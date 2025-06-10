Living With the Citroen eC3

How Does it Perform on the Daily Commute?

While most EVs today offer an engine (ok, battery pack/motor) start-stop button, Citroen has gone old-school by giving us the option to crank it to start, if I may. And that’s not the only retro aspect here. In the era of keyless entry and sensors, you have to manually use the key to lock and unlock the doors.

Coming back to the driving bit, being an EV, there’s plenty of torque right from the word go. Some heavy footings during small turns even resulted in wheel spins, which had the child in me giggling with excitement. The pickup, too, is more than progressive, and it builds up speed at a swift pace until it reaches just a shade over triple-digit speeds.

Its peppy nature makes the eC3 a breeze for intra-city runs. In fact, my daily commute of 50km saw me reaching a tad bit faster than usual. This was courtesy of the instantaneous torque that allowed me to sprint ahead of even the larger, premium SUVs and the smaller two-wheelers and autos that dodged them every now and then. It didn’t need to necessarily beat them in numbers or in a straight line, just the fact that it pulled us ahead in traffic at regular intervals saw me coming back home slightly early, and at times, just at the right time to enjoy the sunset as we commuted over a creek.

The suspension is set up marginally on the firm side, so much that you could go into small corners without getting nervous, but not so much that you’d feel the potholes and undulations in city speeds. While the suspension might be busy at work, it doesn’t make itself audible or pass on the jolts to its occupants. Where it does shine at the same time is the controlled body roll, thus giving you confidence if you ever feel spirited during a solo drive.