Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus - What to Expect

Introduction

Mahindra has been testing the Bolero Neo Plus in India for quite some time. This elongated version of the Bolero Neo has been spotted on test several times with little to no camouflage, of course, save for the brand and Mahindra logo. Despite speculations of it getting a new nameplate, we believe it will most likely be called the Bolero Neo Plus as the spare wheel cover still sports the Bolero branding. So, here's all that you can expect from the upcoming SUV.

Exterior

The carmaker has worked on the vehicle's bumpers which will be redesigned and re-sculpted along with the updated front grille, halogen headlights, and new alloy wheels. We recently did an article on its dimensions which were leaked through some official documents. This new SUV will be longer than the standard Neo by 400mm. However, it will have the same wheelbase as its smaller cousin.

Interior

It is also confirmed that the Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus will be available in five variants and two seating options. This includes the P10 (R) seven-seater, P10 seven-seater, P10 (R), P10, and P4 seven-seater. The latter will also be available as an ambulance with a stretcher. The seven-seater configurations will have forward-facing bench seats in the second and third rows, while the nine-seater version will get side-facing rear seats.

Features

On the features front, we expect Mahindra to equip the Bolero Neo Plus with added features in comparison to the Bolero Neo. The latter already sports a touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, a reverse parking camera, rear parking sensors, an adjustable driver’s seat, electrically adjustable ORVMs, and more. The Bolero Neo Plus might get additional airbags and connected car tech as is the norm with the latest launches.

Powertrain options

Speculations that the Bolero Neo Plus would get a 118bhp 2.2-litre diesel engine to be able to cope with the added load have been confirmed by recent documents. It is also mentioned that the vehicle will get an 'Economy Mode' where the power output is reduced to 94bhp. While the gross weight of the P4 Ambulance version is 2,130kg, all other variants weigh 2,390kg. Also, this diesel motor is BS6 Phase 2 compliant and is expected to come mated to a five-speed manual gearbox.

Please note: All images are of the Mahindra Bolero Neo for representation purposes only.