2025 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe First Drive Review

Is the 2 Series Gran Coupe Any Good to Drive?

The 2 Series Gran Coupe in India is only offered with a three-cylinder 1.5-litre petrol engine. It produces 156bhp and 230Nm, paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch AT powering the front wheels. On paper, the numbers might not seem exciting, but BMW has done well to make this powertrain enjoyable.

The gearbox is tuned to ensure you are never short of motivation, especially if you are in the full-fat sport mode that unlocks all the available torque and shifts gears only once you hit the redline. The modes, by the way, have been rebranded as moods, and you have a large variety of them, including one called Digital Art that showcases digital art on the display and offers a 'calm' driving experience.

There’s also a boost mode that gives an additional surge of power for up to 10 seconds, useful for overtaking a large vehicle in a tight scenario. Adding to the drama is a nice, rorty engine note with just a hint of burble when you move into the higher RPM range.

BMW has made a massive change by switching from run-flat tyres to tubeless ones in this second-generation saloon. This has improved the ride quality significantly from the older car despite the wheel size going from 225/45 R17 to 225/45 R18. Even over rough patches there was an underlying suppleness to the way the car took the road.

The steering is very responsive, providing excellent road feel and helping to add a dynamic angle to the car's overall driving experience. It has this ability to make the car feel much smaller than it actually is, giving you confidence to 'strategically' place the car when required.

Finally, one of the bigger changes is that BMW has upped the ground clearance from the first-generation model. It helps in clearing the larger obstacles and gives you more confidence not to have to weave around them, despite the 18-inch wheels.

However, all of that being said, we do have to point out that the small size of the engine could be a stumbling block. Under complete load (four occupants and a full boot), it is expected to feel a little out of breath, but given the gearbox's ability to do its thing in the background quite well, we don't expect that to be much of an issue once the car has built up sufficient momentum. However, there is also the fact that it is only available with petrol power. This becomes a talking point when you see that rivals have both diesel and EV options in similar packages.