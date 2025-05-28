2025 BMW M340i First Drive Review

Why Should I Buy it?
- Dual personality: daily driver and performance weapon
- Soul-satisfying ‘M’ special elements
- Sorted road dynamics
Why Should I Avoid it?
- About Rs. 11 lakh more than the priciest 3
- Can’t bend much for ingress/egress
What is it?
There are fast cars. Then there are fast cars that don’t shout about it. The BMW M340i sits right in the middle. It's not your full-fat M, nor a laid-back barge. It’s something sneakier. The sort of car you take out for a grocery run, only to find yourself gunning down the empty bypass with the windows down and your heart rate up. And that’s exactly the kind of thrill this sleeper sedan promises. But does it deliver enough drama without tipping over into madness?
Visually, it plays its role rather well. Sure, it wears the M badge in a few places - but you need to know where to look. There are tasteful blue inserts inside the headlights, M-branded gloss black alloys, and those seductive red brake callipers with M badging peeking through. Add to that the discreet M badge on the fenders, gloss black window surrounds, and a rear diffuser that’s flanked by seriously angry-looking exhausts. Ones that don’t scream, but aren't quiet either.
It balances menace and maturity in just the right measure. Walk past it casually, and you may not realise what it’s capable of. Let me explain...
Is the Cabin of the M340i Any Good?
9 / 10
Step inside the M340i and you're instantly reminded this isn’t just another 3 Series. From the red centre strip on the chunky steering wheel to the subtle 'M' badges on the instrument cluster and steering, there's plenty of BMW M-specific detailing. Blue seam stitching on the leather seats, front armrest and door pads, red-blue stripes on the seatbelts, and scuff plates - all add to the performance-themed ambience without shouting about it.
The cabin itself is all-black, which immediately sets a sporty tone. Yet it’s also plush and upmarket. Soft-touch surfaces, brushed silver detailing across the console, vents and door pads, and carbon fibre trim all elevate the experience. The uncluttered dashboard design and minimal button count make the space look clean, modern, and ergonomic.
Ingress and egress are low-set, but it’s nothing unexpected for those eyeing a sport sedan like this. The front seats feel snug with their well-judged cushioning and support. They’re electrically adjustable (with memory and even lateral bolstering for the driver), and come with manual thigh support and adjustable headrests. Shoulder room and headroom are good too, even for larger frames. My only minor gripe? The squab may feel short if your posterior isn’t as compact as mine!
At the rear, the seatback angle is spot on. Headroom and legroom are reasonable for most adults, and shoulder room is best enjoyed by two. Add a third and they’ll have to deal with a stiff centre seat, tall tunnel, and a large rear console. On the plus side, you still get three adjustable headrests, folding armrest with cupholders, third-zone climate control, two Type-C ports, and decent outside visibility. Admittedly, the single-pane sunroof limits that roomy feel to the front row.
On the tech front, the BMW OS 8.5 infotainment system is easy to get used to. The touchscreen has superb resolution, brightness, and a reasonably simple interface. The Harman Kardon sound system punches out good clarity and bass. Even the climate controls, be it the display-based or via iDrive, are easy to use, and not buried under layers. There’s a wireless charger, Type-A, Type-C, and 12V ports at the front.
Storage, too, is practical, with accommodating door pockets, decently sized front armrest cubby, and a deep boot. Though not tall due to the spare wheel, the boot can be expanded with 40:20:40 folding seats, which you can drop from the boot itself. You get a long list of safety tech, from six airbags to stability, traction and cornering brake control, ISOFIX, and runflat tyres. Still, there are some misses - no electric steering adjustment, no powered boot close button, no seatback pockets, and no height-adjustable front seatbelts.
Is the M340i Good to Drive?
9.2 / 10
Crank the engine and the BMW M340i lets out a short, dramatic howl - almost like a polite warning of what’s to come. In Comfort or EcoPro, that’s mostly it. Civil, quiet, and entirely undramatic - more like a well-trained athlete in warm-up mode than anything sinister. But switch to Sport or, better still, Sport Plus, and you’ll find out why this car demands respect.
Sitting under the bonnet is a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder, TwinPower Turbo petrol engine that puts out 369bhp and 500Nm of torque. While these numbers might not scream intimidation on paper, the delivery is so potent and fluid that you’ll be glad BMW didn’t overdo the theatrics. Zero to 100kmph comes up in just 4.4 seconds, and while the sensation of speed is masked by the cabin’s refinement, your growing distance from the rest of the traffic will confirm just how illegal you’re going.
In EcoPro, the car feels light and responsive enough for most daily needs. Comfort mode adds urgency and makes everyday driving a near-effortless affair, with refined power delivery available across the rev range. You get smooth shifts from the eight-speed Steptronic automatic transmission and a delightfully linear throttle response.
But it’s Sport and Sport Plus that bring the madness. The engine sounds hungrier, the M Sport exhaust adding aggression to every throttle input. In these modes, the gearbox feels like it’s wired into your thoughts - downshifts and upshifts respond with uncanny accuracy. And when you take control via the paddle shifters, holding revs right up to the limiter, the drama tips onto another level. The electric side bolster adjustment suddenly makes perfect sense when you’re being flung into corners at unmentionable speeds.
Steering feel varies with the drive mode - Comfort gives you ease, while Sport feels quicker and adds some weight. The quick steering (two and one-quarter turns from lock-to-lock) response makes it a joy to flick around corners or confidently dive into gaps. Visibility, too, is surprisingly good, with little wind noise intruding even at high speeds.
The M Adaptive Suspension plays a starring role here. Comfort mode is firm but not harsh, and Sport gets stiffer without ever turning crashy. No matter the speed, it stays planted, urging you to push more, with xDrive’s variable torque distribution and M Sport differential helping keep things sure-footed. The brakes bite hard and the tyres dig in well, but a touch more pedal feel would’ve been nice to round things off.
Should You Buy the BMW M340i?
9 / 10
If there’s one car that proves you don’t need a full-blown ‘M’ to feel unhinged behind the wheel, it’s this. The M340i keeps its madness tucked under a buttoned-up shirt. Civil. Composed. Family-ready. Until you switch to Sport Plus and unleash the lunatic within. But this isn’t just brute force in a nice suit. The cabin is rich and purposeful, with snug seats and just enough M flourishes to remind you this isn’t your dentist’s 3 Series. Everything you touch feels premium, everything you see feels thought through.
The engine is refined when you want it to be, rabid when you don’t. Throttle response is immediate, power flows like hot fudge, and the gearbox reads your mind. Add the xDrive, M differential, and M adaptive suspension magic, and you’ll have a grip and confidence for days. Yet, it’s not without flaws. For starters, there’s no electric steering adjustment, no powered boot shut, no front seatbelt height adjustment, and that rear middle seat is just cruel. Plus, at Rs. 89.92 lakh on-road Mumbai, that’s a Rs. 11 lakh leap over the regular 3 Series.
Still, as a family-friendly sleeper that takes calls by day and tears tarmac by night (schizophrenic-friendly), the M340i is worth every bit. Who needs a full M, right?
Pictures- Kapil Angane