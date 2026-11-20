Exterior design

Let’s be clear about one thing, there is no denying that the i7 is a massive car. It has a length of 5.30-meters with a wheelbase of 3.2-meters. As an SUV, this would not have looked so imposing, but because this is low and long, the whole package is the ultimate style and power statement in itself.

Up front, the signature BMW kidney grille is massive and imposing, while on the side, the car gets some really funky-looking alloy wheels, which, unlike many of its similar-sized contemporaries, have that classy look suited to the nature of this vehicle yet, at the same time, look modern and elegant. The rear is typical BMW with its signature rectangular wrap around tail lamps but with a new design as compared to the outgoing model. The badging is minimal, with only the BMW roundel and variant badging, a trend that’s become common nowadays but does little to dampen the i7’s dimensions.