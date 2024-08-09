Citroen Basalt 1.2 Turbo Automatic First Drive Review

Why would I buy it?
- Road presence
- Ride comfort
- Practicality and space
Why would I avoid it?
- Inconsistent quality
- Still lacks a few 'want' features
- Limited rear visibility
What is it?
The Citroen Basalt is the coupe version of the C3 Aircross SUV. But it also shares bits and pieces with its smaller sibling, the C3 hatchback. It is lower and narrower than the Aircross, and it sits on a shorter wheelbase compared to the latter as well. It runs smaller wheels and has shorter front and rear track lengths. It also doesn't come with the 5+2 seating option of the C3 Aircross.
It does offer distinctive styling, nonetheless. Its sloping coupe-like roofline, along with the squared-out wheelarches, pronounced tail lamps, and lowered ground clearance give the Basalt a more emotive presence than the Aircross. We believe its styling alone will be one of the main consideration factors when buying one.
Furthermore, Citroen has reworked the chassis structure for the Basalt. It has added more ultra-high-strength steel around the front fender, A-pillar and roof areas to improve its crashworthiness. The goal clearly seems to be a 5-star safety score under BNCAP.
Is the Basalt's cabin any good?
7 / 10
One of the big shortcomings of the C3 range was the lack of features in their respective cabins. That has now been addressed somewhat on the Basalt. And as an extension, on the hatchback and Aircross as well. The top-spec Basalt gets powered ORVMs, flip-open type key, digital climate control system, wireless charging, wireless Android Auto and Apple Carplay, and switches for the rear power windows have now been moved to the doors. These features have also been added to the C3 and the Aircross.
Additionally, the Basalt gets an adjustable front central armrest. It gets rear seats with three-step-adjustable thigh support functionality in the automatic version. And there's a smartphone connectivity app as well. On the safety front, the Basalt comes with six airbags, ESP, hill hold, TPMS and ISOFIX seats as standard.
There is however no sunroof, no keyless entry and start, and no standout features like seat ventilation, head-up display or 360 degree camera. It also misses out on something as basic as a lock-unlock button. And if wishes were horses... we would also like to see a rear wiper. Plus, the quality inside is inconsistent. The gloss black plastic looks rich, but the portions finished in matte look cheap. Fit and gaps between plastic panels on the dash and central console are inconsistent as well. These are flawless at places, and are wide and loose in other.
The Basalt does score high on space, though. It might be narrower and it might have a shorter wheelbase compared to the Aircross, but that hasn't changed the shoulder or kneeroom inside by much. Much like the Aircross then, the Basalt too is properly roomy for five full-sized adults. And, it has a bigger boot than the former. What it lacks though is rear headroom. At 5'8', I had decent space between the sloping roof and my head, but six-footers might find it a bit challenging.
The seats, meanwhile, are comfortable, supportive, and accommodating; no complains here. And we quite like the driving position on the Basalt as well. Having a height adjustable driver's seat along with a steering column that adjusts for rake helps find the right setting.
Is the Basalt turbo good to drive?
8 / 10
We only drove the 1.2-litre turbo petrol powered automatic version in the top-spec guise on the drive. It is a combo we had experienced on the C3 Aircross, which had left us impressed. That feeling of good driveability, smoothness, and effortlessness continues on the Basalt as well. The engine has a potent low and mid range. The throttle response is alert but linear. And the six-speed automatic gearbox goes through gears with near complete seamlessness. We say near because it can be a tad jerky when it goes from first to second.
The engine is a quiet one for most part, but one that doesn't like to be rushed too much. However, if you do mash the throttle to the floor, it doesn't leave you wanting. It might not sound as if the engine is having fun being revved out, but it still manages to deliver the goods. So, overtakes or cruising at 100-120kmph should not be a challenge.
The same cannot be said about the steering. The rack ratio seems fine. But, it is the response and feel off-centre that makes the steering feel vague and artifical. The returnability, when making U-turns for instance, isn't good either.
There is also nothing to write home about the Basalt's handling. It feels planted and stable in a straight line. It stays flat and composed over poor or badly undulating roads. But, it isn't a sharp handler around corners. Since the Basalt is set up softer compared to the C3 Aircross, it rolls and doesn't enjoy quick direction changes.
But, on the other hand, the ride quality is lovely. The softer setup helps here, particularly at the rear. The Basalt dismisses poor roads by rounding the bumps and flattening potholes with boss-like authority. It offers good visibility to the driver too. The seating is high, the view upfront over the bonnet is clear, and the A-pillars don't restrict the view at crossroads much either. But yes, the view out of the rear windscreen is quite narrow and the poor resolution of the reversing camera doesn't help.
Should you buy the new Citroen Basalt?
7 / 10
Citroen has done well here to get the basics in place. The Basalt has good road presence, a spacious cabin, a big and practical boot, and a comfortable ride. In fact, when it comes to comfort overall - be it ride, seating, and ease of driving - the Basalt scores handsomely. The turbo engine and auto 'box are a good combo too. Yes, the shifts can be jerky at times, but the two help deliver a near effortless driving experience, especially in the low and mid range.
But, the coupe SUV lacks that final level of finesse. It shows in the inconsistent fit around the cabin, and in the small but significant list of features that are still missing. Things like keyless entry and start, sunroof, a rear wiper, and a more detailed multi-media system is the need of the hour in a car that will retail for around Rs 15 lakh on the road.
So, should you still buy the Basalt? Yes, we think so. Much like the C3 Aircross, it might not have all the bells and whistles. But underneath, it is a mechanically sound car. And one that is aiming for a 5-star BNCAP score with its improved monocoque structure and ESP and six airbags being offered as standard.
Update: The Citroen Basalt has been launched at an introductory price of Rs.7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The variant-wise prices will follow soon.
Pictures by Kaustubh Gandhi