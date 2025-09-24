Citroen C3X First Drive Review

Price and Positioning/Rivals

Citroen has taken a bold step to reintroduce itself in the Indian market with its new brand strategy, 2.0. At the heart of this strategy is a simple addition — the letter X. Yes, Citroen is adding an X to its entry-level models, and this isn’t just for show. The X signifies a push towards major cosmetic updates, fresh features, and a more appealing package aimed at making its most accessible cars desirable too.

First out of the gate is the C3X, and that’s the one we’ve been driving to see how it stacks up in today’s landscape.

Now, while the C3 range officially starts at Rs. 4.80 lakh, the C3X line kicks off at Rs. 7.23 lakh. The car we have here is the top-of-the-line Shine Turbo AT, priced at around Rs. 9.05 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, post GST 2.0).

At this price point and with its unique body style, the C3X faces slightly unconventional rivals. On one side, it competes with traditional hatchbacks like the Maruti Suzuki Swift, Baleno, Toyota Glanza, Tata Tiago, and the Hyundai i20. On the other hand, it locks horns with compact crossovers like the Tata Punch, Nissan Magnite, and the Renault Kiger, with the latter two even offering turbo-petrol engines that go head-to-head with the Citroën in terms of sheer numbers.