at this price point.

Fuel efficiency proved to be one of the weaker areas during my time with the SUV. Despite making a conscious effort to drive efficiently, highway economy largely hovered around the 16-17kmpl mark. Those numbers are respectable, but several rivals now manage better. In the city, the figures regularly dipped below 11kmpl, making the Elevate one of the thirstier options in the segment.

The clutch also began to stand out during longer periods of bumper-to-bumper traffic. It is not excessively heavy, but it requires more effort than some competitors. If your daily routine involves spending hours crawling through traffic, this is something worth keeping in mind.

Refinement could have been better too. While the engine itself is enjoyable, it becomes noticeably audible when extended higher into the rev range. Road and engine noise find their way into the cabin more than expected, and there are occasional vibrations through the pedals and gear lever. None of it is severe enough to spoil the experience, but it does stop the Elevate from feeling as polished as some rivals.

Then come the missing features.

The biggest omission, without question, is ventilated seats. After spending three months with the car, this was the feature I missed most often. In a country like India, and at this price point, their absence feels difficult to justify. The leather upholstery only amplifies the issue during long drives and hot afternoons. In fact, I eventually fitted an aftermarket seat ventilation solution for the driver’s seat simply because I missed the feature so much.

There are other misses too. Rear sunshades, a panoramic sunroof, powered adjustment for the driver’s seat, and even USB Type-C charging ports are absent. Individually, none of these are deal breakers. Together, however, they make the Elevate feel a step behind some of its newer rivals.

The bigger challenge for Honda lies with the powertrain strategy itself.

While the naturally aspirated petrol engine remains one of the Elevate’s strongest attributes, buyers today expect choice. Rival manufacturers offer turbo-petrol engines, strong hybrids, CNG variants, and increasingly electrified options. Honda, meanwhile, continues with a single naturally aspirated petrol engine.

Industry conversations suggest a hybrid-powered Elevate is still some way off. While it is expected eventually, it may not arrive until the next-generation model. Until then, the Elevate risks losing customers who prioritise outright performance, higher efficiency, or alternative fuel options.

Yet despite everything it lacks, I found myself liking the Elevate more as time went on.

It does not overwhelm you with technology. It does not try to impress you with gimmicks. Instead, it focuses on being easy to live with. The cabin is practical, visibility is excellent, the driving experience is straightforward, and the naturally aspirated petrol engine remains genuinely enjoyable.

After living with it for the past few months, I would not call the Elevate the benchmark in the segment. It is not the most feature-loaded SUV, nor the most efficient. But it is one of those cars that quietly grows on you.

The longer you spend with it, the more you begin to appreciate what Honda has prioritised. Reliability, simplicity, usability, and a fundamentally sorted driving experience still matter. In a market increasingly obsessed with specification sheets and feature counts, the Elevate reminds you that there is still value in getting the basics right.

Honda has attempted to keep the SUV relevant through special editions and feature updates, and those certainly add some appeal. But the Elevate’s biggest strength has never been the extras.

Its appeal lies in the way it goes about its job every day without drama.

Closing this piece, I feel Elevate deserves more attention than it often gets. It may not top every comparison chart, but if your priorities align with its strengths, it remains a genuinely sensible midsize SUV and one that should be on every buyer’s shortlist.

Make: Honda

Model: Elevate

Trim: ZX MT

Fuel: Petrol

Kilometres this month: 970km

Fuel efficiency: 10.5kmpl (MID-indicated)

Price when tested: Rs. 17.90 lakh, OTR, Mumbai

Pictures by Kaustubh Gandhi