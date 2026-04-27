BMW M440i Convertible First Drive Review

Introduction

Every now and then, something rolls into your life that doesn’t just move you from point A to B. It alters your state of mind. And in this case, it’s the BMW M440i Convertible. Now, this isn’t a full-blown M car, and it doesn’t scream that fact either. But lurking beneath that elegant silhouette is BMW’s famed 3.0-litre inline-six, paired to an eight-speed Steptronic gearbox, with just enough mischief to keep you on edge.

But let’s be honest, cars like these aren’t bought with logic. They’re bought because you want to drop the roof, let the world in, and ahem, let the world notice you too!