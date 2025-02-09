BMW iX1 LWB First Drive Review

Is the cabin of the iX1 LWB any good?

The iX1 LWB's cabin is a mixed bag. There are significant improvements in some areas, with obvious caveats in the others. BMW has clearly prioritised rear passenger comfort, and it's here that the LWB truly shines. The wheelbase extension directly translates into a substantial increase in legroom at the rear seats, with knee room significantly higher by 109mm. The comfort quotient has also been elevated by fitting softer seat cushions, and extending the seat base by 15mm. Perfect car to be chauffeured in? We approve!

While the under-floor battery pack does result in a slightly knees-up seating position, the generous legroom allows passengers to stretch out comfortably. The addition of a reclining function and a massive fixed glass roof further adds to the sense of spaciousness, creating a cozy and premium environment for rear occupants. However, its bootspace remains unchanged from the standard iX1, standing at 490 litres.

The dashboard layout, shared with the standard iX1, maintains a clean and modern aesthetic. The dual curved screens standing atop, provide a high-tech feel, while the three-spoke steering wheel adorned with chrome inserts and the 'M' badge, adds a touch of sportiness. The Mocha Brown interior theme, a welcome departure from the standard iX1's Beige (now the sole option), exudes a more premium feel, and sophistication.

The restrained powertrain means the absence of a boost paddle, a feature typically associated with performance-oriented EVs. While the front seats are electrically adjustable, they lack ventilation functionality, which is a surprising omission. Furthermore, the iX1 LWB misses out on features commonly found even in mass-market cars, such as a 360-degree camera, rear window blinds, and a spare wheel.