2025 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe First Drive Review

Why would I buy it?
- Driving experience
- Feature list
- Practicality
Why Would I Avoid it?
- Rear seat package
- Only available with petrol power
What is it?
What you see in the pictures is the second-generation BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe. It is the German automaker's smallest vehicle on sale in India and bucks the trend of a stream of SUV-styled vehicles that have been filling this part of the market over the last 12 months.
Its aim is a young(ish) buyer, and one of the ways it plans to achieve this is via a completely new exterior design language. The face is dominated by BMW's latest interpretation of its kidney grille, as well as some rather funky-looking full LED headlights that are bright in output and give the car a sinister appearance.
Move to the side and you can see the car’s forward-leaning stance, thanks to the slope of the bonnet, while the multi-spoke dual-tone alloy wheels add a nice touch, upping the car’s sporty quotient. The rear features BMW's wrap-around rectangular tail lamps, etched out in their individual elements to give the car some unique styling. It can only be had as one fully-loaded 218 M Sport model, which means you get the full M treatment package as standard.
Is the Cabin of the 2 Series Gran Coupe Any Good?
This might be BMW's smallest and possibly lowest-priced car, but that doesn't mean it skimps on equipment. The dash is dominated by dual digital screens oriented toward the driver. The display quality is well above HD, with crisp graphics, bright colours, and pleasing animations that make it an effective interface. However, as is the case with most new BMWs, many functions are crammed into the display, requiring you to spend time looking away from the road. Thankfully, most pathways are only a few swipes away, and the layout allows you to build muscle memory fairly quickly.
Space up front is good on most counts, thanks in large part to BMW increasing both the overall length and the wheelbase. The front occupants have their separate zones with more than enough headroom, shoulder room, and knee room, although under-thigh support is lacking, especially if you are on the taller side. BMW hasn’t cut corners in terms of quality or ergonomics in the front row; everything feels nice to touch and is easily accessible.
While the front is a huge selling point, the second row doesn't quite live up to expectations. Space is inadequate, especially if there are tall occupants in the front, with barely enough knee room or foot space under the seats. It is also light on features, with only rear vents, central armrest, and two USB-C charging ports. However, the rear seat back folds down, offering a significant boost in boot space. Despite the cramped second row, the cabin still feels airy due to the panoramic sunroof, light fabrics, and large glass area.
On the features front, this 2 Series is impressive. The list includes Level 2 ADAS, HUD, augmented display for navigation, Harman Kardon sound system, Veganza leatherette, dual-zone climate control with rear vents, full LED light package, ISOFIX child seat mounting points, and eight airbags. Most rivals offer similar levels of equipment, keeping this BMW on par.
Is the 2 Series Gran Coupe Any Good to Drive?
The 2 Series Gran Coupe in India is only offered with a three-cylinder 1.5-litre petrol engine. It produces 156bhp and 230Nm, paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch AT powering the front wheels. On paper, the numbers might not seem exciting, but BMW has done well to make this powertrain enjoyable.
The gearbox is tuned to ensure you are never short of motivation, especially if you are in the full-fat sport mode that unlocks all the available torque and shifts gears only once you hit the redline. The modes, by the way, have been rebranded as moods, and you have a large variety of them, including one called Digital Art that showcases digital art on the display and offers a 'calm' driving experience.
There’s also a boost mode that gives an additional surge of power for up to 10 seconds, useful for overtaking a large vehicle in a tight scenario. Adding to the drama is a nice, rorty engine note with just a hint of burble when you move into the higher RPM range.
BMW has made a massive change by switching from run-flat tyres to tubeless ones in this second-generation saloon. This has improved the ride quality significantly from the older car despite the wheel size going from 225/45 R17 to 225/45 R18. Even over rough patches there was an underlying suppleness to the way the car took the road.
The steering is very responsive, providing excellent road feel and helping to add a dynamic angle to the car's overall driving experience. It has this ability to make the car feel much smaller than it actually is, giving you confidence to 'strategically' place the car when required.
Finally, one of the bigger changes is that BMW has upped the ground clearance from the first-generation model. It helps in clearing the larger obstacles and gives you more confidence not to have to weave around them, despite the 18-inch wheels.
However, all of that being said, we do have to point out that the small size of the engine could be a stumbling block. Under complete load (four occupants and a full boot), it is expected to feel a little out of breath, but given the gearbox's ability to do its thing in the background quite well, we don't expect that to be much of an issue once the car has built up sufficient momentum. However, there is also the fact that it is only available with petrol power. This becomes a talking point when you see that rivals have both diesel and EV options in similar packages.
Should You Buy the 2 Series Gran Coupe?
BMW's got a lot riding on this car as its target market is an age group that's buying into luxury for the first time, either as a primary vehicle or with a view to adding a smaller and sportier car to an existing luxury fleet. It looks like its larger siblings, filled with enough technology and features for a good value proposition, and rides very nicely. The car is also pretty practical with a decent-sized boot, folding second row, and enough storage spaces all around. The engine may be small, but it has certainly got character and will never leave you wanting for more in day-to-day situations.
On the flip side, there is no diesel option and the rear seat package is short on space and features, with the former being a prominent issue, depending on your use case.
BMW had not announced prices at the time of writing this review, but we expect it to be in the range of Rs. 45 lakh to Rs. 50 lakh. This price means it goes up against cars like the BMW X1, BMW iX1, the complete Mini range, Mercedes-Benz CLA, Mercedes-Benz GLA, Audi Q3, and the Audi A4.
Pictures by Kapil Angane