New Honda Amaze Petrol MT First Drive Review

Is the new Honda Amaze any good to drive?

Under the hood of the Amaze is the customary 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated iVTEC petrol engine. Sending power to the front wheels via a five-speed manual or a CVT gearbox, it develops 89bhp and 110Nm. Notably, Honda is the first automaker in the segment to offer an automatic version even in the base V variant. The OEM claims a mileage of up to 19.46kmpl, something that we plan to put to the test in the near future. A CNG version, fitted at the dealer level, will also be introduced soon.

Twist the key, err, push the button, and the Amaze comes to life with a slight and pleasant rumble. Honda claims to have worked on the manual transmission for more low-end torque in the first two gears and this is noticed instantly as you roll off a speedbreaker or the like midway. It requires lesser accelerator input and moves ahead without any drama in most of the aforementioned cases. That said, give it an incline of about 20 degrees or more and it begins to struggle until you downshift from second gear to first, and it is only then that the surge of torque actually kicks in.

What left us impressed was the suspension and the way it handled bad roads without passing the majority of the effect in the cabin. No doubt then that the ride is aimed at comfort and thus sits on the softer side. The NVH, not including the exhaust note on startup, is well contained too, and the refinement of the engine results in a fairly quiet cabin unless the car is pushed hard.

We even tried our hand at the ADAS suite which is a segment-first offering. Starting with the lane departure warning, it worked accurately when the car noticed even a slight deviation in the path. That said, with the lack of or incomplete markings on our roads, it did lose its way once in a while. Next up was the lane keep assist, which, though it had a similar issue with unmarked lanes, helped us maintain our track on the otherwise free roads of Goa. The final one was the adaptive cruise control, which has various levels to adapt to when keeping a distance from the car ahead. The car effortlessly holds the speed of the car in front, as accurately as possible, with a rare deviation of 1kmph due to undulations, potholes, and the like. Again, what doesn’t work in its favour is the undisciplined drivers who abruptly cut lanes, thus sending the car into an alert along with a sudden drop in speed. The latter could also result in a mishap if the following car doesn’t keep an appropriate distance.