Audi RS Q8 Performance First Drive Review

Why should I buy it?
- Everyday usability
- Explosive performance
- Spacious cabin
Why should I avoid it?
- Doesn’t feel special
- V8 engine lacks aural drama
What is it?
With the advent of EVs across all types, shapes, and sizes, the arrival of a hairy-chested V8 blows a whiff of fresh air into the CarWale garage. Think of it as reminiscing the old-school, orange-coloured peppermints in today’s age of chocolates that have you searching for a unique persona. The RS Q8 is one such powerhouse that reminds you that even though EVs might make for a more practical choice, sometimes it is only what the heart desires that makes the child inside gleam with happiness.
The RS Q8 commands a price tag of Rs. 2.49 crore (ex-showroom), which is a fair bit higher when you think of the vanilla Q8 that costs Rs. 1.17 crore. So what exactly does the Rs. 1.32 crore premium get you? Quite a bit more if you ask me, with the biggest differentiating factor coming from under the hood.
Starting with the exterior design, there are considerable changes, but you’ll notice most of them only if you pay close attention. Key updates include sportier bumpers and a spoiler, 2D logo, blacked-out grille and ORVMs, larger 23-inch wheels, and a new rear diffuser with quad exhaust pipes hiding behind the dual-tip setup. Audi offers eight standard colours, and there are nine additional exclusive options to choose from. The changes are not largely different from the standard Q8, and while it may help you retain the concept of a wolf in sheep’s clothing, the Chili Red Metallic that our test car donned, certainly didn’t help in that department.
Is the cabin of the Audi RS Q8 Performance any good?
7 / 10
The sportier intentions are conveyed once you step inside the RS Q8 Performance. There is generous use of Alcantara all around, be it on the door, steering wheel, gear lever, or even the armrest. What further accentuates the feel is the contrast-coloured red stitching, which is present in the seatbelts too, and, by the way, is customisable. Audi says that the RS logo on the seats can be changed to something of your liking, something that I’m sure a lot of customers would opt for.
Then there’s an ample amount of space across the car, be it the first row or the second. In fact, the second row can also be adjusted for slide and recline functions, so if you’re not heavy on packing, you can enjoy more square feet, and then some more. There is a healthy dose of Piano Black inserts, and while it feels premium in more ways than one, maintaining them could be a challenge, especially if fingerprints and minor swirls get your goat. The silver inserts with a ribbed finish remind you of the luxury that the car is associated with. That being said, what it does miss out on is the lack of carbon-fibre accents, some of which are offered in cars much lower down the price bracket.
The feature list of the RS Q8 is replete with every single thing that Audi can offer in a flagship sports SUV. There is the twin screen setup borrowed from the regular Q8, one functioning as the infotainment unit and the other controlling the AC functions. The touchscreens are slick and smooth, and the operation is near flawless. Speaking of flaws, the RS Q8 does have one, and that would be the lack of a wireless setup for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, something that’s not expected for a car of this class. Coming back, you also have a panoramic sunroof, and the occupants at the rear get a two-zone climate control system, taking the complete setup to a four-zone unit.
The front seats get electric adjustment and ventilation functions, although the latter could do better, considering Mumbai’s sweltering heat. The instrument cluster has a plethora of information, enough to leave even the geeks satisfied. Yes, this changes the layout as per the drive modes, and you can even toggle between multiple displays, dials, and what not with the flick of a few buttons. The drive modes can be accessed via the ‘RS’ button on the steering wheel, and this took a little while for the muscle memory before I got used to it. In conclusion, while the interior of the RS Q8 Performance does set itself apart from the Q8 and manages to feel more upmarket, it lacks the certain ‘special’ feeling you get when occupying a seat in a car of this caliber.
Is the Audi RS Q8 Performance any good to drive?
8.5 / 10
Let’s start by getting the numbers out of the way first. At the heart of the RS Q8 is a 4.0-litre, twin-turbo, V8 petrol engine that churns out a good 645bhp and 850Nm. Darting off from standstill to 100kmph takes a claimed 3.6 seconds, all the way up to an electronically-limited top-speed of 305kmph. Power is sent to all four wheels via the staple Quattro all-wheel-drive system and the eight-speed automatic transmission. There’s also a 48V mild-hybrid system thrown in for good measure, assisting in the otherwise brute acceleration that the car has to offer.
Start up the RS Q8 from idle, especially with a cold start, and it stays rather muted, unlike the brawny V8s of yesteryear. Courtesy of the soft limiter, the rev count does not climb high, and you can be rather silent on your way out during those early morning runs. Speed is effortlessly attained while you’re doing triple digits, thinking that the car is coasting at a measly 40-60kmph. Shift it to Sport mode via the RS button on the steering, and this beast truly comes to life, waiting to leave everything behind.
Going pedal to the metal on an empty road had the inner child in me giggling all the way along, or so I thought until I realised it was actually happening in full chatter. The V8 is ridiculously fast and can warp you into another zone, until you choose to release the pedal and come back to reality. Coming back to the normal mode for a bit, one realises how the SUV changes from instantaneous pull back to the linear drive that petrol engines are usually associated with. Speaking of modes, the RS 2 mode is where the traction control is switched off, leaving the entire power at your disposal. And while I didn’t have the cojones for engaging myself in this sinfully insane mode, I plan to savour it sometime in the future.
Audi has indulged in nothing short of magic, with tricks like the adaptive sports suspension and active roll stabilisation that give the SUV split personalities. At one point, you’re gunning it in a corner, getting the most bang for your buck, and on the other hand, it smoothly glides over rough patches as you commute your way back. The ride quality is also good, given the car sits on 23-inch wheels, wrapped in slim rubber all around.
Should you buy the Audi QS Q8 Performance?
7.5 / 10
The Audi RS Q8 has a lot going for it, and in the long run, the nitpicks, if we can call them that, are a fair trade for the price it asks. Think about the Lamborghini Urus, which shares a lot under the skin, but asks more than Rs. 2 crore (before taxes) compared to the RS Q8.
The true essence of the car, which is the performance, remains true to its core, offering nothing but the best from the Ingolstadt-based automaker. For those of you wanting a mix of performance with a healthy dose of being subtle, you need not look any further.
Pictures by Kaustubh Gandhi