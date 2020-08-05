New Honda City 2020: Interior dimensions revealed

The all-new fifth-generation Honda City , introduced last month, aims to up the ante in the mid-size sedan segment. Some of its strong suits include its sportier styling, excellent packaging and the engaging driving feel. But above all, the new City is longer and wider than the fourth-gen model and offers improved interior space. Let’s take a closer look at how spacious the City’s cabin is.

Front Cabin Space

Honda has completely overhauled the cabin design, but it continues to be as ergonomic as ever. The well-cushioned front seats offer excellent support with a seat base length of 490mm and a backrest height of 630mm. And the visibility all around is good too. The wider cabin translates into a shoulder room of 1260mm, while it is fairly spacious with a legroom of 870mm.

The dual-tone black and beige trim and the soft leather wrap on the dashboard lends a premium feel to the cabin. The 2020 Honda City comes loaded with a new touchscreen infotainment system, connected car tech with Amazon Alexa virtual assistant, digital instrument cluster and more.

Front Cabin Space New Honda City Legroom (Max/min) 870/650mm Ideal legroom (77 back) 820mm Headroom(Max/min) 910/840mm Shoulder room 1260mm Seat base length 490mm Backrest height 630mm Ingress 590mm

Rear Cabin Space

The City's rear seats are comfortable and the spot-on backrest angle provides good support. With a relatively taller ingress of 590mm by sedan standards, you sit fairly high-up. The longer wheelbase has liberated more legroom at the back, which stands at a maximum of 960mm. And despite the sloping roof, you get a decent headroom of 910mm.

The beige interior further amplifies the sense of space at the back. Although, we would've liked adjustable headrests, the fixed units do a proper job of providing support to your head.

Rear Cabin Space New Honda City Legroom (Max/min) 960/720mm Ideal legroom (100 front) 820mm Headroom 910mm Shoulder room 1230mm Seat base length 450mm Backrest height 600mm Ingress 590mm

Boot Space Capacity

Compared to the older model, the boot space in the new City has gone down marginally by four litres. That said, the 506 litres of cargo area is enough to accommodate one large suitcase or three medium-sized bags with space left for a couple of duffel bags and backpacks.

Boot Space New Honda City Capacity 506 litres Length/width/height 880/1020/510mm Loading lip height 710mm Loading lid height 1700mm

Conclusion

The new-gen Honda City is an evolution over the older model. It makes a great case for itself with its premium cabin experience, improved interior cabin space and appealing design. What's more, it is better-equipped as well, and one of the few sedans that takes the fight to the likes of Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos.