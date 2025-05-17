CarWale
    AD

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Bold Edition Listed on Official Site

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    26,099 बार पढ़ा गया
    Mahindra Bolero Neo Bold Edition Listed on Official Site
    • Special edition unveiled
    • Gets cosmetic changes and new features

    Mahindra and Mahindra has listed a special edition of the Bolero Neo SUV on its official site. It's called the Bold Edition and has cosmetic changes and additional features.

    The Bolero Neo Bold Edition sports a Napoli Black exterior shade. All outer chrome accents have been darkened to sport the new black theme. This dark chrome-themed exterior is paired with roof rails to make the SUV look sportier. Inside, the cabin also follows a black theme with black upholstery. Customers also benefit from a rear-view camera and a comfort kit, which includes black neck cushions and pillows.

    There are no mechanical changes to the Mahindra Bolero Neo Bold Edition. It employs a 1.5-litre mHawk diesel engine, producing 98bhp and 260Nm torque. This mill comes mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. The Bold Edition will carry forward the Bolero Neo's strong build quality and performance. It will be offered through authorised dealerships and continue to be sold as a seven-seater with jump seats in the third row.

    महिंद्रा बोलेरो नियो इमेज
    महिंद्रा बोलेरो नियो
    Rs. 9.97 लाखसे शुरु
    औसत एक्स-शोरूम प्राइस
    द्वारा साझा करें
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    हमें यहां फ़ॉलो करें
    गूगल न्यूज़
    हमें यहां फ़ॉलो करें गूगल न्यूज़
     पहले का 
    MG Increases The Prices of The Gloster by Rs. 1.51 Lakh
     अगला 
    Mahindra Bolero Bold Edition Revealed

    संबंधित न्यूज़

    चर्चित न्यूज़

    हाल-फ़िलहाल की न्यूज़

    महिंद्रा बोलेरो नियो गैलरी

    • images
    • videos
    Mahindra XUV 3XO Diesel Manual: Track Tested at MMRT | Driver's Cars S3, EP3
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra XUV 3XO Diesel Manual: Track Tested at MMRT | Driver's Cars S3, EP3
    CarWale टीम द्वारा04 Mar 2025
    119781 बार देखा गया
    410 लाइक्स
    5 Positives & 2 Negatives of Mahindra XUV700 AX7 | Detailed Review!
    youtube-icon
    5 Positives & 2 Negatives of Mahindra XUV700 AX7 | Detailed Review!
    CarWale टीम द्वारा29 Mar 2024
    353806 बार देखा गया
    1973 लाइक्स

    फ़ीचर्ड कार्स

    • एसयूवीs
    • अभी लॉन्च हुआ
    • आगामी
    हुंडई क्रेटा
    हुंडई क्रेटा
    Rs. 11.11 लाखसे शुरु
    औसत एक्स-शोरूम प्राइस
    मेरे शहर में प्राइस दिखाएं
    महिंद्रा XUV 3XO
    महिंद्रा XUV 3XO
    Rs. 7.99 लाखसे शुरु
    औसत एक्स-शोरूम प्राइस
    मेरे शहर में प्राइस दिखाएं
    महिंद्रा XUV700
    महिंद्रा XUV700
    Rs. 14.49 लाखसे शुरु
    औसत एक्स-शोरूम प्राइस
    मेरे शहर में प्राइस दिखाएं
    मारुति सुज़ुकी ब्रेज़ा
    मारुति ब्रेज़ा
    Rs. 8.69 लाखसे शुरु
    औसत एक्स-शोरूम प्राइस
    मेरे शहर में प्राइस दिखाएं
    टाटा नेक्सन
    टाटा नेक्सन
    Rs. 8.00 लाखसे शुरु
    औसत एक्स-शोरूम प्राइस
    मेरे शहर में प्राइस दिखाएं
    टोयोटा अर्बन क्रूज़र हायराइडर
    टोयोटा अर्बन क्रूज़र हायराइडर
    Rs. 11.34 लाखसे शुरु
    औसत एक्स-शोरूम प्राइस
    मेरे शहर में प्राइस दिखाएं
    स्कोडा कायलाक
    स्कोडा कायलाक
    Rs. 8.25 लाखसे शुरु
    औसत एक्स-शोरूम प्राइस
    मेरे शहर में प्राइस दिखाएं
    मारुति सुज़ुकी फ्रॉन्क्स
    मारुति फ्रॉन्क्स
    Rs. 7.54 लाखसे शुरु
    औसत एक्स-शोरूम प्राइस
    मेरे शहर में प्राइस दिखाएं
    सभी एसयूवी कार्स देखें
    किआ कारेन्स क्लाविस
    किआ कारेन्स क्लाविस
    Rs. 11.50 लाखसे शुरु
    औसत एक्स-शोरूम प्राइस
    मेरे शहर में प्राइस दिखाएं
    अभी लॉन्च हुआ
    23rd मई
    टाटा अल्ट्रोज़
    टाटा अल्ट्रोज़
    Rs. 6.89 लाखसे शुरु
    औसत एक्स-शोरूम प्राइस
    मेरे शहर में प्राइस दिखाएं
    अभी लॉन्च हुआ
    22nd मई
    लैम्बॉर्गिनी टेमेरारियो
    लैम्बॉर्गिनी टेमेरारियो
    Rs. 6.00 करोड़से शुरु
    औसत एक्स-शोरूम प्राइस
    मेरे शहर में प्राइस दिखाएं
    स्कोडा कोडिएक
    स्कोडा कोडिएक
    Rs. 46.89 लाखसे शुरु
    औसत एक्स-शोरूम प्राइस
    मेरे शहर में प्राइस दिखाएं
    फ़ॉक्सवैगन टिग्वान R-लाइन
    फ़ॉक्सवैगन टिग्वान R-लाइन
    Rs. 49.00 लाखसे शुरु
    औसत एक्स-शोरूम प्राइस
    मेरे शहर में प्राइस दिखाएं
    किआ EV6
    किआ EV6
    Rs. 65.97 लाखसे शुरु
    औसत एक्स-शोरूम प्राइस
    मेरे शहर में प्राइस दिखाएं
    एस्टन मार्टिन वैंक्विश
    एस्टन मार्टिन वैंक्विश
    Rs. 8.85 करोड़से शुरु
    औसत एक्स-शोरूम प्राइस
    मेरे शहर में प्राइस दिखाएं
    मर्सिडीज़ बेंज़ मायबाक SL 680
    मर्सिडीज़ बेंज़ मायबाक SL 680
    Rs. 4.20 करोड़से शुरु
    औसत एक्स-शोरूम प्राइस
    मेरे शहर में प्राइस दिखाएं
    सभी लॉन्च की गई नई कार्स देखें
    एमजी सायबरस्टर
    एमजी सायबरस्टर

    Rs. 60.00 - 70.00 लाखअनुमानित प्राइस

    मई 2025 (Tentative)अपेक्षित लॉन्च

    वॉट्सऐप पर लॉन्च का अलर्ट पाएं

    फ़ॉक्सवैगन गोल्फ़ जीटीआई
    फ़ॉक्सवैगन गोल्फ़ जीटीआई

    Rs. 45.00 - 50.00 लाखअनुमानित प्राइस

    मई 2025 (Tentative)अपेक्षित लॉन्च

    वॉट्सऐप पर लॉन्च का अलर्ट पाएं

    टाटा हैरियर ईवी
    Launching Soon
    जून 2025
    टाटा हैरियर ईवी

    Rs. 24.00 - 28.00 लाखअनुमानित प्राइस

    3rd जून 2025अपेक्षित लॉन्च

    वॉट्सऐप पर लॉन्च का अलर्ट पाएं

    स्कोडा एलराक
    स्कोडा एलराक

    Rs. 25.00 - 35.00 लाखअनुमानित प्राइस

    जून 2025 (Tentative)अपेक्षित लॉन्च

    वॉट्सऐप पर लॉन्च का अलर्ट पाएं

    एमजी मजेस्टर
    एमजी मजेस्टर

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 लाखअनुमानित प्राइस

    जून 2025 (Tentative)अपेक्षित लॉन्च

    वॉट्सऐप पर लॉन्च का अलर्ट पाएं

    फ़ॉक्सवैगन id.4
    फ़ॉक्सवैगन id.4

    Rs. 50.00 - 60.00 लाखअनुमानित प्राइस

    जून 2025 (Tentative)अपेक्षित लॉन्च

    वॉट्सऐप पर लॉन्च का अलर्ट पाएं

    महिंद्रा XUV 3XO ईवी
    महिंद्रा XUV 3XO ईवी

    Rs. 15.00 - 18.00 लाखअनुमानित प्राइस

    जून 2025 (Tentative)अपेक्षित लॉन्च

    वॉट्सऐप पर लॉन्च का अलर्ट पाएं

    ऑडी नई Q5 तीसरी जनरेशन
    ऑडी नई Q5 तीसरी जनरेशन

    Rs. 65.00 - 73.00 लाखअनुमानित प्राइस

    जून 2025 (Tentative)अपेक्षित लॉन्च

    वॉट्सऐप पर लॉन्च का अलर्ट पाएं

    सभी आगामी कार्स देखें
    AD
    • महिंद्रा-कार्स
    • अन्य ब्रैंड्स
    महिंद्रा XUV 3XO
    महिंद्रा XUV 3XO
    Rs. 7.99 लाखसे शुरु
    औसत एक्स-शोरूम प्राइस
    मेरे शहर में प्राइस दिखाएं
    महिंद्रा XUV700
    महिंद्रा XUV700
    Rs. 14.49 लाखसे शुरु
    औसत एक्स-शोरूम प्राइस
    मेरे शहर में प्राइस दिखाएं
    महिंद्रा स्कॉर्पियो एन
    महिंद्रा स्कॉर्पियो एन
    Rs. 13.99 लाखसे शुरु
    औसत एक्स-शोरूम प्राइस
    मेरे शहर में प्राइस दिखाएं
    सभी महिंद्रा-कार्स

    महिंद्रा बोलेरो नियो की भारत में प्राइस

    शहरऑन-रोड कीमतें
    MumbaiRs. 11.90 लाख
    BangaloreRs. 11.98 लाख
    DelhiRs. 11.49 लाख
    PuneRs. 11.90 लाख
    HyderabadRs. 12.07 लाख
    AhmedabadRs. 11.03 लाख
    ChennaiRs. 11.88 लाख
    KolkataRs. 11.57 लाख
    ChandigarhRs. 11.32 लाख

    लोकप्रिय वीडियोज़

    Mahindra XUV 3XO Diesel Manual: Track Tested at MMRT | Driver's Cars S3, EP3
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra XUV 3XO Diesel Manual: Track Tested at MMRT | Driver's Cars S3, EP3
    CarWale टीम द्वारा04 Mar 2025
    119781 बार देखा गया
    410 लाइक्स
    5 Positives & 2 Negatives of Mahindra XUV700 AX7 | Detailed Review!
    youtube-icon
    5 Positives & 2 Negatives of Mahindra XUV700 AX7 | Detailed Review!
    CarWale टीम द्वारा29 Mar 2024
    353806 बार देखा गया
    1973 लाइक्स
    Mail Image
    हमारे न्यूज़लेटर के लिए साइन अप करें
    Get all the latest updates from कारवाले