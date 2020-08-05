CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    New Honda City 2020: Interior dimensions revealed

    Authors Image

    Ajinkya Lad

    33,595 Views
    Honda All New City Left Front Three Quarter

    Introduction

    Honda All New City Left Front Three Quarter

    The all-new fifth-generation Honda City, introduced last month, aims to up the ante in the mid-size sedan segment. Some of its strong suits include its sportier styling, excellent packaging and the engaging driving feel. But above all, the new City is longer and wider than the fourth-gen model and offers improved interior space. Let’s take a closer look at how spacious the City’s cabin is.

    Front Cabin Space

    Honda All New City Front Row Seats

    Honda has completely overhauled the cabin design, but it continues to be as ergonomic as ever. The well-cushioned front seats offer excellent support with a seat base length of 490mm and a backrest height of 630mm. And the visibility all around is good too. The wider cabin translates into a shoulder room of 1260mm, while it is fairly spacious with a legroom of 870mm.

    The dual-tone black and beige trim and the soft leather wrap on the dashboard lends a premium feel to the cabin. The 2020 Honda City comes loaded with a new touchscreen infotainment system, connected car tech with Amazon Alexa virtual assistant, digital instrument cluster and more.

    Front Cabin SpaceNew Honda City
    Legroom (Max/min)870/650mm
    Ideal legroom (77 back)820mm
    Headroom(Max/min)910/840mm
    Shoulder room1260mm
    Seat base length490mm
    Backrest height630mm
    Ingress590mm

    Rear Cabin Space

    Honda All New City Rear Seats

    The City's rear seats are comfortable and the spot-on backrest angle provides good support. With a relatively taller ingress of 590mm by sedan standards, you sit fairly high-up. The longer wheelbase has liberated more legroom at the back, which stands at a maximum of 960mm. And despite the sloping roof, you get a decent headroom of 910mm.

    The beige interior further amplifies the sense of space at the back. Although, we would've liked adjustable headrests, the fixed units do a proper job of providing support to your head.

    Rear Cabin SpaceNew Honda City
    Legroom (Max/min)960/720mm
    Ideal legroom (100 front)820mm
    Headroom910mm
    Shoulder room1230mm
    Seat base length450mm
    Backrest height600mm
    Ingress590mm

    Boot Space Capacity

    Honda All New City Bootspace

    Compared to the older model, the boot space in the new City has gone down marginally by four litres. That said, the 506 litres of cargo area is enough to accommodate one large suitcase or three medium-sized bags with space left for a couple of duffel bags and backpacks.

    Boot SpaceNew Honda City
    Capacity506 litres
    Length/width/height880/1020/510mm
    Loading lip height710mm
    Loading lid height1700mm

    Conclusion

    Honda All New City Left Front Three Quarter

    The new-gen Honda City is an evolution over the older model. It makes a great case for itself with its premium cabin experience, improved interior cabin space and appealing design. What's more, it is better-equipped as well, and one of the few sedans that takes the fight to the likes of Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos.

    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Honda All New City Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 13.03 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 13.42 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 12.5 Lakh
    Pune₹ 12.91 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 13.13 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 12.18 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 13.27 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 12.21 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 12.18 Lakh
    • Honda-CARS
    • OTHER BRANDS
    Honda Amaze

    Honda Amaze

    ₹ 6.15 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Honda-Cars
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    Mahindra New Thar BS6

    Mahindra New Thar BS6

    ₹ 8 - 10 LakhEstimated price

    Unveils on - 15th August 2020
    All Upcoming Cars