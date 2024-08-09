Citroen Basalt 1.2 Turbo Automatic First Drive Review

Additionally, the Basalt gets an adjustable front central armrest. It gets rear seats with three-step-adjustable thigh support functionality in the automatic version. And there's a smartphone connectivity app as well. On the safety front, the Basalt comes with six airbags, ESP, hill hold, TPMS and ISOFIX seats as standard.

There is however no sunroof, no keyless entry and start, and no standout features like seat ventilation, head-up display or 360 degree camera. It also misses out on something as basic as a lock-unlock button. And if wishes were horses... we would also like to see a rear wiper. Plus, the quality inside is inconsistent. The gloss black plastic looks rich, but the portions finished in matte look cheap. Fit and gaps between plastic panels on the dash and central console are inconsistent as well. These are flawless at places, and are wide and loose in other.

The Basalt does score high on space, though. It might be narrower and it might have a shorter wheelbase compared to the Aircross, but that hasn't changed the shoulder or kneeroom inside by much. Much like the Aircross then, the Basalt too is properly roomy for five full-sized adults. And, it has a bigger boot than the former. What it lacks though is rear headroom. At 5'8', I had decent space between the sloping roof and my head, but six-footers might find it a bit challenging.

The seats, meanwhile, are comfortable, supportive, and accommodating; no complains here. And we quite like the driving position on the Basalt as well. Having a height adjustable driver's seat along with a steering column that adjusts for rake helps find the right setting.