    Citroen C3X First Drive Review

    Citroen C3 Left Front Three Quarter
    Citroen C3 Right Side View
    Citroen C3 Right Rear Three Quarter

    Why Would I Buy it?

    • Strong performance
    • Excellent ride quality
    • smooth torque converter AT

    Why Would I Avoid it?

    • Underwhelming cabin
    • Limited dealer and service network

    Price and Positioning/Rivals

    Citroen has taken a bold step to reintroduce itself in the Indian market with its new brand strategy, 2.0. At the heart of this strategy is a simple addition — the letter X. Yes, Citroen is adding an X to its entry-level models, and this isn’t just for show. The X signifies a push towards major cosmetic updates, fresh features, and a more appealing package aimed at making its most accessible cars desirable too.

    Exterior Right Front Three Quarter

    First out of the gate is the C3X, and that’s the one we’ve been driving to see how it stacks up in today’s landscape.

    Now, while the C3 range officially starts at Rs. 4.80 lakh, the C3X line kicks off at Rs. 7.23 lakh. The car we have here is the top-of-the-line Shine Turbo AT, priced at around Rs. 9.05 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, post GST 2.0).

    At this price point and with its unique body style, the C3X faces slightly unconventional rivals. On one side, it competes with traditional hatchbacks like the Maruti Suzuki Swift, Baleno, Toyota Glanza, Tata Tiago, and the Hyundai i20. On the other hand, it locks horns with compact crossovers like the Tata Punch, Nissan Magnite, and the Renault Kiger, with the latter two even offering turbo-petrol engines that go head-to-head with the Citroën in terms of sheer numbers.

    Design

    Exterior Front View

    Design has always been a strong suit for Citroen. Even though the shape and structure feel familiar, there are enough details to make the C3X look unconventional and stand out.

    Exterior Front Logo

    Take the twin chrome slats up front, for example. They flow neatly across the face and merge straight into the Citroen chevrons at the centre. That signature touch remains unchanged as the C3 evolves into the C3X.

    Exterior Right Rear Three Quarter

    Most design bits have been carried over too — the grille, headlamps, bumpers, and those quirky taillamps with their 3D effect. But here’s the big upgrade: the lighting package. The C3X now gets a full LED setup, which not only boosts visibility but also adds a nice dose of premium appeal.

    Space and Seating Comfort

    Interior Front Row Seats

    Similar to the exterior, the cabin hasn’t really changed in terms of space and comfort, apart from a few feature upgrades. The seats remain supportive with good cushioning and extended thigh support. They may not scream premium, but they do the job well.

    Interior Front Row Seats

    The driver’s seat gets height adjustment along with the usual fore-and-aft and recline settings, though all of it is manual. The co-driver, however, misses out on height adjustment, which feels like a miss.

    Interior Seat Adjustment Manual for Driver

    In terms of storage, the C3X cabin packs in plenty. You get a large glovebox, and the centre console comes with a smart three-layer setup: a slot for your phone, deeper pocket for random knick-knacks, and a pair of shallow cupholders placed just ahead of the gearbox.

    Interior Center Console/Centre Console Storage

    The door pockets are generous too, easily swallowing a one-litre bottle. And instead of a central armrest for the front passengers, you get an oversized cupholder sitting in its place - practical, but not exactly premium.

    Interior Rear Seats

    Step into the second row, and the sense of space takes a slight hit. To be fair, it is spacious enough with headroom and thigh support that can match or even better some rivals.

    Interior Rear Seats

    But cracks begin to show once you look beyond that. For a car nudging the Rs. 10 lakh mark, fixed rear headrests, no 60:40 split rear seats, and the absence of an armrest feel underwhelming.

    Interior Bootspace

    Also, apart from two modern type-C ports, there’s hardly anything that adds to the rear-seat experience. It comes across as plain, basic, and a little too rudimentary.

    Interior Front Passenger Air Vent

    Interior

    Interior Dashboard

    Citroen has tried to lift the cabin experience by adding soft-touch materials on the dashboard, door pads, and even the steering wheel. Beyond that, however, most of the materials still feel underwhelming. The cabin continues to come across as plasticky, but at least it’s put together neatly, just like before.

    Interior Driver Side Front Door Pocket

    Features and Equipment

    Interior AC Controls

    This is the area where Citroen has clearly splurged most of its resources. The C3X now comes loaded with features like an auto-dimming IRVM, digital instrument panel, cruise control, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, USB-C ports, six airbags, ISOFIX mounts, and TPMS.

    Interior Inner Car Roof

    On top of that, there are smaller but important additions like a new key, push start/stop button, central locking, speed-sensing door locks, and the option of a 360-degree camera. The catch, however, is that if you don’t opt for the 360 setup, the C3X doesn’t even give you a regular rear parking camera, not even on the top-spec version we tested.

    Interior Instrument Cluster

    Infotainment and Connectivity

    Interior Infotainment System

    The C3X gets a decent 10.25-inch infotainment screen that carries forward the same UI. It isn’t the slickest or most interactive to use, but it works without lag and keeps things fuss-free by nailing the basics. The highlight here is the wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, which connect instantly without any pairing issues. That said, the overall entertainment experience feels a bit underwhelming, as the music system is just about average.

    Engine and Performance

    Exterior Engine Shot

    The 1.2-litre turbo-petrol motor is easily the star of the show. Fire it up, and the first thing you notice is how refined this three-cylinder motor feels. Power builds smoothly, and whether you’re crawling through traffic or gunning it on an open stretch, the engine never feels out of breath. There’s a consistent level of polish here that you don’t always expect in this segment. It might not look like one, but have faith in me - this qualifies as a hot hatch.

    Exterior Right Front Three Quarter

    The turbo kicks in at around 2,000–2,400rpm, and that’s when the drive transforms from calm to lively. With 110bhp and 205Nm of torque, the acceleration feels brisk, throttle response is sharp, and there’s enough punch to make quick overtakes effortless. The linear power delivery adds confidence, making this one of the best-balanced turbo units in its class. Push it a bit harder, and it rewards you with a sprightly character that will put a smile on your face.

    Exterior Right Side View

    That said, when idling at around 900–1,000rpm, a slight buzz seeps into the cabin. It isn’t intrusive, but it reminds you that this is still a compact, energetic turbo engine doing its thing.

    Interior Gear Selector Dial

    The gearbox deserves credit, too. It’s well-calibrated, delivering smooth and precise shifts. It adapts quickly when you need downshifts for overtaking and feels relaxed when cruising at steady speeds. There’s also a manual mode for those who like taking charge. While it’s not the most sporty setup, it adds a layer of engagement. What stands out, however, is the mechanical rawness of the drivetrain. Every shift, handbrake pull, and even the occasional brake squeak comes with an audible clink or clunk. Some will find this charmingly old-school; a reminder that they’re piloting a machine. Others may see it as a lack of finesse compared to more polished rivals. Either way, it gives the car a distinct character.

    Ride Comfort, Handling, and Braking

    Exterior Left Rear Three Quarter

    If there’s one department where the C3X shines, it’s ride quality. Citroen’s suspension tuning has always been a talking point, and here too, it doesn’t disappoint. At city speeds, the car feels supple, soaking up bumps, potholes, and rough patches with ease. The suspension has just the right amount of softness, making urban commutes genuinely comfortable. The 15-inch wheels with 195/65 section tyres may not sound like much on paper, but in practice, they do a decent job of soaking up bumps and keeping the ride absorbent for the most part.

    Exterior Right Front Three Quarter

    As the speedometer climbs, the suspension firms up noticeably. At highway speeds, the C3X feels planted and composed, shrugging off undulations and staying rock steady. This dual nature, soft at low speeds, firm at high speeds, makes it versatile, equally at home in chaotic city streets and fast expressways. Drive it through a broken patch of road, and you’ll see how gracefully it handles all that drama.

    Exterior Left Side View

    The steering adds to the experience. At low speeds, it’s light and easy, making tight U-turns or crowded lanes hassle-free. The wheel itself feels solid and perfectly sized, neither too bulky nor toy-like. As you pick up speed, the steering gains weight, offering precision and feedback that inspires confidence. On winding roads, it feels accurate and helps you place the car exactly where you want, giving you that extra sense of control when tackling corners.

    Exterior Wheel

    Braking performance is reassuring. The bite is strong right from the top of the pedal, which can lead to slightly jerky stops until you adjust your footwork. Once you’re used to it, the brakes feel progressive and predictable. Emergency stops are handled well, and the car stays composed under heavy braking. With front discs and rear drums, the setup is adequate for this segment. It won’t blow you away, but it’s dependable, which is exactly what matters most.

    Safety Features

    Exterior Left Rear Three Quarter

    The Citroen C3X isn’t among the highly-rated cars by any crash test assessment body yet. On the safety front, though, it does get six airbags, ABS with EBD, and three-point seatbelts for all passengers, which helps it hold up the safety flag.

    NVH

    Exterior Left Rear Three Quarter

    Refinement levels are another pleasant surprise. The doors shut with a solid thud, giving a reassuring sense of build quality. The engine stays muted for the most part, only getting vocal when pushed hard. Road noise is kept in check, and tyre roar is noticeable but never intrusive. For a car in this segment, the overall NVH package feels well-engineered, adding to the sense of maturity and everyday usability.

    Verdict

    Exterior Rear Logo

    Prospective buyers looking at the Citroen C3X should expect excellent ride quality, strong performance with an engaging driving feel, and a decent feature set with essential features. It isn’t a complete package, but it will definitely stand out in a sea of Marutis and Hyundais on Indian roads. And with the new GST 2.0 reform, the C3X has become an even more compelling option in its segment.

    Pictures by Kapil Angane

    Citroen C3 Image
    Citroen C3
    Rs. 4.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
