Honda Elevate ZX MT Long-Term Review – City Report

Introduction

After a good month of driving the Honda Elevate, I am back with my observations for general readers, feedback for Honda, advice for prospective buyers, and something existing Elevate owners may relate to. I have been using the Elevate like one would use a scooter. Literally for everything. It is important for me to do so because it gives a clear picture of how the SUV behaves in everyday scenarios, and lately that is exactly what I have been doing.

Since receiving the Elevate, the SUV has clocked over 600km with me, all within city limits. Be it the office commute, running errands with my mother, or taking my entire family out for dinners more often than usual, I have used every opportunity as an excuse to see how the Elevate fares across different expectations.

The car is not necessarily new, as it has been in the market for almost three years. I remember attending the unveil event of the SUV, and my opinion about its looks remains the same even today. It appears larger than it actually is and does not fade into the crowd of SUVs with connected lights, flashy fascias, and excessive cuts and creases. The design has aged well and clearly carries the Honda identity whenever you look at it.

Now coming to the experience of using the Elevate in the city. There are moments when you begin noticing small details and appreciating them more. The request sensors on both doors work seamlessly. Almost every time the car unlocks without me needing to take the key out or even press the request sensor. A gentle grab of the door handle and the car behaves as if it recognises me.

As you open the door and step inside, the tall stance comes in handy. Ingress and egress are extremely easy thanks to the wide-opening doors, which close with a reassuring thud that makes you feel secure inside.

The cabin is not a tech fest, but it offers features you will use most of the time. The tan-brown upholstery feels premium and is complemented by the same finish on the dashboard, door pads, and armrest. There is also a minimal wooden insert on the dashboard, which simply adds a subtle touch of luxury.

The front seats are wide and comfortable, offering good support for longer drives. The rear bench also feels spacious and can comfortably accommodate three passengers. However, there are a few issues with the seats. The front seats lack power adjustment. It is 2026, and even cars priced around Rs. 10 lakh offer this feature, at least for the driver. The Elevate continues with manual adjustment. That said, it does offer height adjustment for the driver’s seat, which helps in finding an ideal driving position.

The biggest gripe for me is the absence of seat ventilation. Living without this feature during the hot Indian summer is quite difficult, and that has been the case during my time with the car this season. Additionally, the air conditioning does not feel as strong or quick to cool the cabin as some of its rivals, which does not help matters either.

That said, I really like how easy the infotainment system is to use. It is completely fuss-free. There is a large, good-looking screen with a few physical controls placed below it. Wireless Apple CarPlay connects almost instantly when I get into the car, making the system extremely easy to live with. The speaker sound quality is also good for what it is. Of course, it is not as impressive as the systems offered by Mahindra, Tata, or the Korean brands, but it gets the job done with decent vocals and separation. It could benefit from a bit more bass and clarity, but overall, it is loud and pleasant to listen to.

Speaking of screens, I like how Honda has integrated a retro analogue-style layout into the digital instrument cluster. The left display can be customised to show various information at the press of a button. It is high resolution and quite informative.

Honda has also retained physical buttons and controls, which is something I appreciate. For instance, the brightness control for the instrument cluster is not buried in the screen menus.

Instead, there is a dedicated toggle on the dashboard for this function. My favourite detail, however, is the tactile feel of the air-conditioning controls.

Another neat addition is the option to turn the wireless charging pad on or off. This allows me to place my phone on the charger without worrying about it charging continuously and heating up.

That said, convenience is not perfect. Reminding you again, it is 2026, and the Honda Elevate has no Type-C ports in the cabin. The available ports are all USB-A, and rear passengers do not even get those.

Speaking of the rear seat experience, it initially feels decent. However, once you start looking for features, there is not much on offer. You get rear AC vents angled slightly upwards, a 12V socket below the vents, magazine holders, and an armrest with cup holders. That is about it. You miss out on sunblinds, proper charging ports, and even a larger sunroof like some rivals offer.

At least the rear passengers get three-point seatbelts and headrests for all seats, which is reassuring from a safety perspective.

Coming to the driving experience in the city, the Elevate feels extremely nimble on its feet. The 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine paired with the six-speed manual gearbox feels refined and solid on the move. The initial response is good even at low speeds.

Gear shifts are smooth, and the engine’s tractability is excellent. Occasionally, the shift from first to second gear can feel slightly jerky, but most of the time it works well.

Performance is more than adequate for daily use. Even with a full load of passengers, the Elevate keeps up with traffic comfortably. You can also remain in a higher gear at low speeds without the engine feeling strained.

That said, NVH levels could have been better. The engine does sound vocal and can be heard clearly inside the cabin. Otherwise, the SUV feels very natural to drive in the city and never feels too large or cumbersome in tight lanes. This is also helped by the good visibility, thanks to the high bonnet line and large window area.

The steering feels firm to hold, yet light enough for city driving. Parking the car is also easy. While it lacks a 360-degree camera and the reversing camera quality is average, the large ORVMs make it easy to judge the car’s position.

The ground clearance has also proved useful. Given the worsening road conditions, having an SUV helps. The suspension works well over undulations, broken roads, and even uneven surfaces created by ongoing metro construction across Mumbai.

City commuters considering the Elevate should keep in mind that it can be slightly expensive to run. Fuel efficiency in the city is underwhelming, with the SUV returning around 9 to 11kmpl. I have tried driving with a light foot and frequently monitored the MID to ensure efficient driving, but the results remain largely the same. This is something that needs a deeper evaluation, and we will soon conduct a real-world mileage test of the Honda Elevate.

Having said that, there are no drive modes or steering modes. The experience feels natural with the Elevate, and it has served well in city conditions despite not having excessive mechanical complexity or technology. We still have ADAS to test, along with highway cruising ability, and we will also examine the mileage aspect in greater detail in the next report.

And guess what, just before filing this report, I took an offbeat trip to Mulshi, where I explored the dynamic capabilities of the Elevate on ghats, as well as beaten-up and narrow village roads leading to my staycation. More on that in the next report.

Make: Honda

Model: Elevate

Trim: ZX MT

Fuel: Petrol

Kilometres this month: 620km

Fuel efficiency: 9.99kmpl (MID-indicated)

Price when tested: Rs. 17.90 lakh, OTR, Mumbai

Pictures by Kaustubh Gandhi