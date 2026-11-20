Why I would buy it?
- Features
- Rear seat comfort
- Ride quality
Why I would avoid it?
- Low ground clearance
- Barely usable boot
Introduction
BMW’s biggest and most luxurious electric car has got a mid-life update, bringing new features, an upgraded rear seat package and, for the first time, two powertrain options. But it looks like BMW is seeing incredible demand for the vehicle and is now assembling the electric sedan at its plant outside Chennai. The upgrades to the package for the i7 arrive at a time when its biggest rival, the EQS, has also got a major update. How does it stack up, and is it still the ultimate tech-fest answer to German luxury? Let’s find out.
Exterior design
Let’s be clear about one thing, there is no denying that the i7 is a massive car. It has a length of 5.30-meters with a wheelbase of 3.2-meters. As an SUV, this would not have looked so imposing, but because this is low and long, the whole package is the ultimate style and power statement in itself.
Up front, the signature BMW kidney grille is massive and imposing, while on the side, the car gets some really funky-looking alloy wheels, which, unlike many of its similar-sized contemporaries, have that classy look suited to the nature of this vehicle yet, at the same time, look modern and elegant. The rear is typical BMW with its signature rectangular wrap around tail lamps but with a new design as compared to the outgoing model. The badging is minimal, with only the BMW roundel and variant badging, a trend that’s become common nowadays but does little to dampen the i7’s dimensions.
Interior design
The cabin of the i7 is massive, very well built, and in this white and black colour scheme offers a nice mix of modern touches with a classic layout. The front seats are large, spacious and very comfortable, with more than enough headroom, legroom and knee room for both front occupants.
However, the real party is the second row, which is mostly the reason anyone would look at making this car a part of their garage. As expected, they are luxurious and incredibly comfortable, with heating, massage, and cooling and the left rear seat can expand into a lounge seat with an ottoman function. It is exactly what you would expect when you pay for this brand and level of comfort. Both rear seats can be controlled via individual touchscreens built into the armrest.
Features
Rs 2.05 crore (at the time of writing this review) gets you a lot of luxury touches as standard. This list includes the front screen package and front and rear seats with massage, cooling and heating. Every light on the car is full LED, both inside and outside, while the whole cabin has been trimmed out in Merino leather.
Also included in the package are rear-wheel steering, Level 2 ADAS, a 360-degree camera with blind-spot monitoring, and a 35-speaker Bowers and Wilkins sound system. One of the neat little things that has been carried over from the pre-facelift model is the auto-closing doors, which honestly are more of a gimmick but do give some bragging rights.
Space
The overall dimensions of the car are indicative of a cavernous interior package with ample space for four people to travel in business class comfort. While the front is spacious as it is, it’s the rear seats that are once again the stars of the package.
The fact that the left rear seat can stretch out and let you lie in a near-flat state should you give you an idea of how much space is actually on offer. But then again, at this price point and brand name, that’s something you should expect rather than anticipate. The sense of space is further enhanced by the colour selection, large glass area, massive sunroof and also the fact that you sit a bit low down in the cabin, providing a sense of height between you and the roofline.
Storage
Practicality is something that BMW has always been good at, and it's not just about offering usable spaces but rather making these spaces easy to use on a regular basis. Take, for example, the cup holders; all of them come with spring-loaded extensions that allow you to place vertical objects of multiple sizes with reassurance that it will not move even under heavy acceleration.
The rear door pockets might look odd but they are angled to ensure that the bottle that you place inside always moves to you headfirst. You get a large illuminated and padded glovebox between the rear occupants with the USB-C charging ports inside so that wiring is neatly tucked away and doesn’t get caught when you move things around. However, you still do get an external USB-C port and the HDMI port below the AC console and this could have easily been integrated into the rear glovebox. Finally, the boot is huge, with a wide opening, depth and width but has had its claws clipped thanks to a space saver (due to Indian legal requirements), which takes up a significant amount of room.
Infotainment system
The screen package is one of the two big changes that have taken place in terms of the interior design and features. The first is up front, where BMW has done away with the instrument cluster screen and instead given the car a massive panoramic spaceship-style display below the windscreen. In addition to displaying the speed, you can also add little widgets of things like a compass, maps and even thumbnails of famous BMW models. It has a very science fiction vibe to it and is our first glimpse of BMW’s approach to the instrument cluster of the future.
The infotainment screen has gotten bigger and wider at 17.9 inches, and the graphics, as is the case before, are fantastic and despite a large number of functions crammed in, it is easy, intuitive and adds to the overall package.
The German automaker has also added a third screen for the front passenger, and it runs entertainment apps. If the seats felt business class, then BMW’s massive31.3-inch 8K display takes the rear entertainment package up by multiple notches. The screen gets multiple input options in addition to the built-in BMW OS and that means the option of business presentations and a full-fledged second-row entertainment package.
Safety
Both versions of the i7 get seven airbags, level 2 ADAS, a 360-degree camera with auto parking, ABS with EBD, stability programme, ISOFIX child seat mounting points and a five-star Euro NCAP crash test safety rating.
Performance
The i7 50 xDrive that we have driven for the review gets a 112.5kWh battery pack, offering a WLTP claimed range of 728 km, which even in our chaotic road conditions would easily translate to 500 km between charges. Both the battery pack and the range have been increased from the outgoing model which stood at 101.7kWh and 625kms which is not anything to complain about but hey the more the merrier. BMW’s xDrive for the electrical age means dual motors producing 483bhp and 660Nm.
On the go and in everyday use, the i7 is exactly what you would expect. It’s fast, quiet and can glide along with a sense of purpose and power matching its image at the top of the BMW hierarchy. Movement is effortless and even in the most muted of eco modes, you are not left wanting for more torque to move this luxury barge along. While there are a lot of electronics and big overheads on the battery pack, the regenerative braking is strong and if used properly, will actually add a decent amount of charge to the pack in regular usage.
Where the car’s character changes is when you start to play with the drive modes, and it can gather a surprising amount of speed in a very short time for something this large. A nice and rather funny touch is the addition of some space-age accelerating noises, which can be turned off but really ups the futuristic vibe offered by the package.
Ride and Handling
One of the big selling points of the i7 is ride quality. The wheels have gone down a size from their predecessor, which makes their looks slightly smaller than you would expect, but the trade-off is excellent ride quality. The car feels planted and confident even over the roughest of stuff, ensuring that you have minimal vertical and side-to-side movement.
Adding to this is an air suspension that really takes things up a notch in terms of cushioning. However, while the ride quality is good even with the car raised up to its full air suspension height of around 156mm (up from 136mm), it has ground clearance issues, especially due to its massive length. Even with rear-wheel steer, the large length negates even the weave trick over the large speed breakers or obstacles. It’s one of those things you have to accept when owning such a vehicle. However, when the situation presents itself, the car, thanks to its massive powertrain figures, rear-wheel steer and responsive steering, wraps itself around you, allowing you to push the car a bit or when you need to keep constant three-digit speeds.
NVH
The insulation is absolutely fantastic, with little to no outside noise or vibrations coming into the cabin. In fact, even on concrete roads, the cabin is quiet, insulated and very comfortable for spending long hours in the car.
Verdict
There is very little to fault in the i7 in terms of the overall package. It has presence, power, features, comfort and, now that it is locally produced a competitive price. In fact, it is on par with the petrol-powered 7 Series, which offers a very similar package. It does have a few minor issues, though. The ground clearance is a major problem; you don’t get a proper boot thanks to the legally mandated space saver, and while the screens are huge and intuitive, they still do have a lot of functions crammed into them with multiple sub-menus, which can be overwhelming if you are the one behind the wheel.
Photography: Kapil Angane