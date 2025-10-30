Honda 0 Alpha: First Look Review

Introduction
This is the new Honda 0 Alpha prototype. And come 2027, it will arrive in India in production form. We’ve spent some time studying the car up close and speaking with its chief engineer and designer. And we’ve come away convinced — this is a model the Indian car buyer should definitely care about. Here’s why.
Made in India
The 0 Alpha will be manufactured in India, bringing with it higher localisation and, consequently, a more competitive price tag. It’s also a strong statement of Honda’s long-term commitment to EVs in the country.
Interestingly, the Made-in-India Alpha will also be exported to Japan, which speaks volumes about Honda’s confidence in local build quality and processes.
What’s more, Honda will join hands with other OEMs to expand fast-charging infrastructure, as part of its broader effort to grow India’s EV ecosystem. Local production also ensures easy availability of spares and better adaptation to India-specific needs — both crucial for customer satisfaction.
Elevate EV Replacement
The 0 Alpha will effectively replace the upcoming Elevate EV. Honda had previously announced plans to launch an all-electric version of its compact SUV to take on the likes of the Hyundai Creta EV and MG Windsor.
However, after debuting its new 0 Series platform and design language last year with the 0 Saloon and 0 SUV, Honda decided it was wiser to shelve the Elevate EV project in favour of developing the 0 Alpha. And that’s good news — for reasons we’ll get into shortly.
Born Electric
The 0 Alpha is built on a dedicated EV platform. Which means it won’t suffer from the compromises that typically plague ICE-to-EV conversions.
Although Honda has kept the overall dimensions close to the Elevate’s — since it will cater to the same segment — the Alpha benefits from a longer wheelbase, wider track, and a completely flat floor. Add in the improved space utilisation inherent to EV architectures, and the 0 Alpha should easily be among the roomiest SUVs in its class.
There’s still no confirmation on the battery size or chemistry, but Honda has made one thing clear: the focus is on ownership experience and real-world usability rather than class-leading range figures. In other words, the Alpha may not go the farthest on a single charge — but it aims to feel the best to own and drive.
Modern Inside and Out
Switching to an all-new platform — one also intended for mature markets like the US and Japan — gives Honda India a rare opportunity to reset its image and deliver the latest in design and technology to local buyers.
Right now, Honda’s biggest weakness lies in aspiration — its cars simply don’t feel special enough. The 0 Alpha promises to change that. Expect a fresh, modern interior, clean new design language, and tech-forward features that could finally spark renewed interest among Indian buyers in Honda.
Honda India’s Comeback
Come 2027, Honda India will launch the 0 Alpha — but this is just the opening salvo. The company is already working on additional models and new powertrains to expand its lineup. A next-generation hybrid is also expected around the same time, with more to follow soon after.
So, while Honda sets its sights on reviving its image and reclaiming market share, it’s also preparing to enter the EV space with more conviction than ever. The 0 Alpha isn’t just another SUV — it’s the beginning of Honda India’s next chapter.