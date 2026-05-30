New Honda City ZX+ eHEV First Drive Review

Exterior Design

The biggest set of changes to the Honda City is its exterior design. The direction taken by the Japanese automaker is one of evolution rather than outright change, and they have managed to find a mix of keeping the City's famous silhouette but bringing it into the new age. Up front, the headlamps have become bigger and wider, whilst the grille has been blacked out, and we now also get the new Honda logo, this being the first one to get it.

There are chrome inserts on the door handles as a new addition to the overall package, but Honda has managed to retain the iconic silhouette of the car, this one being the familiar shape for almost six years now. The wheels are new and look classy due to their diamond-cut nature, but now look small and undersized. A similar wheel in a 17-inch size would have made a major difference.

The City's tail lamps have always been one of its signature elements, and in this latest evolution of the City, they too have evolved to suit the times. The overall layout is the same, but there are new LED elements to give it that futuristic look. Finally, the lip spoiler and black mesh elements on the bumper are all now standard bits of kit. In fact, you now have to buy a chrome kit from Honda's accessories pack if you want that kind of styling, a sign of how the times have changed over the generations of the City.