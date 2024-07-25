BMW 5 Series 530Li First Drive Review

There's no lack of space for the front two occupants either, and they get even better seats! The seats are electrically adjustable and get memory function and ventilation. These are comfier, more accommodating, and better designed than the rear ones.

In-car ambience is another strong play for the new 5 Series. It borrows quite a few things from the new 7 Series here. The crystal-like effect of the multi-colour ambient lighting isn't just restricted to the dashboard but extends to the doors and footwells, and it lights up the speakers. You have the hidden AC vents, the tasteful play of different finishes from metal to wood to crystal, and the central console which comes from the 7 as well. The 5's cabin feels both new-age and warm at the same time.

Features-wise, apart from the ambient lighting, and powered and ventilated front seats, the new 5 also features a four-zone climate control system, 360-degree camera, and wireless charging for both front and rear passengers. It gets the curved one-piece digital display from the 7 Series that includes huge screens for the multimedia (14.9-inch) and driver information behind the steering wheel (12.3-inch). The display for the MMI system is crisp, the touch sensitivity is well calibrated, and though it still has menus inside menus, it is simpler than the iDrive of yore.

The car also features a fixed panoramic glass roof. Then there’s an app that helps your cellphone double up as a key with the proximity lock and unlock feature. Not to mention, a Bowers and Wilkins sound system featuring 18 speakers and an amplifier.

What the 5 misses out on though, are feel-good features for the rear occupants. This is a long-wheelbase car that's meant to pamper the rear occupants. But, BMW seems to have missed a trick here in this regard. There are no sunblinds for the rear passengers, no recline adjustment or ventilation for the rear seats, and no rear entertainment package. Plus, the new 5 doesn't even feature soft-close doors.