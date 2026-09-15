BMW i5 LWB First Drive Review

Let us now talk about what matters the most: the second-row seat experience! According to BMW, the length of the car has increased by 115mm, while the wheelbase now sits 110mm longer, amounting to 3,105mm. This has resulted in a fairly more roomy experience at the rear, even with the front seat set to my preferences. There are acres of legroom and knee room, and the headroom is more than sufficient too. Space for three abreast should be manageable, but not comfortable on long journeys. What further puts a spanner in the works is the transmission tunnel, which will hamper the legroom for occupants on either side.

Coming to the features, the added comfort headrest is a boon, and its placement can be adjusted based on one’s preferences. While it feels apt right behind your head, placing it slightly lower to support your neck is also an added benefit, I’d say. The contoured seats make it a more snug fit without making it feel uncomfortable, but that is provided you’re travelling with just two occupants at the back. The latter also means you can pull the armrest down, which does more than what its name suggests. There is a small storage compartment right behind, and apart from the wireless charger, a quick push of a button also throws out two cup holders.

There is a dual-zone climate control function at the rear too, and it can even be set to an automated function. Sitting below is a small cubby that can hold maybe a wallet or a set of keys, but definitely not a phone, not even the old-school Nokias or the flip phones of today, let alone a standard phone. Customers can opt for screens behind the front seats, which also house Type-C charging ports. Weirdly enough, these are not fast-charging ports, unlike the two units at the front. While at it, let me also point out that sun blinds and seat ventilation, as well as adjustment for the rear seats, are missing - a glaring omission in what is supposed to be a car with its rear seat package as a USP.

Elsewhere too, storage is in abundance. You get storage below the front armrest that can house a handful of items, while the door pockets can easily handle 500ml bottles, if not 1 litre units, and then some more. The glovebox too can handle more than just your documents and first-aid kit. The bootspace, while commendable, has a big trade-off, and that’s the spare tyre. While this is a space saver and not a full-size unit, it does take up more than a sizeable chunk of the space at the rear, leaving room only for a few backpacks. Given the roads in and around Maharashtra, it would be a tough pick for me to choose between more bags and a spare tyre, but I guess this only teaches me to pack lighter then.