BYD Sealion 7 First Drive Review

Why would I buy it?
- Impressive performance
- Feature-packed
- Spacious cabin
Why would I avoid it?
- Restricted rear visibility
- Competition offers better brand value
What is it?
The BYD Sealion 7 is the newest addition to the brand’s model range for India. Think of it as the crossover version of the Seal sedan, bringing along a cohesive design. But more than that, the Sealion 7 has the potential to stand tall among the Germans, with its high quality and performance.
Design is one of the key elements, as the Sealion 7 is based on the same Ocean Series design language as the Seal and Atto 3. The front fascia is designed with an aggressive aesthetic, featuring angular headlamps that taper into the nose. True to its name, the Sealion 7’s face and bumper display many characteristics reminiscent of the sea mammal it is named after.
The side profile is clean, thanks to the flush-fitting door handles and smoothly carved body panels. The sloping roofline adds to the coupe character. At over 4.8 metres in length and with a generous 2.9 metre wheelbase, the Sealion 7 is not a compact car by any means. Furthermore, the 20-inch wheels for the top-spec Performance version enhance the stance of the crossover.
The rear profile is the most exciting with the notchback style tailgate, along with a lip spoiler and split roof, adding to the look of the Sealion 7. In a nutshell, this BYD crossover appears to have a no-nonsense yet modern styling, putting it up right alongside the good-looking performance models in the space.
Is the cabin of the BYD Sealion 7 any good?
The Sealion 7 feels premium, featuring high-quality soft-touch materials generously throughout the cabin. The all-black cabin is complemented by silver accents on the dashboard, adding a touch of contrast.
Like all BYDs, the Sealion 7's centerpiece is a massive 15.6-inch infotainment screen that rotates to portrait mode with a single tap. Behind it, a gloss black panel mirrors Mercedes' layout, featuring silver-accented AC vents on the sides and a crisp, detailed integrated instrument panel.
The console features a sleek, water droplet-inspired drive selector knob. Ample storage is available beneath the floating console, including twin cup holders on top and additional space under the armrest. Practicality and storage solutions have been thoughtfully designed for maximum convenience.
Now, onto the standout features. The infotainment system is highly responsive with smooth animations, while the 360-degree camera delivers sharp, lag-free live feeds. Of course, the Sealion 7 comes equipped with ADAS, but what truly enhances driver engagement, is the ‘Driver Fatigue Monitoring’ system, which actively tracks eye movement—even with sunglasses on!
Other features include 11 airbags as standard, a heads-up display, a 12-speaker audio system, a 50W wireless charger, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, powered and ventilated front seats, a panoramic glass roof, dual-zone climate control, and a powered tailgate with foot gesture control. Interestingly, both variants get all the features that the Sealion 7 has to offer.
Now, coming to space and comfort, the front seats have a sporty look with perfect cushioning and excellent thigh support, thanks to the extended seat base. However, the real highlight is the rear seats.
Despite its coupe-like design, the Sealion 7 offers a spacious second row with ample headroom and legroom, even for taller passengers (6 ft). Rear occupants are well taken care of with AC vents, a charging port, adjustable headrests, and a centre armrest with cup holders. If we nit-pick, the high window line and black interiors can make the cabin feel a bit confined.
That said, the Sealion 7 offers a generous 500-litre boot, complemented by a 50-litre frunk, adding to its ample storage options.
Is the BYD Sealion 7 good to drive?
Now, there are two variants on offer—Premium and Performance—both equipped with the same 82.56kWh battery pack as standard. The Premium variant features RWD, delivering 308bhp and 380Nm of peak torque. Meanwhile, the top-spec Performance variant, which we tested, comes with AWD and boasts an impressive 523bhp and 690Nm of torque.
The Sealion 7 is a performance EV in every sense. Acceleration is instant and responsive with a tap of the pedal. Its 2.7-tonne weight is noticeable when it comes to low-speed maneuverability but that quickly fades once you hit an open road.
Out on the open road, the Sealion 7 is a joy to drive, offering plenty of power on demand. In addition to multiple drive modes, the Sealion 7 allows drivers to choose between Comfort and Sport settings for both steering and braking. In Comfort mode, the steering feels lighter, and braking is more progressive. Meanwhile, the Sport mode adds weight to the steering, and with the help of regenerative braking, delivers a sharper, more responsive bite with less input.
The top-spec variant rides on 20-inch wheels with 235/50 front and 255/45 rear tires. The ride quality leans toward the firmer side, with a well-tuned suspension that suits Indian roads. It effectively absorbs most undulations, uneven surfaces, and minor potholes, ensuring a comfortable ride. However, sharper imperfections can push the suspension to its limits.
Moving on, the Sealion 7 excels in NVH levels, with minimal road and wind noise entering the cabin. This can be credited to its solid build quality and the use of soundproof double-glazed glass for the windscreen and windows.
Should you buy the BYD Sealion 7?
So, should you consider buying one? BYD has made a well-polished product with a clear target in mind. With its high-quality materials, advanced tech, extensive features, and impressive performance, the Sealion 7 makes for a strong contender against entry-level German crossovers. In fact, it stands out as a compelling first choice when compared to the BMW iX1 LWB, Mercedes-Benz EQA, Volvo EX40, and the Hyundai Ioniq 5. It's one of those products that leaves little to be desired, offering a well-rounded package with all the right features in place.That said, for better brand value, after-sales experience, and the novelty of owning a luxury car brand, one can opt for the rivals.
Pictures by Kapil Angane.