BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro First Drive Review

Exterior Design

At first glance, the new X3 30 may not appear to be a lot different from the standard versions. However, spend some time with it and you will start seeing subtle yet meaningful upgrades. The M Sport Pro package adds plenty of attitude.

You get a darkened kidney grille with Iconic Glow, smoked headlamps and tail-lamps, red M Sport brake callipers, and a fresh set of 20-inch M alloy wheels.

The proportions remain classic X3, but the detailing makes it look wider, lower, and more purposeful. The subtle X3 30 badging at the rear is a nice flex, quietly confirming that this is the most powerful version on sale.