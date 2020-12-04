Tata Motors reveal December year-end offers

-टाटा हैरियर available with discount up to Rs 65,000

-No year-end offers on the अल्ट्रोज़ हैचबैक

टाटा Motors India has announced an array of discount offers across its product range. These benefits can be availed by the customers in the form of cash discount and exchange bonus from all dealerships across the country.

द टियागो hatchback is available with a total benefit of Rs 25,000 of which Rs 10,000 can be availed as an exchange offer and the remaining Rs 15,000 can be utilised as consumer scheme. The sub-four-metre sedan – टिगोर is also on offer and can be bought with consumer and exchange offer of Rs 15,000 each.

The compact SUV – नेक्सन, from the Indian manufacturer has been the highlight of the entire portfolio of the brand and the diesel variants of the model can be purchased with an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. The elder sibling – हैरियर attracts the biggest discounts of the lot. The company recently introduced Camo Edition of the car with added cosmetic and features priced at Rs 16.50 lakh (ex-showroom) and you can read more about it here. The Camo and Dark Edition along with XZ+ and XZA+ are up for grab with an exchange bonus of Rs 40,000. While the remaining trims of the Harrier are available with consumer and exchange discount of Rs 25,000 and Rs 40,000 individually.

There are no discount advantages on Tata’s premium hatchback offering – Altroz. All the benefits are valid from 1 December – 31 December, 2020 and vary from model to variant. The company states that corporate individuals shall also be entitled to special offers.