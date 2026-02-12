BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro First Drive Review

Why would I buy it?
- Strong performance
- High-end features
- Ride quality
Why would I avoid it?
- Lack of physical controls
- Upright rear seats
Introduction
The BMW X3 has always been the driver’s choice in the midsize luxury SUV space, and the new X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro takes that reputation a notch higher. This is the most powerful X3 in the lineup currently, and it wears that badge proudly. With sharper styling, tech-heavy cabin, adaptive suspension, and a punchy mild-hybrid petrol engine, the new X3 feels like BMW doubling down on what it does best – making SUVs that still feel fun behind the wheel.
Exterior Design
At first glance, the new X3 30 may not appear to be a lot different from the standard versions. However, spend some time with it and you will start seeing subtle yet meaningful upgrades. The M Sport Pro package adds plenty of attitude.
You get a darkened kidney grille with Iconic Glow, smoked headlamps and tail-lamps, red M Sport brake callipers, and a fresh set of 20-inch M alloy wheels.
The proportions remain classic X3, but the detailing makes it look wider, lower, and more purposeful. The subtle X3 30 badging at the rear is a nice flex, quietly confirming that this is the most powerful version on sale.
Interior Design
Step inside, and the cabin feels familiar, though BMW had to address the perceived sense of quality because, prior to this update, the X3’s interior felt plasticky. That said, the carmaker has added a few neat touches to make the X3 30 M Sport Pro feel slightly more special than the other variants.
Soft-touch materials on the dashboard and door pads elevate the ambience, while details like the M seat belts add a sporty edge. The design stays clean and driver-focused, and nothing feels overdone. It is modern without trying too hard, which works well for a car in this segment.
Features
BMW has gone all-in on features, and it shows. The highlights include ventilated front seats, massive panoramic glass roof that floods the cabin with light, beautifully executed ambient lighting, and a high-resolution 360-degree camera setup.
The augmented reality heads-up display is genuinely impressive, projecting crisp navigation cues that make city driving far easier. The Harman Kardon sound system sounds amazing, delivering depth and clarity across genres. One feature I genuinely enjoyed using is the crystal-style infotainment controller. It looks premium and feels special every time you interact with it.
That said, not everything is perfect. The touch-capacitive buttons for the climate control are functional but distracting. The lack of physical feedback takes some getting used to, and the driver’s door-mounted controls, which integrate AC and seat memory functions, are easy to press accidentally while opening the door.
Space
Space inside the BMW X3 is well managed, and it immediately feels like a well-thought-out premium cabin. The front seats are comfortable and nicely contoured, offering good under-thigh support and strong lateral bolstering. They hold you securely in place when driving enthusiastically, yet remain plush enough for long stints behind the wheel. The wide range of electric adjustments makes it easy to dial in the perfect driving position, adding to overall convenience and comfort.
At the rear, the bench offers decent knee room and sufficient headroom for average-sized adults. However, the backrest is set a touch too upright, and thigh support is only just adequate, which you begin to notice on longer journeys. While the overall comfort levels are good enough for extended highway runs, a slightly more reclined backrest and better under-thigh support would have made the rear seat experience more relaxing.
Storage
Practicality is one of the X3’s strong suits. The centre console houses a wireless charging pad positioned upright, which makes it easy to glance at your phone without picking it up. Cup holders are well-sized and can accommodate tall bottles. What really stood out were the door pockets, which can easily hold large 2-litre bottles without a fuss. These small details make daily usability noticeably better.
Infotainment System
The infotainment system is large, intuitive, and quick to respond. The interface is clean, graphics are sharp, and everything feels well laid out. Combined with the crystal rotary controller, it remains one of the easiest systems to use while driving, especially compared to touch-only setups.
Safety
The X3 30 comes packed with safety tech. Multiple airbags, advanced driver assistance systems, 360-degree camera, parking assist features, drive recorder functionality, and BMW’s digital key tech all come as part of the package. It feels comprehensive and reassuring, exactly what you would expect at this price point.
Performance
Under the bonnet sits a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine paired with 48V mild-hybrid technology. It churns out 258bhp and 400Nm while being paired to an eight-speed automatic gearbox. On the road, the performance is effortless.
There is no lag, no hesitation, just strong and linear power delivery. Even while cruising at 70–80kmph, a quick press of the accelerator results in rapid in-gear acceleration that feels eager and confident.
The three drive modes genuinely alter the car’s character. Personal feels the most balanced for everyday use; Efficient softens responses and prioritises comfort, while Sport mode sharpens everything up and unleashes the engine’s playful side. It consistently favours higher revs over a more natural throttle response. That said, the gearbox also does its job fantastically, with nothing it does taking away from the overall driving experience.
Ride Handling
This is where the X3 truly shines and reminds you why BMW still sets the benchmark for driver involvement. The steering is meaty, perfectly weighted, and feels fantastic to hold, with just the right amount of thickness that inspire a great deal of confidence, especially as speeds rise. Button placement on the steering wheel is logical and easy to reach on the move, while the paddle shifters fall naturally to hand and feel intuitive to use, adding to the sense of control behind the wheel.
For an SUV, the handling is genuinely impressive. Body roll is well contained, even when pressing on, and the X3 feels planted and predictable through corners. You can carry good speeds without the car feeling nervous or top-heavy, which is no small feat for a vehicle of this size.
The adaptive suspension plays a crucial role in this balance, constantly adjusting the dampers based on road conditions and driving inputs. In Comfort mode, it irons out most imperfections and feels relaxed and composed, while switching to Sport tightens things up noticeably. The result is an SUV that remains comfortable during everyday cruising, yet turns into a genuinely engaging and confidence-inspiring machine when pushed harder.
NVH
Refinement levels are excellent. The doors shut with a solid, reassuring thud, and the thick glass does a great job of keeping unwanted noise out. Road, wind, and tyre noise are well suppressed, making the cabin feel calm and plush even at highway speeds.
Verdict
The BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro feels like a proper evolution of an already strong formula. It looks sharper, drives better, and packs more tech than ever before. Yes, the touch-heavy climate controls are a slight annoyance, but they do little to dilute what is otherwise a very well-rounded package. If you want a luxury SUV that still delivers a genuine driving thrill, the X3 30 makes a very strong case for itself.
Pictures by Kaustubh Gandhi