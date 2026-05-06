Audi SQ8 First Drive Review

Why would I buy it?
- Refined engine and NVH
- Handling capabilities
- Outright performance
Why would I avoid it?
- Mundane design and interiors
- Doesn’t feel special
Introduction
You’ve heard about the vanilla Q8 SUV and its full-blown performance version, called the RS Q8 Performance. But then, where exactly does the SQ8 fit in? Does it find a middle ground between both the cars? Does it offer the practicality of a Q8 with part performance of its sportier sibling? Or is it just out there to add another dilemma to your purchase decision? Let’s find out.
Exterior Design
7.5 / 10
Back when I reviewed the RS Q8 Performance, I was wowed in many ways, but the design aspect wasn’t one of them. The usual characteristics that you connect to with a more dynamic iteration, stuff like wider fender flares, flashier colours, racier theme for the interior, and the like, was missing. But how does the SQ8 deliver on that front?
The SQ8 does have a different aura in itself, starting from the beautiful Ascari Blue paint, which will help you differentiate it from the other Q8 versions on the road in the first blink. Then there’s the subtle yet snazzy brushed silver finish on elements across the body, be it the front bumper, grille, window sills, rear bumper, and even the side skirts. If you want a perfect sleeper in terms of design, the Daytona Grey comes close. The dual-tone alloy wheels with a twin five-spoke design might be a staple, but certainly suits the character of the SQ8.
Towards the rear, there is an LED light bar, but what sets it apart is that it isn’t connected all the way, which again is a neat and noticeable thing in the sea of connected lights you find on every other car these days. The quad exhaust tips mean business, although we feel this could have been mellowed down by offering a twin or dual-tip setup, reserving the former for the meatier RS version.
Interior Design
7 / 10
Stepping inside too, you notice the smaller yet significant differences that make the SQ8 stand out compared to the standard Q8. The frameless windows ooze desirability and then, the soft-close function means that you don’t have to choose form over function, no pun intended. Then there’s the Arras Red interior theme and a neat black insert running from time to time on the dashboard, with a low-key ‘Quattro’ badge to remind you how the power is being delivered on to the surface.
The perforated flat-bottom steering wheel and the gear lever, both feel nice and chunky to hold, while the silver inserts with a knurled pattern further distinguish the design. That said, the top-side of the dashboard and doors, even though finished in a soft-touch fabric, lack the feel and finish that a car of this stature demands. It’s not entirely bad though, as the parts where your hands usually touch the door and other similar parts are finished in Nappa leather.
Features
8 / 10
Audi has done a fair job in terms of equipping the SQ8, a few things which we have highlighted already. The front seats level up by offering a massage function, seat ventilation and heating, and even a memory function. You get a touch panel for the AC controls, panoramic sunroof, electrically-operated window blinds for the second row, four-zone climate control, headlight washers, and a very customisable driver’s display.
Also up for offer are two cigarette lighters, something that reminds you of the old school era of cars, but the vanity here remains questionable. One point of praise that Audi deserves is the matrix headlamps that come with the option of three digital light signatures. What this does is change the lighting setup of the DRLs, thus making your front design stand out in the dark. Yet another small but significant detail, well done.
The folks at Audi also deserve a pat on the back for the way they’ve integrated the HUD. It is not overly intrusive to your view nor does it skimp out on any detail you might want to look at without turning your head or eyes, but the minimalistic approach adds a classier touch to the features overall appeal.
Space
8.5 / 10
The front seats are quite comfy and allow for a range of settings that will make finding a comfortable position a breeze. The side bolsters provide adequate support, and the adjustable under-thigh support is a boon, no kidding. The armrest is adjustable too, further amplifying the comfort quotient.
Moving into the second row, you’ll find ample headroom and legroom, even for someone like me with a heavy build and an average height. Shoulder room with three people abreast might be marginally uncomfortable, but in no way a squeeze. Notably, the second-row backrest and seat base can be adjusted too, and depending on your drive for the day, you can choose between hauling slightly more luggage or travelling with acres of legroom, even with front seat set fairly behind.
Storage
8 / 10
Coming to storage spaces, the boot can haul a really good amount of luggage, approximately two large suitcases, one medium-sized suitcase, and a few more duffle bags or backpacks, all this without disturbing the rear view for the driver. There is also a parcel tray on offer, and it opens or closes in sync with the tailgate. The 40:20:40 split rear seat allow for a variety of combinations to suit whatever you might possibly throw at the SQ8.
The glove box can haul a little more than your documents, or you can choose to chill your favourite drink with the help of the cooling function too. Then there are the door pockets, which can easily swallow two 1-litre water bottles and yet save space for the smaller, odd items that one might occasionally carry.
The centre console houses two cup holders, divided by a dedicated key fob holder, and the former can even hold 500ml bottles too. Sitting behind it is an odd space for storing your phone and other knick-knacks, while the under armrest storage has a wireless charging pad and space for another set of keys, along with two type-C charging ports. Rear occupants get their own set of cup holders, as well as a mesh behind the front seats to hold a few lightweight items.
Infotainment system
7 / 10
The touchscreen infotainment system on the SQ8 is a 10.1-inch unit that allows you to control a multitude of functions apart from the usual stuff. You can change the light signatures, dedicated screen cleaning mode for the more obsessed ones, HUD and virtual cockpit display settings, TPMS, oil level, parking aid, ambient lighting, massage functions (for the front seats), off-road-specific data, AC controls (yes, here too), and a drive mode selector. What makes the SQ8 feel dated though, is the lack of wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, which is a glaring omission, especially when paying Rs. 1.78 crore, before taxes and options, that is.
Safety
8 / 10
The safety suite of the SQ8 includes eight airbags, ABS with EBD, TPMS, puncture repair kit, 360-degree camera, Park Assist, and, weirdly enough, just one ADAS feature in the form of lane keep assist.
Performance
9 / 10
The powerhouse of the SQ8 is a 4.0-litre, twin-turbo V8 petrol engine that it shares with its elder sibling. The power output though, has been dialed down from 648bhp and 850Nm to 500bhp and 770Nm. This is still considerably higher than the Q8’s output of 335bhp and 500Nm. Transmission duties are handled by an eight-speed automatic transmission sending power to all four wheels via the famed Quattro all-wheel-drive system. This enables the SUV to attain speeds of 100kmph from a standstill in a claimed 4.1 seconds. With the specs out of the way, let’s hit the main course.
The SQ8 might sit right between two of its siblings, but in no way does it make you feel any less when driving. It starts up to a nice rumble and stays that way at idle. It’s when things start moving that the noise mellows down, especially if you’re in anything but Dynamic mode.
Out on the open roads, it shows its restraint and can go cruising triple digits all day long, right until the time you mash the pedal. Do the latter, and the SQ8 doesn’t show any mercy at all, lunging forward with such agility that it can easily mask the 2-tonne+ weight it hauls along like a child’s play. There is oodles of torque available right from the word go, although when pushing pedal to the metal, there is a certain turbo lag that is noticeable. The dual-personality of the SQ8 is a perfect ode to Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, more so when transitioning from Comfort to Dynamic mode.
Ride and Handling
9 / 10
The air suspension is a boon for a car of this nature for when you want to take it a bit slow or are maneuvering through the daily grind of traffic. It makes you forget the notion of large wheels paired with a smaller sidewall setup, which, otherwise, would result in a rather harsh ride. Not that it’s soft per se, but it won’t leave you with a sore back either.
The body roll is kept to a bare minimum, meaning every corner that you push the car, be it down a winding road or attacking a race circuit, you’re guaranteed to have a grin on your face. You can also adjust the ride height via the touchscreen for when you want to go off the tarmac, thus allowing you to explore nature without having to worry about scraping the underbelly. This feature also helps when you have large bags to stow away in the boot and can adjust the height with the help of a button in the boot itself.
NVH
8.5 / 10
This is another place that I have to give full marks to Audi for. The NVH levels are greatly impressive, filtering out all the noise outside the cabin the moment all the windows are up and the doors locked in place. Even when pushing the car to the paces, the engine note is rather muted and doesn’t make its presence felt unless you switch to the most sporty drive mode. The engine refinement is top-notch, as is the case for the transmission, and you’re unlikely to notice that gearbox making its way through the cogs unless your attention is all in on the exhaust note.
Verdict
7.5 / 10
The Audi SQ8 then, finds itself in a sweet spot of sitting between its siblings, yet being able to carve out a niche for itself, be it the design, performance, or the interiors. That said, there are a few compromises you might have to live with, including the lack of wireless phone projection, slightly inconsistent material quality, and a reasonably dated interior design.
With a price tag of Rs 1.78 crore (ex-showroom), the new SQ8 is for those who know exactly what they want, be it their freshly ground and brewed coffee early in the morning or a car that can be driven on the track over the weekend and double up as a daily for your everyday commute, all without screaming it out loud.
Pictures by Kapil Angane and Kaustubh Gandhi