BMW 5 Series 530Li First Drive Review

Why would I buy it
- Ride is comfortable
- Cabin is spacious, well-specced and new-age
- Engine is smooth and torquey
Why would I avoid it
- Ground clearance can be a challenge
- No feel-good features for the rear passengers
What is it?
The new generation BMW 5 Series is bigger, roomier, comfier, and more feature-packed than the car it replaces. And the older 5 was already quite good to begin with. Now, whether the new car is better looking than the previous-generation 5 Series or not, is something you can decide for yourself. But, there’s no denying that with more pronounced design lines and styling that’s more in your face, the new 5 does stand out. Additionally, it comes with the M Sport package. So, the air intakes in the front bumper are more prominent, the side skirts are more flared, and it also gets a diffuser design as part of its rear bumper. Dimensionally, the new car is almost 5.2m long and sits on a segment-leading wheelbase of 3.1m.
Is the new 5 Series cabin any good?
8 / 10
Two things strike you the moment you step into the 5's cabin. One, there's loads of space, and two, the interior has a feel-good aura. Space-wise, given the long wheelbase, the new 5 has a handsome amount of knee room at the back. The headroom is good too. Plus, the rear seat is large, cushy, and comfy. It also gets additional side bolstering for better support. However, this only holds true for the occupants sitting by the windows. The centre occupant in contrast — courtesy of the large fold-out central armrest — will have a poor time with a seat back as hard as a wooden plank and support to speak of.
There's no lack of space for the front two occupants either, and they get even better seats! The seats are electrically adjustable and get memory function and ventilation. These are comfier, more accommodating, and better designed than the rear ones.
In-car ambience is another strong play for the new 5 Series. It borrows quite a few things from the new 7 Series here. The crystal-like effect of the multi-colour ambient lighting isn't just restricted to the dashboard but extends to the doors and footwells, and it lights up the speakers. You have the hidden AC vents, the tasteful play of different finishes from metal to wood to crystal, and the central console which comes from the 7 as well. The 5's cabin feels both new-age and warm at the same time.
Features-wise, apart from the ambient lighting, and powered and ventilated front seats, the new 5 also features a four-zone climate control system, 360-degree camera, and wireless charging for both front and rear passengers. It gets the curved one-piece digital display from the 7 Series that includes huge screens for the multimedia (14.9-inch) and driver information behind the steering wheel (12.3-inch). The display for the MMI system is crisp, the touch sensitivity is well calibrated, and though it still has menus inside menus, it is simpler than the iDrive of yore.
The car also features a fixed panoramic glass roof. Then there’s an app that helps your cellphone double up as a key with the proximity lock and unlock feature. Not to mention, a Bowers and Wilkins sound system featuring 18 speakers and an amplifier.
What the 5 misses out on though, are feel-good features for the rear occupants. This is a long-wheelbase car that's meant to pamper the rear occupants. But, BMW seems to have missed a trick here in this regard. There are no sunblinds for the rear passengers, no recline adjustment or ventilation for the rear seats, and no rear entertainment package. Plus, the new 5 doesn't even feature soft-close doors.
Is the new 530Li good to drive?
8 / 10
The engine for this 530Li version remains a 2-litre, turbocharged, four-cylinder petrol. However, both power and torque figures have been revised upwards. Power is up to 258bhp while the peak torque figure has climbed to 400Nm. It also gets a boost function courtesy of the 48-volt mild hybrid system. The engine is mated to an eight-speed automatic which then drives the car's rear wheels. As is clear, there's nothing sensational or mouthwatering about the new 5 Series' powertrain for India. It is more of the same as before, only better. Not only is the engine up on power and torque, it is smooth, torquey, and easy to work with.
The 5 Series is quiet and refined at city speeds. It is quick but calm on road trips. And it is alert and vocal, and raring to go when one changes to Sport mode. Speaking of modes, there are plenty in the new 5 from Personal to Efficient to Relax, and even Expressive. These modes not only change how the engine, the throttle, and the gearbox respond to your inputs, but they change the in-cabin feel too.
The gearbox is an eight-speed unit that complements the engine well. It is seamless, quick responding, and with enough revs to play with, every flick of the paddle shifter results in a positive gear change. It also gets a boost feature to improve the car's acceleration further. Available for 10 seconds at a time, this is courtesy of the 48-volt mild hybrid system.
The big change on the new 5 Series long wheelbase, meanwhile, comes in the form of improved ride quality. The new car has ditched runflats in favour of normal tubeless tyres. And with 18-inch rims, a higher and softer tyre sidewall, steel springs with well-calibrated damper settings, and more suspension travel, the new 5 rides like no other 5 before.
It has an absorbent, almost pampering feel to its ride now. It rolls over bumps, handles potholes, and flattens undulations without transmitting much noise, vibration, or impact into the cabin. Gone is the harsh and sometimes crashy ride, especially over square-edged bumps. Plus, it feels less fragile now when taking on Mumbai's monsoon-ravaged roads. This is one luxury sedan you don't need to pussy-foot with over bad roads.
But, you do have to watch out for speed breakers, and mall exits. With the long wheelbase, the new 5 tends to scrape easily over tall speedbreakers. Now, it might have more travel, but with four passengers onboard, it still can't save the car's belly from grazing. However, BMW seems to have recognised this as a possible issue and has equipped the new 5 with underbody protection to take on these scrapes.
Should you buy the new BMW 5 Series LWB?
Like we said at the start, the new 5 Series is a good car. It has a lovely engine — torquey, smooth, and refined. It has a cosseting ride quality courtesy of the longer travel suspension and the tubeless tyres instead of runflats. It is spacious and comfortable and has a whole bunch of feel-good features. The ambience inside the cabin will also make you feel good about your purchase. The steering - its design, response, and feel - is another highlight of the new 5 series. Now, I am not a fan of the design. But, that’s not going to make or break the car. Having said that, not having more pampering features for the rear occupants or soft-close doors might deter a few. After all, this is the long-wheelbase 5 Series. And by definition, it is supposed to please and pamper the rear occupants, which the car does, but not enough.
Pictures by Kaustubh Gandhi