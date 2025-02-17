BYD Sealion 7 First Drive Review

What is it?

The BYD Sealion 7 is the newest addition to the brand’s model range for India. Think of it as the crossover version of the Seal sedan, bringing along a cohesive design. But more than that, the Sealion 7 has the potential to stand tall among the Germans, with its high quality and performance.

Design is one of the key elements, as the Sealion 7 is based on the same Ocean Series design language as the Seal and Atto 3. The front fascia is designed with an aggressive aesthetic, featuring angular headlamps that taper into the nose. True to its name, the Sealion 7’s face and bumper display many characteristics reminiscent of the sea mammal it is named after.

The side profile is clean, thanks to the flush-fitting door handles and smoothly carved body panels. The sloping roofline adds to the coupe character. At over 4.8 metres in length and with a generous 2.9 metre wheelbase, the Sealion 7 is not a compact car by any means. Furthermore, the 20-inch wheels for the top-spec Performance version enhance the stance of the crossover.

The rear profile is the most exciting with the notchback style tailgate, along with a lip spoiler and split roof, adding to the look of the Sealion 7. In a nutshell, this BYD crossover appears to have a no-nonsense yet modern styling, putting it up right alongside the good-looking performance models in the space.