Audi Q7 Long-Term Review: Living with a Luxury SUV

Living With Review

Luxury carmakers are obsessed with screens. Their cars now come with massive screens, curved screens, passenger screens, a gazillion combinations for ambient lighting, fragrance dispensers, and enough connectivity features to make your smartphone feel redundant. The Audi Q7 isn't that. At least this particular generation, which is on its way out. It's old-school luxury in the best possible way, and after living with it for the last two months and covering 2,500km, I have come to appreciate something rather unusual about it.

Now that the time has come to hand the keys back to Audi India, I'm genuinely going to miss it. Yes, I am aware that if you look at the competition at this point, there is no single standout feature on the Q7. No party trick. No one thing I would point to and say, 'That's why you should buy a Q7.'

Instead, everything works together so well. The thing that has stuck with me for the longest time is that the Q7 never quite gets under your skin in the way a BMW X5 or a Mercedes GLE might. It's a car you admire more than you adore. There is a slightly clinical quality to the way it goes about things. Nothing feels dramatic, quirky, or eccentric. Yet over the course of two months, I realised that the Q7's appeal isn't built around character flaws or quirks. It's built around the fact that every single thing works exactly as it should, every single day.