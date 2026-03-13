BMW M2 CS First Look Review

What Is the BMW M2 CS?

BMW has always used the CS badge for its most hardcore road-going M cars, and the new M2 CS (Competition Sport) expectedly follows that same philosophy. Based on the second-generation M2, this special edition takes the already capable compact performance coupe and dials up the power, sheds weight, and lends it sharper dynamics. As with most CS models, it will also be crafted in limited numbers.

Positioned as the most focused version of the M2 yet, the CS brings together lightweight engineering, chassis upgrades, and a more aggressive design. BMW has trimmed around 30kg from the standard car using carbon fibre components and lightweight parts, making it the lightest version of the current M2 generation.

For India, the M2 CS is likely to remain a niche product aimed squarely at enthusiasts looking for a compact, rear-wheel-drive performance car with serious track credentials.