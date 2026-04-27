BMW M440i Convertible First Drive Review

Why Would I Buy it?
- Open-top driving experience
- Usable rear seats
- Performance, and exhaust note
Why Would I Avoid It?
- Steering lacks feel
- Convertible nature
- Inconvenient wind deflector placement
Introduction
Every now and then, something rolls into your life that doesn’t just move you from point A to B. It alters your state of mind. And in this case, it’s the BMW M440i Convertible. Now, this isn’t a full-blown M car, and it doesn’t scream that fact either. But lurking beneath that elegant silhouette is BMW’s famed 3.0-litre inline-six, paired to an eight-speed Steptronic gearbox, with just enough mischief to keep you on edge.
But let’s be honest, cars like these aren’t bought with logic. They’re bought because you want to drop the roof, let the world in, and ahem, let the world notice you too!
Exterior Design
9 / 10
If you’re a fan of long bonnets and well-defined rear ends, this M440i will have your attention before you even reach for the key. It sits low, stretched, and purposeful. Almost like a cat that isn’t in a hurry, but very much aware of its capabilities. That aside, the front end carries BMW’s signature kidney grille flanked by sleek headlamps that look sharp without being overly dramatic.
But the real magic unfolds in profile. Those long, flowing lines coupled with the absence of a fixed roof transform this into something far more desirable. With the roof down, the M440i sheds its formal attire and reveals a far more relaxed, almost seductive persona. The 19-inch M Bicolour sculpted alloys sit neatly within the arches, and the stance feels just right; not aggressive, but certainly not timid.
At the rear, things are neat and composed. Slim tail lamps, a subtle boot lid, and a clean bumper design wrap things up without unnecessary theatrics. It’s a design that doesn’t shout, but quietly commands attention. Especially when you spot those meaty exhausts lurking underneath.
Interior Design
9 / 10
Getting into the M440i is an experience in itself. Those long, frameless doors open wide, and as you settle in, the car quite literally serves you the seatbelt. Almost like it’s welcoming you into its world! Once inside, your attention is immediately drawn to that chunky steering wheel. Wrapped in extravagance, it feels substantial, with an M badge sitting proudly, a red stripe marking the top, and those signature blue-red criss-cross seams. Brushed silver accents outline the spokes, while glossy black inserts house large, easy-to-use buttons.
It feels purposeful. It feels sporty.
The dashboard flows seamlessly from one end to the other, draped in a soft-touch material with a unique fish-skin texture that breaks the monotony of typical interiors. A sleek, single-piece layout integrates the instrument cluster and infotainment, both displaying crisp, vibrant graphics with exciting M-themed elements.
Then there’s the red upholstery splashed across the seats and door panels, adding just the right amount of drama to an otherwise clean cabin. And somewhere in the middle of all this sits the toggle gear shifter. Compact, intuitive, and surprisingly satisfying to use, especially when you’re on the move.
Features
8.5 / 10
Now, being a convertible, the roof mechanism takes centre stage. With the ability to operate at speeds of up to 50kmph, we tested it at about 35kmph and it’s something you’ll actually use in real-world scenarios, rather than just as a party trick. But not everything is perfect.
The armrest, for instance, feels a bit flimsy when popped open. There’s no seat ventilation, which feels like a miss in a car that’s designed to be driven with the roof down. And the wind deflector? It needs to be manually installed, and only works if you’re willing to sacrifice the rear occupants.
On the brighter side, the Harman Kardon sound system is exceptional, clarity and depth are seriously impressive. You also get wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless charging pad, USB Type-A and Type-C ports, and the essentials. Rear passengers, however, have to make do with just AC vents and cupholders - no charging ports here.
Space
7.5 / 10
Let’s address the seating position first. With seats that are set low, getting in requires some bending. But once you’re in, everything falls into place rather quickly. The front seats offer excellent lateral support, holding you snug when you decide to push a bit harder. There’s electric adjustment with lumbar support, and even a manual thigh support adjustment to fine-tune your position.
Headroom at the front is generous, and finding that perfect driving position takes just seconds. The steering, however, adjusts manually and not electrically. Move on to the rear, and things are a bit more restricted. At around 5’6”, headroom for me feels just about adequate. But taller occupants will struggle. The backrest is slightly upright, and while legroom is acceptable, footroom and shoulder room feel limited.
This isn’t a car you buy for rear-seat comfort and frankly, it doesn’t pretend to be one either.
Storage
7.5 / 10
For a convertible, practicality is handled reasonably well. Its glovebox is adequate for everyday essentials and the centre armrest is surprisingly spacious, easily gulping in phones, wallets, make-up accessories or even a power bank. Cupholders double up as storage for smaller items, while the door pockets are cleverly compartmentalised and can hold 1-litre bottles.
Elsewhere, the boot layout will attract stares at first, and while it’s not exactly voluminous, it is usable. Plus, it’s deep enough to accommodate a couple of backpacks or a cabin-sized suitcase. Importantly, the usable space remains consistent regardless of whether the roof is open or closed.
Infotainment System
9.5 / 10
The infotainment system doesn’t just do its job; it elevates the experience. Its display is crisp, vibrant, has attractive graphics and is easy to navigate. Even the camera footage screams ‘high-res’, assisting manoeuvres in tight spots.
But what truly stands out is the Harman Kardon sound system. No matter what you play, be it heavy bass tracks or devotional music, the system delivers with clarity and richness that genuinely enhances your drive.
Safety
9 / 10
On the safety front, the M440i includes essentials like multiple airbags, stability controls systems and features like lane departure warnings and speed alerts. It’s not overloaded with assistive tech, but it covers everything expected in this segment.
Performance
9.5 / 10
Now, this is where things get interesting. Under the hood sits one of the most celebrated motors in recent times - BMW’s 3.0-litre inline-six turbocharged engine. It’s got 369bhp/500Nm on tap, uses a 48V system for boost and is paired to an eight-speed Steptronic gearbox that shifts with both smoothness and urgency when required.
Toggle through the modes, and the car begins to reveal its personality. Eco Pro is usable, but slightly dull. Comfort feels more natural for everyday driving. But then comes Sport and that’s where the car sheds its calm demeanour.
Slot it from D into S in any mode, and suddenly, everything feels alive. Throttle responses sharpen, gearshifts become more aggressive, and the car feels eager; almost impatient. Shift to manual mode, and the maniac revs are held at each gear’s limit, nudging you to take control of the gearshifts through the paddles.
Not only is it explosive in a dramatic sense, it aids the M440i build pace in a way that literally keeps you hooked. Any speed. Any revs. It has enough zest to keep you asking for more, with only roads being a limiting factor.
Ride and Handling
9 / 10
Here’s the thing now. The steering is quick and responsive. But it’s not particularly communicative as you can sense the artificial weight being added, especially as you switch modes. Around corners, there’s a bit more body roll than expected, and while the car remains composed, it doesn’t quite deliver the level of excitement you’d anticipate. But mind you, supreme xDrive capability keeps both axles busy when pushed to the limit.
On the flipside, the ride quality is surprisingly forgiving and smartly aligns with this sports car’s ‘grand tourer’ image. Even in Sport mode, where things tighten up, it never feels harsh and absorbs imperfections well, making it usable on a daily basis. As for the M sport brakes, not only are they are reassuring, but pristinely haul this car down from serious speeds with hardly any effort.
NVH
8.5 / 10
Fire this M440i up, and the engine sounds like music. That inline-six note is smooth, rich, and genuinely addictive. But being a convertible means there’s no escaping the outside world.
Road noise and wind noise all make their way into the cabin more prominently. But strangely, it doesn’t feel like a drawback. It feels immersive. You hear more, you feel more. And in a car like this, that’s part of the experience.
Verdict
9 / 10
Very few cars manage to strike this balance. The BMW M440i Convertible isn’t the sharpest driver’s car, and it isn’t the most practical either. But what it does deliver is an experience. One that blends performance, style, and open-air freedom. Yes, there are compromises. Rear space, some missing features, and handling that doesn’t fully match the engine’s potential.
But then again, when you’re cruising with the roof down, that straight-six humming in the background, and the world slowing down around you, would you really care?
I wouldn’t.
Pictures: Kaustubh Gandhi