Top cars reviewed in January 2020

Renault Kwid Review

The Renault Kiwd got a facelift in October 2019, and with it, it received a completely new fascia. The SUV-inspired design updates have made the Kwid the best-looking entry hatchback in its class, and by a fair margin at that. Besides, the Kwid comes packed with a touchscreen infotainment system, offers a cushy slow-speed ride and is easy to manoeuvre in city. To know more about it, read our review of this top-spec Kwid 1.0 AMT.

Volvo XC40 T4 R-Design Petrol Review

Volvo India recently introduced a BS6-compliant 2.0-litre petrol engine in the XC40 range, which is available in a single T4 R-Design trim. This entry-level Volvo competes against the BMW X1, Mercedes-Benz GLA, and the Audi Q3. The XC40 is the best-looking SUV in its segment, having won the European Car of the Year (2018) and Women’s Car of the Year (2018) awards. What's more, it is feature-packed and comes equipped with a responsive engine and sorted dynamics. To learn more about the Volvo XC40 T4 R-Design Petrol, here's CarWale’s take on entry-level luxury SUV.

Kia Carnival Review

The Carnival is Kia's second product for India, priced from Rs 24.95 lakh (ex-showroom India). The MPV is aimed as a premium alternative to the reigning segment leader, the Toyota Innova Crysta. It comes with acres of space for all its occupants and is available in multiple seating combinations. And that, combined with the cushy ride quality and feature-loaded cabin, the Carnival is hard not to consider buying.

Tata Nexon EV Review

Tata Motors launched India's first electric SUV in January, priced between Rs 13.99 lakh to Rs 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Its strong suites include a silent driving experience, a well-rounded suspension package and of course, its addictive performance. To know more about its driving range, charging infrastructure and range anxiety issues, here's our review of the Tata Nexon EV.

BMW Z4 Review

The BMW Z4 convertible is your ticket to be a celebrity. It offers you that open-top feeling along with the wind-in-the-hair moments, as you carve corners through a winding road. And it does all of this, through a fire-breathing 3.0-litre inline-6 cylinder engine that churns out 345bhp and 500Nm. If this is what floats your boat, then here's our take on the new BMW Z4.

Hyundai Aura Review

Hyundai launched the all-new Aura compact sedan to take on established rivals like the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and the Honda Amaze. It is based on the Santro's platform, which makes its taller, wider and roomier, when compared to its predecessor. The Aura offers quality interiors and a choice of petrol and diesel engines, including a turbo-petrol mill. To know more about its performance, here's CarWale’s take of the Hyundai Aura.