BMW X3 xDrive20d M Sport First Drive Review

There's good space inside, be it the front or second row. Furthermore, the huge fixed panoramic roof, which is no longer split like the earlier one, adds to the sense of space. Dejectedly, the second row could have been more comfortable if it wasn't so upright or had a reclining option. Besides, a third person in middle won't be the most comfortable due to the high hump and AC controls eating into legroom. Otherwise, there are three-point seat belts, adjustable headrests for all, storage spaces, soft-touch door pads with a deep bottle-holder, backseat mounts for iPad holders, and a centre armrest with cup-holders.

The car features BMW’s latest iDrive9 infotainment system that incorporates the AC controls, which could have been better as separate buttons on the dash. But it won't be much of a distraction once this three-zone climate control is set, especially since the head-up display is huge and brings in a chunk of information into the driver's line of sight.

The SUV now gets ADAS with Driving Assistant Plus, including active cruise control and lane assist, which worked well and didn't feel intrusive. In fact, in terms of tech, the old X3 is nowhere close and the new X3 boasts many innovations. Another one includes an augmented view for enhanced navigation. There's also an internal camera for selfies and even a BMW Drive Recorder with a 3D view, which detects and records up to 30 seconds of footage before and after an accident/crash. Moreover, owners can view the car remotely via smartphone connectivity. The car can be opened conventionally using the key fob, with keyless entry, or through the 'Comfort Access System', which lets your smartphone function as a digital key. So, whether you are tech-savvy or old-school, the X3 will appeal to both.