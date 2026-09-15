BMW i5 LWB First Drive Review

Why Would I Buy It?
- Ride quality
- Second-row space
Why Would I Avoid It?
- Incomplete rear seat package
- Low ground clearance
Introduction
The 5 Series is something I’ve always dreamt of owning, especially in the E60 or F10 guise. The thought of a creamy, six-cylinder diesel engine coupled with a fairly impressive mileage when it’s not being pushed was possibly the best of both worlds, likely to be succeeded only by the X3 30d in my books. But with the diesel being given a miss for this generation, the next best case for my liking would be the electric 5 Series. BMW recently introduced the i5 in the LWB guise, and this made the perfect case for me to sample it out, not just to bring an in-depth review for all the readers at CarWale, but possibly as a revelation for myself too.
Exterior Design
7 / 10
The latest generation of BMW designs have been controversial, and this one is no different. The standard wheelbase iteration continues to be available on sale alongside this stretched version, although the latter is offered in the sportier M60 xDrive form, while our test car features a more conventional and classy eDrive 35L derivative. On paper, there is a considerable difference in the length, and this also translates into a marginally different look when viewed from various angles.
Up-front, there is the signature kidney grille with an illuminated surround and an integrated ‘i’ logo, adaptive matrix LED headlamps with a swept-back design, and a long, sculpted bonnet. The side profile features a clean look with the flush door handles, and the window line gets an Aluminium Satin finish and the ‘5’ badge on the C-pillar, along with a set of 20-inch M-Light alloy wheels.
The derriere gets the familiar wraparound LED taillight design, vertically positioned reflectors on the bumper, and a new ‘eDrive 35L badge on the right side of the tailgate. Customers can choose from four colours – Mineral White, Oxide Grey, Carbon Black, and Phytonic Blue. BMW is also offering a First Edition version, limited to 99 units, which is available in the exclusive Carbon Black paint. The latter also has a Titanium Bronze finish for the window line, replacing the Aluminium Satin finish.
Interior Design
8.5 / 10
The classy touch has been retained for the interior of the i5 as well. You get a dual-tone Copper Brown and Atlas Grey theme, along with the grey wood finish on the dashboard. The latter features a widescreen dual-display setup, including the driver information system and the touchscreen infotainment unit. The three-spoke steering wheel gets a neat metal finish for the spoke at the centre, along with a blue outline for the BMW logo on the horn pad, reminding you of its electric heart. The buttons get a Piano Black finish and return a premium feel, although the buttons on either side of the roller take a while to get used to and might even invoke a fidgety feel to begin with.
Another classy touch is the crystal glass elements on the centre console, essentially on the rotary dial to control the infotainment screen, and the stubby button to change the drive mode. This surely looks like a million bucks, and suits the classy, executive-style cars such as the i5 and 5 Series, but would certainly look out of place in an M Sport version. Another crystallised finish is visible on the dash and in certain places, also holds the controls for the AC vents. The vents themselves carry a very minimalistic design, and if you’re not familiar with beemers, you might take a while to figure out the units and their functioning.
Features
7.5 / 10
Right up, let me tell you that the feature list of BMW’s second locally produced electric car for the Indian market is very much L-O-N-G too. For starters, it gets the typical panoramic sunroof; although this is a fixed unit, it does boast integrated graphics and can mimic the ambient lighting inside the car. Then there is the interior camera, which can take photos and record videos too, and here, you don’t have the hassle of using an app or the like, as simply scanning a QR code gives you access to the gallery. Further, it can also be used remotely for safety purposes. Next up is the 17-speaker Bowers & Wilkins music system with a 655W output, and this one, to say the least, is a banger of a music system.
Apart from the standard set of keys, BMW offers the Digital Key Plus service that not only lets you access the car and drive it around without the need for a key fob, but also allows for more functions like digital key sharing, restricted driving functions, wallet functions, remote control parking, and even an enabler for personalisation. A few other notable mentions include ventilated and electrically adjustable front seats, auto headlamps, four-zone climate control, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 360-degree camera, wireless mobile charger, Level 2 ADAS, Type-C charging ports, and a powered bootlid.
Space and Storage
9 / 10
Let us now talk about what matters the most: the second-row seat experience! According to BMW, the length of the car has increased by 115mm, while the wheelbase now sits 110mm longer, amounting to 3,105mm. This has resulted in a fairly more roomy experience at the rear, even with the front seat set to my preferences. There are acres of legroom and knee room, and the headroom is more than sufficient too. Space for three abreast should be manageable, but not comfortable on long journeys. What further puts a spanner in the works is the transmission tunnel, which will hamper the legroom for occupants on either side.
Coming to the features, the added comfort headrest is a boon, and its placement can be adjusted based on one’s preferences. While it feels apt right behind your head, placing it slightly lower to support your neck is also an added benefit, I’d say. The contoured seats make it a more snug fit without making it feel uncomfortable, but that is provided you’re travelling with just two occupants at the back. The latter also means you can pull the armrest down, which does more than what its name suggests. There is a small storage compartment right behind, and apart from the wireless charger, a quick push of a button also throws out two cup holders.
There is a dual-zone climate control function at the rear too, and it can even be set to an automated function. Sitting below is a small cubby that can hold maybe a wallet or a set of keys, but definitely not a phone, not even the old-school Nokias or the flip phones of today, let alone a standard phone. Customers can opt for screens behind the front seats, which also house Type-C charging ports. Weirdly enough, these are not fast-charging ports, unlike the two units at the front. While at it, let me also point out that sun blinds and seat ventilation, as well as adjustment for the rear seats, are missing - a glaring omission in what is supposed to be a car with its rear seat package as a USP.
Elsewhere too, storage is in abundance. You get storage below the front armrest that can house a handful of items, while the door pockets can easily handle 500ml bottles, if not 1 litre units, and then some more. The glovebox too can handle more than just your documents and first-aid kit. The bootspace, while commendable, has a big trade-off, and that’s the spare tyre. While this is a space saver and not a full-size unit, it does take up more than a sizeable chunk of the space at the rear, leaving room only for a few backpacks. Given the roads in and around Maharashtra, it would be a tough pick for me to choose between more bags and a spare tyre, but I guess this only teaches me to pack lighter then.
Performance
8 / 10
At the heart of the i5 LWB is an 81kWh battery paired with a single electric motor powering the rear wheels. The power output stands at 217bhp and 410Nm, which is quite lower than the standard car’s 601bhp and 795Nm. It is logical, though, as the latter comes in the M60 guise while this is the more vanilla, eDrive 35L version. The Germans claim a range of 669km on a single charge, with a 10-80 per cent juice-up in 33 minutes with the help of a 160kW DC fast charger.
While it may not be as fast as the standard i5, the i5 LWB has a generous amount of performance on tap. With EVs, it's tough to know that the car is running and ready to go, and this one is no different. It lifts off in a rather clean and calm manner, but a slightly heavier dab on the throttle, paired with all the torque available right from the word go, means there is loads and loads of low-end grunt; in fact, no dearth of it at all.
Out on the highway too, the performance is linear until you want to push the car ahead. Smash the gas, and you’re quite literally shoved back into your seat as the i5 LWB devours everything in its way. The braking is on point too, as it has enough bite and no delay or fade even after a few hard runs.
Ride and Handling
9 / 10
This has got to be one of the highlights for the i5 LWB, and the folks at BMW have nailed it, and how! The car features air suspension at the rear, thus offering the best ride there is to offer in this segment. The ride is marginally on the stiffer side, part courtesy of which could also go to the bigger wheels and marginally smaller sidewalls, paired with the weight of the battery, which adds numbers to the scale.
The stiffness in ride quality is felt up to speeds of 35kmph, be it in the city or out on the highway. While undulations or smaller potholes don’t pass their impact inside, it's when the car goes above the aforementioned speed that the ride starts to feel much smoother and more composed. Speaking of composed, the body roll is minimal too, and feels more planted as the speedo goes further north. BMW does claim that the ground clearance has been increased by 18mm compared to the international-spec model. Yet, the car managed to scrape on a few odd speed breakers, even at low speeds and angular crossings.
The all-round visibility, even with the car being long and rather low-slung, is impressive. The blind spots are at a minimum, and if needed, the 360-degree camera can jump in to help in a tight parking spot or otherwise. The former can also be made easy with the remote parking function.
NVH
9 / 10
The NVH levels on the i5 are fantastic. Being an EV, there is no noise from the powertrain, and the insulation being top-notch means that you can barely hear anything from the outside world once you’ve cocooned yourself inside with all the doors and windows shut. The only time you’d possibly even hear the tyre noise is when you give it a little extra push around a turn or a corner.
Verdict
8 / 10
The i5 LWB has a lot going for it, be it the superior ride quality, features on offer, or the second-row space. At the same time, it misses out on a few features that cars in far lower segments offer today, be it ICE or electric. But that said, they will not be deal breakers on most occasions.
BMW has priced the i5 LWB at Rs. 79.60 lakh (ex-showroom), making it Rs. 3 lakh more expensive than the petrol-powered Series, which is also sold in the LWB form. Given the marginal difference in price, and adding the cost savings in the future, the i5 does make a case for itself, more so in this LWB guise. That said, if budget isn’t a concern, the full-fat i5 in the M60 xDrive form at Rs. 1.19 crore (ex-showroom) should also come into your consideration list.
Pictures by Kaustubh Gandhi