BMW X6 Facelift First Drive Review

Why would I buy it?
- Explosive performance
- Remarkable music system
- Compelling package
Why would I avoid it?
- Average interior
- Unconventional design
- Stiff ride quality
Introduction
The BMW X6 was essentially the creator of the coupe-SUV segment, or what is called in BMW terms as a Sports Activity Coupe (SAV), when it arrived originally back in December 2007. It has managed to look strikingly good over the past generations, bringing a flavour of modernity and class with each new iteration. Currently in its fourth generation, the one you see here is the Life Cycle Impulse (LCI) or, in layman's terms, a facelift of the latest gen model.
This new offering has a lot more to give, be it the design, the interior, or the larger displacement motor. Being a BMW, it is expected to offer sheer driving pleasure, as claims the brand’s tagline. Does it deliver on this front? What about the design, or the features, and everything else? Let’s delve into every single detail hereon.
Exterior Design
6 / 10
The X6 has always been a looker, and there’s no two ways about it. The design was crisp and enticing up until the second-gen, at least for me, and the next generation took a while to grow on me. But what I had at hand the other day felt a fair bit more controversial, similar to the criticism that most newer BMWs have received. My opinion on this one is still divided, though.
The overall coupe-SUV stance is unmistakable, and this iteration doesn’t fail to match up to that standard. And while the size of the ever-growing kidney grille has been well sustained this time around, I couldn’t stop myself from observing the odd-looking design elements as the rains washed away our plans of wrapping up the shoot a tad bit early.
Take the gloss black hexagon-shaped inserts on the front bumper, for example. They look like a misfit in the otherwise clean and proportionate design. Then there’s the marginally thicker ORVM extension on the inner side, which usually stands out for its sleek design, but in this case, looks ungainly.
The derriere of the X6 LCI looks too busy, with multiple cuts and creases all around, be it the bumper, LED taillights, or the weird design for the quad tip surrounds of the exhaust. Add to that the rear vents on either side of the bumper, which look like a forced addition.
But to each is his own, and on the other side, I like what BMW has done with the subtle and not-so-subtle touches all around, like the high-gloss shadowline package visible on the fascia and windowline, neat M badges on the grille and 21-inch alloy wheels, and the dramatic LED DRLs with a breathing swoop, along with the sleek and wavy inserts for the LED taillights. There is a tasteful option in the colour palette too, and if this remarkable Aventurine Red doesn’t cut it for you, there is the drool-worthy Isle of Man Green paint, and furthermore, the optional BMW Individual colours with gloss orange, green, and more.
Interior Design
6.5 / 10
Step inside the X6 facelift and you’d first notice the Sensafin Tacora Red and Black theme, which goes really well with the Aventurine Red paint scheme. It is one of the four themes on offer in the standard range, with the others including Sliverstone, Black, and Cognac. If you ask me, I’d be spoilt for choice to pick between one of these, as each option looks a million bucks.
What takes away from the latter is the fact that it looks way too similar to the rest of the BMW range. The steering design feels familiar to other models, and the rest of the dash is a straight lift off from the X5, which makes you realise that the X6 doesn’t feel different or special in most ways. Another small but significant miss is the finish for the top of the doors and dash, which doesn’t feel as premium as the overall finish of the car. Talking about smaller things, halogen cabin light and push/pull pins to open the doors in 2026, on a car that will command Rs. 1 crore+? Not done, BMW.
But I must admit, when you look at it in isolation, it is a nice place to be in. The large curved screen looks a million bucks, and the dash features a plethora of shapes, visible across the AC vents, and the triangular plastic inserts above it, or even the differently shaped surrounds for the elements in the centre console. Even the knurled toggle switches to control the AC vents' direction feel very premium and upmarket, and lend a unique feel and approach to something that is otherwise overlooked.
The faux wood finish in black feels out of place in a sporty car, and replacing this with carbon-fibre inserts would certainly take up that oomph factor. To be available in the M60i trim, the tri-colour M stitching on the steering wheel and the seat belts is another neat and subtle touch that increases the appeal.
Features
7 / 10
Features are plenty, and you’d be hard-pressed to find anything missing, until you look really close. The instrument cluster has a laundry list of information available and can be set based on one’s requirements. The front seats come with ventilation, electric adjustment, memory, and lumbar support functions. Not just that, the lumbar and headrest adjustment is electric too, which is more than just bragging rights. The passenger side of the dash has a backlit ‘//M’ inscription and can change colours with the ambient lighting function. The infotainment system can be laggy at times, which comes as a surprise, and is likely to be a one-off rather than the norm.
The second row occupants are pampered equally, too, where you get a foldable armrest with storage and two cupholders, individual climate control, sun blinds, and front seat pockets to stow away paperwork. What it does miss out on, and a glaring omission at that, is a charging port for the rear occupants. Nope, there’s not even a USB Type-A port, let alone a Type-C unit. Yes, there is a 12V socket, but having a USB port instead of it would have been better. The front row gets one Type-A and Type-C unit each, but the latter is hidden inside the armrest and could be cumbersome to use. What took away my attention simultaneously was the banger of a music system sourced from Harman Kardon. This 16-speaker surround sound system is crisp, clear, and worth enjoying on every single drive, almost all the way up to full chatter.
Another thing that caught my attention was the panoramic sunroof, which is smaller than what is usually offered, not just in this segment but also in today’s mass market cars. Pair that with a partially black interior theme, and the sense of space further diminishes. Luckily, though, this black Anthracite headliner is a part of the optional features, and there could be only a select few opting for this. What feels fascinating in the said set, though, is the massage function for the front seats and the glass finish for the gear lever and rotary dial on the centre console. BMW has yet to reveal the cost, but if you can afford to purchase this car, stretching a bit more for the aforementioned options shouldn’t be a worry.
Space and storage
7.5 / 10
Storage spaces are in good numbers, be it at the front, rear, or otherwise. Front row occupants have two slots to stow away their phones, one of which features a wireless charger. Sitting behind the former are dual cup holders, which boast a cooling function as well. The driver has a small cubby below the dash to store some loose change, receipts, and the like. The glovebox can handle a decent amount of items apart from the usual documents and manuals, while the centre armrest storage can swallow up your charging cables, power banks, wallets, and then some more. The door pockets themselves can accommodate 1 litre bottles with ease, and the rest of the space can be used for other oddities, be it a cleaning cloth, a small umbrella, or, in today’s case of questionable fuel, a bottle of fuel additives.
The second row has satisfactory space too, more so when you consider that the front seat was positioned to my preferences. There is ample legroom, and while shoulder room would be best with two people sitting at the back, the headroom does take a hit due to the sloping roofline. The rear of the front armrest houses two compartments, the smaller one of which can barely accommodate a key fob, while the one below can be used to stow away your phone or power bank when not in use. There is no adjustment for the backrest, and what doesn’t help your case is the lack of under-thigh support, but the latter is more common than you’d expect, be it in this segment or otherwise.
The boot is very versatile, and even in its default form, can gobble up a few large-sized suitcases, followed by 2-3 backpacks at the very least. This storage can be enhanced with the seats that can be folded by choosing from the adaptable 40:20:40 layout. Weirdly enough, the centre split has to be separated from the armrest side, and what makes it worse is the fact that it misses out on the electric folding function, a feature that is the norm for this segment. What is a compromise when it comes to the design aspect is the smaller rear windshield, which limits visibility. Sure, there is a rear camera with a wide-angle view too, but there is only so much it can do.
Performance
8.5 / 10
The X6, in this avatar, gets a brawnier, 4.4-litre, twin-turbo V8 engine that it shares with the M5 performance sedan. The power output is rated at 523bhp and 750Nm, and the house of Munich claims it can sprint to 100kmph from a standstill in 4.3 seconds, all the way up to 250kmph.
The coupe-SUV starts up in Comfort mode by default, and the exhaust note sits somewhere between a muted tone and the shallow rumble of the burly V8 hiding underneath the bonnet. Lift off is gentle and smooth, but only until you slowly start testing its acceleration. That is when the engine comes to life and shows its raw side, hurling you into a blur. Smash the pedal, and you’re thrown back into your seat, and not just the head but the entirety of whatever was sitting even a slight bit ahead than what would literally mean sticking to your seat.
While we didn’t attempt a 0-100kmph run, there is not an iota of doubt that the X6 facelift will be able to achieve these numbers. Switch to the Eco Pro mode, which is lighter and easier, or so we thought, and the car calms down, but then again, only until you let the throttle loose. Even in this mode, there is way more than adequate power on tap, so much that you’d barely realise the said mode in effect. Move to Sport or Sport Plus, and you’d have to redefine what aggressive means, solely for this mode. The entire 750 newton-metres comes into play, and before you know it, you’re doing unmentionable speeds. That said, you need to be a fool to have this mode on all the time, as the accelerator is super sensitive and the SUV would end up giving jerks every now and then. So take it from me, use it only out in the open, even if it’s a switch of just a few seconds. You’ll thank me later.
The gear shifts are also smooth, unless you go pedal to the metal, that is. The way the car runs through those cogs in Sport mode with those pops and shudders inside the cabin, it had me giggling away like a small kid being handed over the keys to a candy shop. But you have to give to BMW, the refinement and NVH are well contained, and only the fun part is passed on into the cabin. Whatever BMW lacked in design or features, it more than made up for in driving pleasure. And for this alone, it has won my respect. No compromises here.
Ride and Handling
7.5 / 10
The X6 M60i handles like a dream, with almost negligible body roll, even in the basic comfort mode. Things are dialled up a notch with sport mode, and the way it keeps itself grounded at a corner, you can be sure that joy is not around the corner, but very much in the corner itself.
As is the case with sportier cars, the X6, too, rides on the stiffer side. Part of this can also be attributed to the larger 21-inch wheels, paired with the wider, but smaller sidewall-equipped tyres. The 315/35 means it is wider in width, but shorter in terms of sidewall than even a few Italian supercars. This can definitely be unnerving for an SUV, more so if you happen to drive in a Tier-I city that is always riddled with potholes.
Due to these tyre sizes, the ride quality at lower speeds is stiff too, and sharp pot holes and uneven roads mean you will feel almost everything that is thrown in the car’s direction. The steering is light, but gains some weight as the speedo makes it way up. Surprisingly, though, the change in modes has next to no effect on the weight of the steering, and the curve remains more or less flat throughout.
Verdict
The BMW X6, in this facelifted avatar, has a lot going for it when it comes to sheer driving pleasure, be it the outright performance, the thrilling and precise gearshifts, or the crisp handling it has to offer. Yes, there is a fair share of misses on BMW’s end, like the smaller missing features, the controversial design, or the rare lower quality of materials, but these are things that can be fixed over time.
The German marque has priced X6 facelift at Rs. 1.78 crore (ex-showroom), which brings it on par with its rivals like the Audi SQ8. With the era of downsizing now making a retreat, BMW has made the right choice by adding a V8 to the X6, thus increasing its appeal, and the model certainly lives up to the brand's ethos of Sheer Driving Pleasure.
Pictures by Kapil Angane