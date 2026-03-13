BMW M2 CS First Look Review

What Is the BMW M2 CS?
BMW has always used the CS badge for its most hardcore road-going M cars, and the new M2 CS (Competition Sport) expectedly follows that same philosophy. Based on the second-generation M2, this special edition takes the already capable compact performance coupe and dials up the power, sheds weight, and lends it sharper dynamics. As with most CS models, it will also be crafted in limited numbers.
Positioned as the most focused version of the M2 yet, the CS brings together lightweight engineering, chassis upgrades, and a more aggressive design. BMW has trimmed around 30kg from the standard car using carbon fibre components and lightweight parts, making it the lightest version of the current M2 generation.
For India, the M2 CS is likely to remain a niche product aimed squarely at enthusiasts looking for a compact, rear-wheel-drive performance car with serious track credentials.
What Powers the M2 CS?
Under the hood sits an upgraded version of BMW M’s familiar 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged inline-six engine. In the M2 CS, it produces 523bhp and a heart-pounding 650Nm of torque, which seems a befitting leap over the standard M2 (473bhp).
Power is sent exclusively to the rear wheels through an M Steptronic eight-speed automatic gearbox with Drivelogic. The result seems blatant. BMW claims a 0-100kmph sprint time of 3.8 seconds, while 200kmph arrives in 11.7 seconds! Remember, its top speed is limited to a staggering 302kmph.
The CS also benefits from a more focused mechanical setup. Its chassis has been lowered by 8mm and receives special tuning for the springs, dampers, and electronic systems. BMW has also recalibrated the Dynamic Stability Control and M Dynamic Mode to make the car more capable during track driving.
All of this works alongside hardware like the adaptive M suspension, M sport differential, and M compound braking system to deliver sharper responses and greater stability when pushing hard.
What’s It like on the Outside and Inside?
The M2 already has a muscular and compact stance, but the CS adds a few visual touches that make it stand out. For starters, the original M2’s grey, blue, and black paint shades are joined by a new 'Individual Velvet Blue' colour, a purplish hue that truly stands out.
Expectedly, Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) plays a big role here. The roof is entirely made from CFRP, while the rear gets a CFRP boot lid with an iconic integrated ducktail spoiler. There’s also a CS-specific CFRP rear diffuser, CFRP mirror caps, and a blacked-out kidney grille with larger air inlets.
BMW also offers forged 19-inch front and 20-inch rear wheels finished in a mouth-watering gold bronze, which gives the car a distinctive look. These can be paired with sport tyres as standard, while track and ultra-track tyres are optional for those planning serious circuit work.
Inside the CS, the focus shifts towards weight reduction, driver engagement, and delight. The highlight is the pair of extreme M carbon bucket seats that combine Merino leather with aggressive bolstering, and proudly showcasing the CS badges, especially like the unique illuminated one on the door pads. The entirety of the centre console is also made from carbon fibre, while the Alcantara steering wheel features a red 12 o’clock marker and carbon shift paddles.
What Features Does It Get?
Despite its track-focused nature, the cabin still packs in the essentials you’d expect from a modern BMW. There’s a curved display setup combining a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch touchscreen running BMW’s latest operating system.
Standard features include adaptive LED headlights, a Harman Kardon surround sound system, wireless smartphone integration, ambient lighting, and dual-zone climate control. BMW’s Live Cockpit Professional setup with navigation and connected services is also part of the package.
On the safety front, the car comes equipped with multiple airbags, parking assist, cruise control with braking function, lane departure warning, and front collision warning. Buyers can also opt for additional driver assistance features like Active Cruise Control with stop-and-go functionality.
The car also gets several M-specific digital features designed for enthusiasts. These include the M Drift Analyser, M Lap-timer, and configurable driving modes that allow the driver to fine-tune the engine, steering, suspension, and traction control systems.
Final Thoughts
Although prices are yet to be announced, it’s doubtless that the BMW M2 CS is a proper enthusiast’s machine. It takes everything that already makes the M2 appealing like its compact size, rear-wheel-drive balance, and a strong inline-six engine, and sharpens it with more power, less weight, and track-focused upgrades.
If the standard M2 is already a serious driver’s car, the CS version appears to push that formula even further. And for enthusiasts who want one of the most focused compact M cars BMW has ever built, this might just be the one to have. For India, the M2 CS will remain a rare sight on the road, but isn’t that part of the appeal?
Pictures: Haji Chakralwale