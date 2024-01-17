CarWale
    AD

    Tata Punch EV launch in India: Live updates

    Live
    Authors Image

    Pawan Mudaliar

    द्वारा साझा करें
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    • WhatsApp Share Link

    Tata Punch EV launched in India at Rs. 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

    Tata Punch EV Left Front Three Quarter

    Finally, the wait is over! Tata Motors has launched the much-awaited Punch EV in the country at an introductory price of Rs. 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

    Variant-wise features listed

    Tata Punch EV Front View

    Here are the variant-wise features of the upcoming Tata Punch EV.

    Technical specs

    Tata Punch EV Front View

    While the medium range produces 80bhp and 114Nm of torque, the Long range, on the other hand, is tuned to develop 120bhp and 190Nm of torque.

    Battery packs and range revealed!

    Tata Punch EV Front View

    The Punch EV will be offered in two battery pack options - a 25kWh and a 35kWh. While the former offers a driving range of up to 315km, the latter can be driven up to 421km on a single, fully charged battery.

    Can it go off-roading?

    Tata Punch EV Left Side View

    This sub-four-meter electric SUV boasts a ground clearance of 190mm, approach angle of 19 degrees, departure angle of 28 degrees, and a brake ramp over angle of 15.1 degrees. Notably, the SUV has a water-wading capacity of up to 350mm.

    Rides on 16-inch alloy wheels

    Tata Punch EV Wheel

    Tata Punch EV rides on 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and gets all four disc brakes.

    Performance and safety

    Tata Punch EV Front View

    Now, Anand Kulkarni, Chief Product Officer, Head, HV Programs and Customers Service, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, will share with us all the battery options and technical specifications of the Tata Punch EV.

    Interior revealed!

    Tata Punch EV Left Side View

    Tata Motors has officially revealed the interior of the Punch EV. It gets a dual-tone interior theme, premium seats upholstery, two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo, and a large infotainment screen.

    BTS - Behind the Sketch

    Tata Punch EV Front View

    Martin Uhlarik, Head, Global Design, Tata Motors, shares his thoughts on the design sketch of this electric SUV.

    And the show begins!

    Tata Punch EV Front View

    Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited, sharing some insights on the new Punch EV.

    Interior and features

    Tata Punch EV Right Front Three Quarter

    While the automaker has not revealed the interior photos, it has shared the feature list of the Punch EV. On the equipment front, the electric SUV will come loaded with a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, 10.25-inch infotainment screen with mobile connectivity, Harmon Kardon audio system, ventilated front seats, wireless charging pad, air purifier, 360-degree camera, single-pane sunroof, cruise control, and six airbags as standard across all variants.

    Variants and colour

    Tata Punch EV Right Front Three Quarter

    The Tata Punch EV will be broadly offered in five variants including the Smart, Smart+, Adventure, Empowered, and Empowered+. Notably, the electric SUV can also be had with an optional sunroof. As for the colours, customers can choose the model from five different exterior shades, namely Seawood Green, Daytona Grey, Fearless Red, Pristine White, and a new Oxide hue that is exclusively available with the Empowered and Empowered+ trim.

    Bookings open!

    Tata Punch EV Right Front Three Quarter

    Interested customers can book this Citroen eC3 rival for a token amount of Rs. 21,000 from any authorised Tata dealership or via the brand’s online portal.

    How different is the side profile of Punch EV from its ICE version?

    Tata Punch EV Right Side View

    Apart from the EV badge on the driver's door, new alloy wheels, and the rear disc brakes, the silhouette of the Punch EV looks the same as its ICE version.

    Thats's how it was teased!

    Tata Punch EV Right Front Three Quarter

    Tata Motors teased the audience by revealing the front and the side profile of the Punch EV. The front fascia of this sub-four-meter electric SUV looks familiar to its elder sibling, the Nexon EV. It sports a long LED bar running across the length of the bonnet, a charging flap that is placed in centre underneath the Tata logo, and LED headlamps and fog lamps that are housed on the front bumper.

    Will be based on second-gen pure EV architecture

    Tata Punch EV Left Side View

    The Punch EV is the first product from the brand to be based on its all-new EV architecture, called Advanced Connected Tech-Intelligent Electric Vehicle (ACTIEV). This platform consists of four platforms and is designed to offer a better range and good efficiency.

    And the countdown begins!

    Tata Punch EV Left Front Three Quarter

    We are a few hours away from the official launch of the Tata Punch EV. Today, the automaker will announce the prices of its latest electric offering and will also give out some technical information about the car. So stay tuned!

    टाटा पंच ईवी इमेज
    टाटा पंच ईवी
    Rs. 10.99 लाखसे शुरु
    औसत एक्स-शोरूम प्राइस
     पहले का 
    Mahindra XUV400 Pro launched – All you need to know
     अगला 
    Is this the Tata Punch-rivaling Kia Clavis?

    संबंधित न्यूज़

    टाटा पंच ईवी भारत में 10.99 लाख रुपए में हुई लॉन्च

    टाटा पंच ईवी भारत में 10.99 लाख रुपए में हुई लॉन्च

    हाजी चकरालवाले द्वारा

    3 घंटे पहले

    चर्चित न्यूज़

    हाल-फ़िलहाल की न्यूज़

    टाटा पंच ईवी गैलरी

    • images
    • videos
    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    CarWale टीम द्वारा02 Aug 2017
    33579 बार देखा गया
    16 लाइक्स
    Tata Nexon EV Max #Dark Edition Launched at Rs 19.04 lakh*! | All you need to know | CarWale
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon EV Max #Dark Edition Launched at Rs 19.04 lakh*! | All you need to know | CarWale
    CarWale टीम द्वारा17 Apr 2023
    4062 बार देखा गया
    46 लाइक्स

    फ़ीचर्ड कार्स

    • कॉम्पैक्ट एसयूवीज़
    • अभी-अभी लॉन्च हुई
    • आगामी
    मारुति सुज़ुकी फ्रॉन्क्स
    मारुति फ्रॉन्क्स
    Rs. 7.47 लाखसे शुरु
    औसत एक्स-शोरूम प्राइस
    मेरे शहर में प्राइस दिखाएं
    किआ सोनेट
    किआ सोनेट
    Rs. 7.99 लाखसे शुरु
    औसत एक्स-शोरूम प्राइस
    मेरे शहर में प्राइस दिखाएं
    अभी-अभी लॉन्च हुई
    12th जनव
    टाटा पंच
    टाटा पंच
    Rs. 6.00 लाखसे शुरु
    औसत एक्स-शोरूम प्राइस
    मेरे शहर में प्राइस दिखाएं
    टाटा नेक्सन
    टाटा नेक्सन
    Rs. 8.10 लाखसे शुरु
    औसत एक्स-शोरूम प्राइस
    मेरे शहर में प्राइस दिखाएं
    हुंडई एक्सटर
    हुंडई एक्सटर
    Rs. 6.13 लाखसे शुरु
    औसत एक्स-शोरूम प्राइस
    मेरे शहर में प्राइस दिखाएं
    मारुति सुज़ुकी ब्रेज़ा
    मारुति ब्रेज़ा
    Rs. 8.29 लाखसे शुरु
    औसत एक्स-शोरूम प्राइस
    मेरे शहर में प्राइस दिखाएं
    हुंडई वेन्यू
    हुंडई वेन्यू
    Rs. 7.94 लाखसे शुरु
    औसत एक्स-शोरूम प्राइस
    मेरे शहर में प्राइस दिखाएं
    महिंद्रा xuv300
    महिंद्रा xuv300
    Rs. 7.99 लाखसे शुरु
    औसत एक्स-शोरूम प्राइस
    मेरे शहर में प्राइस दिखाएं
    सभी कॉम्पैक्ट एसयूवी कार्स देखें
    टाटा पंच ईवी
    टाटा पंच ईवी
    Rs. 10.99 लाखसे शुरु
    औसत एक्स-शोरूम प्राइस
    मेरे शहर में प्राइस दिखाएं
    अभी-अभी लॉन्च हुई
    17th जनव
    हुंडई क्रेटा
    हुंडई क्रेटा
    Rs. 11.00 लाखसे शुरु
    औसत एक्स-शोरूम प्राइस
    मेरे शहर में प्राइस दिखाएं
    अभी-अभी लॉन्च हुई
    16th जनव
    मैकलारेन 750s
    मैकलारेन 750s
    Rs. 5.91 करोड़से शुरु
    औसत एक्स-शोरूम प्राइस
    मेरे शहर में प्राइस दिखाएं
    अभी-अभी लॉन्च हुई
    12th जनव
    किआ सोनेट
    किआ सोनेट
    Rs. 7.99 लाखसे शुरु
    औसत एक्स-शोरूम प्राइस
    मेरे शहर में प्राइस दिखाएं
    अभी-अभी लॉन्च हुई
    12th जनव
    मर्सिडीज़ बेंज़ जीएलएस
    मर्सिडीज़ बेंज़ जीएलएस
    Rs. 1.32 करोड़से शुरु
    औसत एक्स-शोरूम प्राइस
    मेरे शहर में प्राइस दिखाएं
    अभी-अभी लॉन्च हुई
    8th जनव
    लैम्बॉर्गिनी रेव्यूल्टो
    लैम्बॉर्गिनी रेव्यूल्टो
    Rs. 8.89 करोड़से शुरु
    औसत एक्स-शोरूम प्राइस
    मेरे शहर में प्राइस दिखाएं
    पोर्शे पैनामेरा
    पोर्शे पैनामेरा
    Rs. 1.68 करोड़से शुरु
    औसत एक्स-शोरूम प्राइस
    मेरे शहर में प्राइस दिखाएं
    लोटस एलट्रे
    लोटस एलट्रे
    Rs. 2.55 करोड़से शुरु
    औसत एक्स-शोरूम प्राइस
    मेरे शहर में प्राइस दिखाएं
    सभी लॉन्च की गई नई कार्स देखें
    रोल्स-रॉयस Spectre
    जल्द लॉन्च होने वाली
    रोल्स-रॉयस Spectre

    Rs. 1.00 - 1.20 करोड़अनुमानित प्राइस

    19th जनवरी 2024अपेक्षित लॉन्च

    वॉट्सऐप पर लॉन्च का अलर्ट पाएं

    महिंद्रा XUV300 फ़ेसलिफ़्ट
    महिंद्रा XUV300 फ़ेसलिफ़्ट

    Rs. 9.00 - 15.00 लाखअनुमानित प्राइस

    जनवरी 2024 (Tentative)अपेक्षित लॉन्च

    वॉट्सऐप पर लॉन्च का अलर्ट पाएं

    किआ ka4 (कार्निवल)
    किआ ka4 (कार्निवल)

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 लाखअनुमानित प्राइस

    फ़रवरी 2024 (Tentative)अपेक्षित लॉन्च

    वॉट्सऐप पर लॉन्च का अलर्ट पाएं

    टोयोटा अर्बन क्रूज़र टेज़र
    टोयोटा अर्बन क्रूज़र टेज़र

    Rs. 12.00 - 16.00 लाखअनुमानित प्राइस

    मार्च 2024 (Tentative)अपेक्षित लॉन्च

    वॉट्सऐप पर लॉन्च का अलर्ट पाएं

    सिट्रोएन c3x क्रॉसओवर
    सिट्रोएन c3x क्रॉसओवर

    Rs. 12.00 - 15.00 लाखअनुमानित प्राइस

    मार्च 2024 (Tentative)अपेक्षित लॉन्च

    वॉट्सऐप पर लॉन्च का अलर्ट पाएं

    सिट्रोएन सब-4 मीटर कॉम्पैक्ट एसयूवी
    सिट्रोएन सब-4 मीटर कॉम्पैक्ट एसयूवी

    Rs. 7.00 - 11.00 लाखअनुमानित प्राइस

    मार्च 2024 (Tentative)अपेक्षित लॉन्च

    वॉट्सऐप पर लॉन्च का अलर्ट पाएं

    होंडा डब्ल्यूआर-वी
    होंडा डब्ल्यूआर-वी

    Rs. 9.00 - 13.00 लाखअनुमानित प्राइस

    मार्च 2024 (Tentative)अपेक्षित लॉन्च

    वॉट्सऐप पर लॉन्च का अलर्ट पाएं

    बीएमडब्ल्यू x8
    बीएमडब्ल्यू x8

    Rs. 1.00 - 1.20 करोड़अनुमानित प्राइस

    मार्च 2024 (Tentative)अपेक्षित लॉन्च

    वॉट्सऐप पर लॉन्च का अलर्ट पाएं

    सभी आगामी कार्स देखें
    AD
    • टाटा-कार्स
    • अन्य ब्रैंड्स
    टाटा पंच ईवी
    टाटा पंच ईवी
    Rs. 10.99 लाखसे शुरु
    औसत एक्स-शोरूम प्राइस
    मेरे शहर में प्राइस दिखाएं
    अभी-अभी लॉन्च हुई
    17th जनव
    टाटा पंच
    टाटा पंच
    Rs. 6.00 लाखसे शुरु
    औसत एक्स-शोरूम प्राइस
    मेरे शहर में प्राइस दिखाएं
    टाटा नेक्सन
    टाटा नेक्सन
    Rs. 8.10 लाखसे शुरु
    औसत एक्स-शोरूम प्राइस
    मेरे शहर में प्राइस दिखाएं
    सभी टाटा-कार्स

    टाटा पंच ईवी की भारत में प्राइस

    शहरऑन-रोड कीमतें
    DelhiRs. 11.67 लाख

    लोकप्रिय वीडियोज़

    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    CarWale टीम द्वारा02 Aug 2017
    33579 बार देखा गया
    16 लाइक्स
    Tata Nexon EV Max #Dark Edition Launched at Rs 19.04 lakh*! | All you need to know | CarWale
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon EV Max #Dark Edition Launched at Rs 19.04 lakh*! | All you need to know | CarWale
    CarWale टीम द्वारा17 Apr 2023
    4062 बार देखा गया
    46 लाइक्स
    Mail Image
    हमारे न्यूज़लेटर के लिए साइन अप करें
    ऑटोमोबाइल जगत से सभी हालिया अपडेट पाएं