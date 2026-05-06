Audi SQ8 First Drive Review

Back when I reviewed the RS Q8 Performance, I was wowed in many ways, but the design aspect wasn’t one of them. The usual characteristics that you connect to with a more dynamic iteration, stuff like wider fender flares, flashier colours, racier theme for the interior, and the like, was missing. But how does the SQ8 deliver on that front?

The SQ8 does have a different aura in itself, starting from the beautiful Ascari Blue paint, which will help you differentiate it from the other Q8 versions on the road in the first blink. Then there’s the subtle yet snazzy brushed silver finish on elements across the body, be it the front bumper, grille, window sills, rear bumper, and even the side skirts. If you want a perfect sleeper in terms of design, the Daytona Grey comes close. The dual-tone alloy wheels with a twin five-spoke design might be a staple, but certainly suits the character of the SQ8.

Towards the rear, there is an LED light bar, but what sets it apart is that it isn’t connected all the way, which again is a neat and noticeable thing in the sea of connected lights you find on every other car these days. The quad exhaust tips mean business, although we feel this could have been mellowed down by offering a twin or dual-tip setup, reserving the former for the meatier RS version.