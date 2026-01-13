Citroen Aircross X First Drive Review

The dashboard itself features a revised layout. The earlier bulbous air vents have been replaced with sleeker units, and there are new diagonal textured elements along with subtle gold accents that elevate the visual appeal. Soft-touch materials have finally made their way into the Aircross cabin, addressing one of the criticisms of the earlier model. The automatic gear lever has also been updated with a new shape and design, doing away with the engraved markings seen previously.

Citroen has also significantly expanded the feature list. The Aircross X now gets footwell lighting, an auto-dimming IRVM, and cooled front seats, with the controls conveniently placed on the sides of the seats. There is cruise control, a push-start stop button, and a new seven-inch digital instrument cluster, all of which add to everyday convenience. A notable addition is CARA, Citroen’s AI-based assistant that syncs with your phone and infotainment system. It helps with vehicle-related functions and can also provide real-time traffic updates, reminders, news, and other internet-based information.

For buyers willing to spend an additional Rs. 25,000, Citroen also offers a 360-degree camera. While it is useful in tight parking situations, the display could have been wider and the resolution sharper. That said, its inclusion itself is welcome.

The strengths of the earlier Aircross cabin remain intact. The front and second row seats continue to be comfortable, offering good support in all the right places. Opt for the seven-seater version, and you also get the unique removable third-row seats. These seats can be taken out and reinstalled in under 50 seconds, a claim we tested with a stopwatch. This flexibility is unmatched in the segment, allowing you to choose between additional boot space or seating for children as required.

The 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system is straightforward and responsive, supporting wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. However, it now feels basic when compared to newer rivals that offer larger and more advanced interfaces. The air conditioning system uses physical buttons along with a dedicated display, which is intuitive to operate. Rear AC vents for the three row version are roof mounted and come with separate blower speed controls.

The Aircross still does without a sunroof, which may be a deal breaker for some buyers. However, those who prioritise practicality over novelty may not find this omission critical. That said, there are still a few features that could have further improved the overall experience, such as a powered driver seat, ADAS, and an adjustable middle headrest for the second row. On the safety front, the Aircross is well equipped with six airbags, ISOFIX mounts, ESP, hill hold function, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and a five star B NCAP safety rating.