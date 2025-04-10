BMW X3 xDrive20d M Sport First Drive Review

Why would I buy it?
- Refined engine
- Comfortable ride
- New tech
Why would I avoid it?
- Steep pricing
- Complicated infotainment interface
What is it?
8 / 10
BMW India's latest mid-size SUV is the fourth-generation X3, launched at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025. The X3 is offered with both petrol and diesel powertrains, each paired with a 48V mild-hybrid setup. Both are 2.0-litre engines mated to an eight-speed torque converter automatic transmission with xDrive all-wheel drive.
In its latest iteration, the SUV has grown in size and is, in fact, even larger than its prime rival, the Mercedes-Benz GLC. The new-gen X3 boasts a completely new design. Sleek LED headlights with integrated dual L-shaped DRLs flank a redesigned kidney grille that's a real standout. It isn't half as bad as BMW's controversial new design with huge grilles, as here the internal elements give it a nice, consolidated look. The SUV looks stout and muscular but lacks many contours and creases, so it doesn't look as great and sophisticated as the outgoing model. Nonetheless, it has the good presence of a typical BMW. Lest we forget, the rear section with individual new Y-shaped LED tail lamps is refreshing amidst the horde of connected LED bar designs.
Is the Cabin of the BMW X3 Any Good?
8 / 10
Step inside and you'll notice the interior is flashy with the new 'interaction bar', which includes LED panels on the dashboard, centre console, and even the door pads. These glow according to the themes, can be customised, and change colours to give out warnings. It’s flashy, but not to the point of being ostentatious. The flat-bottom steering wheel, curved display, textured fabric dashboard, and supportive, ventilated, and powered front seats are all put together well, offering an ergonomic and nicely premium feel. The capacitive touch AC vents add a nice touch. Moreover, the Calm Beige upholstery adds to the ambience, unlike the other darker Espresso Brown option.
There's good space inside, be it the front or second row. Furthermore, the huge fixed panoramic roof, which is no longer split like the earlier one, adds to the sense of space. Dejectedly, the second row could have been more comfortable if it wasn't so upright or had a reclining option. Besides, a third person in middle won't be the most comfortable due to the high hump and AC controls eating into legroom. Otherwise, there are three-point seat belts, adjustable headrests for all, storage spaces, soft-touch door pads with a deep bottle-holder, backseat mounts for iPad holders, and a centre armrest with cup-holders.
The car features BMW’s latest iDrive9 infotainment system that incorporates the AC controls, which could have been better as separate buttons on the dash. But it won't be much of a distraction once this three-zone climate control is set, especially since the head-up display is huge and brings in a chunk of information into the driver's line of sight.
The SUV now gets ADAS with Driving Assistant Plus, including active cruise control and lane assist, which worked well and didn't feel intrusive. In fact, in terms of tech, the old X3 is nowhere close and the new X3 boasts many innovations. Another one includes an augmented view for enhanced navigation. There's also an internal camera for selfies and even a BMW Drive Recorder with a 3D view, which detects and records up to 30 seconds of footage before and after an accident/crash. Moreover, owners can view the car remotely via smartphone connectivity. The car can be opened conventionally using the key fob, with keyless entry, or through the 'Comfort Access System', which lets your smartphone function as a digital key. So, whether you are tech-savvy or old-school, the X3 will appeal to both.
Is the BMW X3 Good to Drive?
8 / 10
As for the performance, we have the oil-burner here and will sample the petrol unit some other time. The 2.0-litre diesel engine produces 197bhp and 400Nm of torque, which might not seem outstanding on paper but is good for general city use and slow-moving highway traffic. It did take some time to go beyond 120kmph, but our roads won't allow it anyway. The ground reality is that the four-cylinder inline diesel is quite smooth and quiet. Unless you rev it hard, it's hardly audible. And that would seldom be the case, as it responds well to throttle inputs, and the mild-hybrid system gives it a slight boost, useful during overtaking.
BMW claims a 0-100kmph sprint time of 7.7 seconds, and it does make fast progress off the line. BMW's figures show that this X3 is faster than the outgoing model. The eight-speed automatic gearbox is not just seamless but quick too. It understands the throttle inputs well and slots into the right gears without delay. So you don't have to fiddle with the gear lever or paddle shifters, unless you want to. The driving modes are not distinctive, but it’s the sport mode in which it feels most responsive as it should be. Besides, characteristics can be altered through the main screen. And despite giving it the stick, mileage isn't a bother as the claimed fuel efficiency is 17.6kmpl, quite good for such a big SUV.
On the ride and handling bit, it’s comfier now thanks to the adaptive suspension and tubeless tyres, unlike the run-flat tyres with stiff sidewalls that BMW used to rely on. The electronically controlled dampers cushion the ride and adapt between Sport or Comfort based on the driving situation or location. There wasn't any suspension or tyre noise at low speeds, nor any unwanted side-to-side movement of passengers. Moreover, the front and rear track of this X3 has increased by 45mm than the older model. With a bigger footprint, it stays planted even at high speeds, and the tyres grip nicely around bends or fast corners. The steering is direct and quick, and it guides the SUV precisely where you point it. Furthermore, the brakes bite well and help drop speed quickly without hassle, making the car halt quickly even during panic braking.
Should You Buy the BMW X3?
8 / 10
The BMW X3 is a big car, though the black colour doesn't make it feel so. This might be subjective and polarising, but the carmaker has managed to add appeal to the design of this high-riding SUV. Moreover, now with the large display, panoramic roof, all the new tech, and the BMW badge, it has the right ingredients to command its steep pricing (Rs. 94 lakh on-road). Besides, the improvements are far more comprehensive and many are unique to BMW, like adaptive LED lighting with projectors, air vents with touch control panels (Special Function Island), augmented reality, etc. The good thing for BMW is that for a majority of Indian car buyers, brand image, luxury, tech, and prestige are now at the top of their purchasing criteria. And with chauffeurs minding the traffic, the driving experience becomes secondary to passenger comfort. Well, the new X3 ticks all these new requirements and does it well. Moreover, the diesel assures a low cost of running, so it has a lot going for it, making it easy to recommend.
Pictures by Kaustubh Gandhi