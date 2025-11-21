Citroen Basalt X 1.2 Turbo Automatic First Drive Review

Walk up to the Basalt X and the car unlocks itself with the mirrors folding out, which is a nice touch. However, the old-school door handles and visible keyhole immediately pull the experience down a notch. But swing the door open, and your eyes feast on the pleasant beige-and-black theme, exotic golden accents, stripes on the plastics, mix of glossy black and brushed silver, and attractive ambient lighting. You just can't run away from the fact that it has a clean and straightforward cabin design. Although overall quality is acceptable, at this price of about Rs. 15.5 lakh (On-road, Mumbai), it does sit on the borderline in a few areas. That aside, getting in and out is effortless. The sloping roof, in fact, doesn’t interfere with entering the rear.

Once in the driving seat, the steering wheel feels good in your hands. It's small in diameter and pleasantly thick, and the sliding armrest is genuinely useful since the steering adjusts only for tilt, not reach. As for the layout, it is simple and easy to get used to. There’s a crisp seven-inch driver display and a wide 10.25-inch touchscreen that’s bright, responsive, and uncomplicated. Its processor feels competent enough to keep transitions smooth, touch responses consistent, and wireless Android Auto working well. Interestingly, I feel the audio quality is way better than I'd expected. The physical AC toggles are also nicely executed - easy to use on the move, with a small display that stays visible even in bright daylight. The rear camera, however, could have been clearer.

Let's talk about the seats now. Front-seat comfort is mostly sorted. There’s ample head-, leg- and shoulder-room, backrests are large and supportive, and the firm cushioning works well for longer journeys. However, it's the seat squab that could use more contouring, plus there’s not much in terms of lumbar support, which you feel over time. Ventilated seats are a welcome addition and work effectively, but the fan noise is quite audible since the cabin is otherwise very well insulated from external noises. Now, while the driver’s seat gets height adjustment, the front seatbelts don’t get height adjustment, a function I really look forward to. Elsewhere, storage under the armrest is decent and there’s a dead pedal too.

On to the second row. It is spacious in terms of knee- and legroom for someone like me who's around 5ft 6in. Headroom, too, is adequate, but taller people may feel restricted. Shoulder room, however, is tight for three large adults, so it’s best suited to two adults or three slim occupants. We also admit that the centre tunnel and the rear AC vents intrude oddly into the middle passenger’s space, mainly because the front armrest had to be positioned further back to clear the handbrake. Otherwise, the middle seat cushioning and backrest are passable, but the fixed middle headrest feels like an afterthought compared to the nicely contoured adjustable ones on either side.

The backrest angle itself is very comfortable, and you do get an armrest with cupholders. Another limitation to mention is that the bench has no recline, no split-fold, and a thigh support mechanism that feels decades old. It works, but locking it into a desirable angle is a guessing game. Boot practicality is one of the Basalt’s strengths. With minimal intrusions, the 470-litre space is fully usable and well-shaped. The opening, however, is slightly narrow, and the tall boot lip means heavier luggage needs a bit more effort to load.

Features-wise, the Basalt X brings a genuinely upgraded experience with its soft-touch leatherette-wrapped dashboard and the unique Mars Brown dual-tone interior. In addition to the equipment mentioned till now, there's also a wireless charger, cruise control, speed limiter, and auto-dimming IRVM, but as of now, there's no sunroof.

Where safety and tech are concerned, the Basalt X again delivers. A four-star BNCAP rating, six airbags, ESP with hill hold, ISOFIX, TPMS, and an optional 360-degree camera give it the necessary edge over rivals. Furthermore, Citroen’s new CARA voice assistant claims navigation integration, reminders, weather, media, and in-car support, giving it the modern connected-car flavour.