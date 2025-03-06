Audi RS Q8 Performance First Drive Review

The sportier intentions are conveyed once you step inside the RS Q8 Performance. There is generous use of Alcantara all around, be it on the door, steering wheel, gear lever, or even the armrest. What further accentuates the feel is the contrast-coloured red stitching, which is present in the seatbelts too, and, by the way, is customisable. Audi says that the RS logo on the seats can be changed to something of your liking, something that I’m sure a lot of customers would opt for.

Then there’s an ample amount of space across the car, be it the first row or the second. In fact, the second row can also be adjusted for slide and recline functions, so if you’re not heavy on packing, you can enjoy more square feet, and then some more. There is a healthy dose of Piano Black inserts, and while it feels premium in more ways than one, maintaining them could be a challenge, especially if fingerprints and minor swirls get your goat. The silver inserts with a ribbed finish remind you of the luxury that the car is associated with. That being said, what it does miss out on is the lack of carbon-fibre accents, some of which are offered in cars much lower down the price bracket.

The feature list of the RS Q8 is replete with every single thing that Audi can offer in a flagship sports SUV. There is the twin screen setup borrowed from the regular Q8, one functioning as the infotainment unit and the other controlling the AC functions. The touchscreens are slick and smooth, and the operation is near flawless. Speaking of flaws, the RS Q8 does have one, and that would be the lack of a wireless setup for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, something that’s not expected for a car of this class. Coming back, you also have a panoramic sunroof, and the occupants at the rear get a two-zone climate control system, taking the complete setup to a four-zone unit.

The front seats get electric adjustment and ventilation functions, although the latter could do better, considering Mumbai’s sweltering heat. The instrument cluster has a plethora of information, enough to leave even the geeks satisfied. Yes, this changes the layout as per the drive modes, and you can even toggle between multiple displays, dials, and what not with the flick of a few buttons. The drive modes can be accessed via the ‘RS’ button on the steering wheel, and this took a little while for the muscle memory before I got used to it. In conclusion, while the interior of the RS Q8 Performance does set itself apart from the Q8 and manages to feel more upmarket, it lacks the certain ‘special’ feeling you get when occupying a seat in a car of this caliber.