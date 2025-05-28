2025 BMW M340i First Drive Review

The cabin itself is all-black, which immediately sets a sporty tone. Yet it’s also plush and upmarket. Soft-touch surfaces, brushed silver detailing across the console, vents and door pads, and carbon fibre trim all elevate the experience. The uncluttered dashboard design and minimal button count make the space look clean, modern, and ergonomic.

Ingress and egress are low-set, but it’s nothing unexpected for those eyeing a sport sedan like this. The front seats feel snug with their well-judged cushioning and support. They’re electrically adjustable (with memory and even lateral bolstering for the driver), and come with manual thigh support and adjustable headrests. Shoulder room and headroom are good too, even for larger frames. My only minor gripe? The squab may feel short if your posterior isn’t as compact as mine!

At the rear, the seatback angle is spot on. Headroom and legroom are reasonable for most adults, and shoulder room is best enjoyed by two. Add a third and they’ll have to deal with a stiff centre seat, tall tunnel, and a large rear console. On the plus side, you still get three adjustable headrests, folding armrest with cupholders, third-zone climate control, two Type-C ports, and decent outside visibility. Admittedly, the single-pane sunroof limits that roomy feel to the front row.

On the tech front, the BMW OS 8.5 infotainment system is easy to get used to. The touchscreen has superb resolution, brightness, and a reasonably simple interface. The Harman Kardon sound system punches out good clarity and bass. Even the climate controls, be it the display-based or via iDrive, are easy to use, and not buried under layers. There’s a wireless charger, Type-A, Type-C, and 12V ports at the front.

Storage, too, is practical, with accommodating door pockets, decently sized front armrest cubby, and a deep boot. Though not tall due to the spare wheel, the boot can be expanded with 40:20:40 folding seats, which you can drop from the boot itself. You get a long list of safety tech, from six airbags to stability, traction and cornering brake control, ISOFIX, and runflat tyres. Still, there are some misses - no electric steering adjustment, no powered boot close button, no seatback pockets, and no height-adjustable front seatbelts.