Citroen Aircross X First Drive Review

Why would I buy it?
- Better equipped than before
- Practical and flexible cabin layout
- Strong value for its pricing
Why would I avoid it?
- Lack of engine options
- Competition has levelled up
- Smaller dealer and service footprint
Introduction
Citroen’s journey in India has so far been a clear case of learning on the job. Over the last few years, the French brand has sampled almost every major segment in the market. From diesel-powered SUVs and coupe styled body formats to budget hatchbacks and even electric vehicles, Citroen has experimented widely. Yet, despite this broad portfolio, there has consistently been a disconnect between the brand and Indian buyers. That said, Citroen does not appear disheartened. Instead, it has taken a step back, made its notes, and returned with a refreshed approach.
This renewed intent comes in the form of the updated X range, which includes the Basalt X, C3X, and the Aircross X. The updates are not cosmetic alone but address many of the feedback points raised since these models were first introduced. Our focus in this review is on the Citroen Aircross X, which arguably stands out as the most versatile offering in the lineup. It has always been slightly underrated but never underwhelming in its core abilities. With the latest round of improvements, the question is simple. Has Citroen finally cracked the code with the Aircross X, and is it now back in the game? Let us find out.
Design
To begin with, the Aircross has always been a good-looking SUV. It does not chase current design trends that rely heavily on oversized grilles or full-width lighting signatures. Instead, it sticks to a more conventional and timeless SUV form. The front end features split DRLs, while the headlamps and fog lamps are now fully LED units, lending a cleaner and more modern appearance.
Unlike the Basalt, which rides on smaller 16-inch wheels, the Aircross X gets larger 17-inch alloy wheels that fill the wheel arches well and add to its SUV stance. The side profile is defined by large windows that improve visibility and a flat roofline that stretches cleanly towards the rear, ending in a neatly integrated spoiler. One noticeable irritant, however, is the exposed keyhole on the driver-side door. While the Aircross X now gets a new flip key along with a proximity sensor that allows the car to lock and unlock without using the fob, the flap-type door handle design means the keyhole still had to be placed on the door. It stands out unnecessarily in an otherwise elegant design.
The rear profile continues to look neat and cohesive. The wraparound tail lamps are connected visually by a black textured panel that spans the width of the tailgate. The only fresh update here is the addition of the ‘X’ badge next to the Aircross lettering.
And in case if you have not noticed, the car you see in the pictures is finished in a new Deep Forest shade paired with a contrasting black roof and pillars. It is a refreshing addition to the colour palette and is exclusive to the Aircross within the X range. The blacked-out treatment does come at an extra cost of Rs. 20,000 over the monotone option. Overall, while the Aircross largely looks the same as it did at launch in 2023, that is not a drawback. It continues to have a pleasing balance between style, elegance, and a mild sense of rugged SUV character.
Interior and Features
It is inside the cabin where the Aircross X sees the most meaningful updates. The first thing that draws your attention is the new tan brown colour theme, which is used generously across the dashboard, door pads, centre armrest, and the updated seat upholstery. This shade is darker than what is seen on the Basalt X and comes across as more premium and upmarket.
The dashboard itself features a revised layout. The earlier bulbous air vents have been replaced with sleeker units, and there are new diagonal textured elements along with subtle gold accents that elevate the visual appeal. Soft-touch materials have finally made their way into the Aircross cabin, addressing one of the criticisms of the earlier model. The automatic gear lever has also been updated with a new shape and design, doing away with the engraved markings seen previously.
Citroen has also significantly expanded the feature list. The Aircross X now gets footwell lighting, an auto-dimming IRVM, and cooled front seats, with the controls conveniently placed on the sides of the seats. There is cruise control, a push-start stop button, and a new seven-inch digital instrument cluster, all of which add to everyday convenience. A notable addition is CARA, Citroen’s AI-based assistant that syncs with your phone and infotainment system. It helps with vehicle-related functions and can also provide real-time traffic updates, reminders, news, and other internet-based information.
For buyers willing to spend an additional Rs. 25,000, Citroen also offers a 360-degree camera. While it is useful in tight parking situations, the display could have been wider and the resolution sharper. That said, its inclusion itself is welcome.
The strengths of the earlier Aircross cabin remain intact. The front and second row seats continue to be comfortable, offering good support in all the right places. Opt for the seven-seater version, and you also get the unique removable third-row seats. These seats can be taken out and reinstalled in under 50 seconds, a claim we tested with a stopwatch. This flexibility is unmatched in the segment, allowing you to choose between additional boot space or seating for children as required.
The 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system is straightforward and responsive, supporting wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. However, it now feels basic when compared to newer rivals that offer larger and more advanced interfaces. The air conditioning system uses physical buttons along with a dedicated display, which is intuitive to operate. Rear AC vents for the three row version are roof mounted and come with separate blower speed controls.
The Aircross still does without a sunroof, which may be a deal breaker for some buyers. However, those who prioritise practicality over novelty may not find this omission critical. That said, there are still a few features that could have further improved the overall experience, such as a powered driver seat, ADAS, and an adjustable middle headrest for the second row. On the safety front, the Aircross is well equipped with six airbags, ISOFIX mounts, ESP, hill hold function, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and a five star B NCAP safety rating.
Drive Experience
Like before, the Aircross remains a petrol-only offering. It is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine available in two states of tune. The naturally aspirated version, paired only with a manual gearbox, produces 80bhp and 115 Nm of torque, and is also available with a dealer-level CNG kit. The version on test here is the turbo petrol, which develops 109bhp and 205Nm of torque in the automatic configuration. This engine can also be paired with a six-speed manual producing the same power but a slightly detuned 190Nm.
Start the engine, and vibrations are noticeable at idle, felt through the pedals and the steering wheel. These, however, settle down once the car is on the move. In the automatic version, the Aircross tends to creep forward eagerly the moment you release the brake, which takes a bit of getting used to. Once moving, the engine builds speed quickly and delivers a throaty note as it revs cleanly towards the redline, though it does get quite vocal at the top end.
The six-speed AISIN-sourced automatic gearbox is smooth in its shifts, though not seamless. Kickdowns and sudden acceleration inputs take a moment to register, and upshifts can occasionally be felt. It is tuned more for comfort than outright responsiveness, which aligns with the Aircross’s overall character.
Ride and Handling
Ride quality has always been a strong suit of the Aircross, and it remains so in the updated X version. On broken city roads and over speed breakers, especially those commonly encountered in Mumbai, the suspension absorbs imperfections with ease, barely allowing them to filter into the cabin. With 200mm of ground clearance, scraping over obstacles is rarely a concern.
With a full load, it continues to ride better than many SUVs in its segment. On the highway, the Aircross feels stable and planted. During straight line acceleration beyond 100kmph, the SUV remains composed and confidence-inspiring, and it once crossesd 135kmph with a wide smile on my face. However, in the real-world, this translates to stress-free overtaking and relaxed highway cruising.
The steering wheel feels well-sized and comfortable to hold. It is light for the most part and offers good self-centering. There are no drive modes or paddle shifters on offer, and enthusiasts will have to rely on the manual mode to exercise some control over gear selection.
Verdict
The Citroen Aircross X represents the most convincing version of the Aircross yet. It addresses several key shortcomings of the earlier model, particularly in terms of cabin quality, features, and overall perceived value. The updated interior feels more premium, the added equipment enhances everyday usability, and the core strengths of comfort, space, and ride quality remain firmly intact.
While it still misses out on certain features that rivals offer, the Aircross counters with practicality, flexibility, and a unique third-row seating solution. The turbo petrol automatic may not be the most enthusiastic drivetrain in the segment, but it is competent, refined enough in real-world conditions, and well-suited for urban and highway use.
Priced at Rs. 16.24 lakh, on-road Mumbai for this Max Petrol AT variant, the Aircross X presents strong value. At this price point, most competitors offer only mid variants, whereas the Citroen delivers a well-rounded package with space, comfort, and versatility. It may still not be the default choice in the segment, but for buyers looking beyond badges and trends, the Aircross X finally makes a compelling case.
Pictures by Kapil Angane