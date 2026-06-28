BMW X6 Facelift First Drive Review

The X6 has always been a looker, and there’s no two ways about it. The design was crisp and enticing up until the second-gen, at least for me, and the next generation took a while to grow on me. But what I had at hand the other day felt a fair bit more controversial, similar to the criticism that most newer BMWs have received. My opinion on this one is still divided, though.

The overall coupe-SUV stance is unmistakable, and this iteration doesn’t fail to match up to that standard. And while the size of the ever-growing kidney grille has been well sustained this time around, I couldn’t stop myself from observing the odd-looking design elements as the rains washed away our plans of wrapping up the shoot a tad bit early.

Take the gloss black hexagon-shaped inserts on the front bumper, for example. They look like a misfit in the otherwise clean and proportionate design. Then there’s the marginally thicker ORVM extension on the inner side, which usually stands out for its sleek design, but in this case, looks ungainly.

The derriere of the X6 LCI looks too busy, with multiple cuts and creases all around, be it the bumper, LED taillights, or the weird design for the quad tip surrounds of the exhaust. Add to that the rear vents on either side of the bumper, which look like a forced addition.

But to each is his own, and on the other side, I like what BMW has done with the subtle and not-so-subtle touches all around, like the high-gloss shadowline package visible on the fascia and windowline, neat M badges on the grille and 21-inch alloy wheels, and the dramatic LED DRLs with a breathing swoop, along with the sleek and wavy inserts for the LED taillights. There is a tasteful option in the colour palette too, and if this remarkable Aventurine Red doesn’t cut it for you, there is the drool-worthy Isle of Man Green paint, and furthermore, the optional BMW Individual colours with gloss orange, green, and more.