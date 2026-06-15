CarWale
    AD

    Audi Q7 Long-Term Review: Living with a Luxury SUV

    Authors Image

    Sagar Bhanushali

    586 Views

    Living With Review

    Exterior Left Front Three Quarter

    Luxury carmakers are obsessed with screens. Their cars now come with massive screens, curved screens, passenger screens, a gazillion combinations for ambient lighting, fragrance dispensers, and enough connectivity features to make your smartphone feel redundant. The Audi Q7 isn't that. At least this particular generation, which is on its way out. It's old-school luxury in the best possible way, and after living with it for the last two months and covering 2,500km, I have come to appreciate something rather unusual about it.

    Now that the time has come to hand the keys back to Audi India, I'm genuinely going to miss it. Yes, I am aware that if you look at the competition at this point, there is no single standout feature on the Q7. No party trick. No one thing I would point to and say, 'That's why you should buy a Q7.'

    Exterior Left Front Three Quarter

    Instead, everything works together so well. The thing that has stuck with me for the longest time is that the Q7 never quite gets under your skin in the way a BMW X5 or a Mercedes GLE might. It's a car you admire more than you adore. There is a slightly clinical quality to the way it goes about things. Nothing feels dramatic, quirky, or eccentric. Yet over the course of two months, I realised that the Q7's appeal isn't built around character flaws or quirks. It's built around the fact that every single thing works exactly as it should, every single day.

    Everyday Commute

    My every commute would start similarly. Open the heavy door, slide into the broad driver's seat, and shut out the chaos of Mumbai. The outside world instantly becomes distant. Auto rickshaws, metro work, impatient Ola/Uber drivers, and honking at traffic signals all fade into the background.

    Exterior Left Front Three Quarter

    The cabin has that unmistakable luxury car smell, too. Just expensive leather, solid materials, and that faint scent of a well-engineered interior that's been screwed together properly. It's the kind of cabin that makes you want to operate things just because everything feels substantial. The switches click with precision. The rotary controls move with purpose. Nothing feels flimsy.

    Physical Controls

    Maybe that's exactly why the Q7 feels refreshing today. This generation of the Q7 has quietly stayed loyal to physical controls where they matter. I am still not a fan of the touch-sensitive AC panel, but for everything else, there are buttons, and there is something reassuring about being able to adjust functions without taking your eyes off the road.

    Interior Gear Selector Dial

    The gear selector area is a perfect example. It's surrounded by actual buttons. The sort that responds with a satisfying click rather than a vague vibration pretending to be feedback. It sounds like a small thing until you spend two months using it every day.

    Thoughtful Features

    Then there are the thoughtful touches. Take the dual sun visors. Currently, our weather is such that the sun can attack from multiple directions simultaneously. With the Q7’s dual visor setup, you can block glare from the front and side windows at the same time. It's such a simple solution.

    Interior Sunroof/Moonroof

    The centre console also features a dedicated space for the key fob. Again, not revolutionary. But after years of tossing keys into cup holders, door bins, or random storage compartments in test cars, having a specific place for them feels strangely satisfying.

    Interior Center Console/Centre Console Storage

    And then there's the practicality.

    Fold the third row away, and the boot becomes enormous. Not large. Properly enormous. Be it luggage for weekend getaways or shopping trips, that boot swallowed everything without complaint.

    Interior Bootspace

    The electrically adjustable third-row seats make the process effortless, too. Press a button, and the cabin rearranges itself. No wrestling with straps. No awkward lifting. The funny thing is that none of these features would make for an exciting sales pitch. Yet they are exactly the things that I have come to appreciate the most.

    Interior Bootspace

    V6 Petrol Refinement

    One aspect of living with the Q7 that constantly intrigued me was its choice of engine. In India, large seven-seat luxury SUVs and diesel engines have traditionally gone hand in hand. Buyers expect effortless low-end torque, long cruising ranges, and reasonable fuel economy. With the Q7, I haven’t gotten the majority of those things because Audi sells it only with a V6 petrol engine option. This engine doesn't deliver that herculean shove from idle that you get from large diesel engines; however, it counters with something else: smoothness. It's quieter, more refined, and feels far more expensive during everyday driving. Now whether this engine’s silky-smooth nature is enough to justify fuel bills that would make your eyes water is a question only the actual buyers of the Q7 can answer.

    Exterior Left Rear Three Quarter

    What has impressed me the most isn’t outright performance but how effortlessly the engine goes about its business. Whether crawling through Mumbai traffic or covering huge distances on the expressway, it always feels relaxed. A couple of trips to Pune and Karjat highlighted this perfectly. Hours passed without fatigue. The seats remained supportive, and conversations happened without raised voices. I am a huge fan of audio systems in these fancy vehicles, and the Bang & Olufsen audio system in here is like the Q7 itself, impressively old-school and straightforward. There is very little to fiddle with when it comes to tuning the audio because there are no environment-based sound modes, which are just useless to my ears.

    The Not-So-Good Stuff

    That said, living with the Q7 hasn't been entirely flawless. The gearbox is a bit of a weak link. Don’t get me wrong, most of the time it's smooth enough, but occasionally I have caught it napping. Also, a lot of times it would thump into first gear from park even when the powertrain is all warmed up. I had a solution for the gearbox’s lack of enthusiasm, though: leave it in Dynamic mode. The responses become sharper, and it suddenly feels far more awake. But it shouldn't really require changing driving modes to have that in the first place.

    Exterior Right Front Three Quarter

    Then there's the width. At nearly two metres wide, the Q7 often required folding the mirrors because more than once, I found myself apologetically holding up traffic while carefully threading it through gaps on narrow lanes that clearly hadn't been designed with large SUVs in mind.

    Ride Quality & Fuel Economy

    How is the ride quality, then? On smooth roads, particularly Mumbai’s Coastal Road and the Eastern Freeway, the Q7 feels magnificent. It glides along with genuine composure, isolating passengers from the outside world. Unfortunately, the rest of Mumbai’s roads have a habit of exposing weaknesses. Sharp-edged potholes and badly repaired surfaces occasionally send unwanted vibrations through the seat. The air suspension does its best, but I have noticed those 20-inch wheels certainly make their presence known.

    Interior Instrument Cluster

    And then there's fuel economy. As I said, the Q7 isn’t exactly economical, and in the current climate, an average fuel economy of around six kmpl isn't easy to ignore, especially when petrol prices are at an all-time high.

    Summing-Up

    All things considered, would I consider keeping an old-school luxury SUV like the Q7 again? Honestly, yes, because what the Q7 does well, it does exceptionally well. It's comfortable and luxurious without being flashy. Practical without feeling utilitarian. Most importantly, it never tries too hard. And in a market increasingly obsessed with gimmicks and digital distractions, that feels surprisingly refreshing.

    Interior Rear Seats

    An all-new generation of the Q7 has already been revealed globally, and there are undoubtedly areas where it will improve upon this car. I'm looking forward to spending time with that car, but for now, as I look out from my balcony and realise this particular Q7 is no longer parked downstairs, I find myself missing it more than expected. Not because it was perfect. But because it quietly made my everyday life better, and that's probably the highest compliment I can give it.

    Pictures by Kaustubh Gandhi

    Audi Q7 Image
    Audi Q7
    Rs. 87.62 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Jeep Meridian Overland AWD Diesel AT Long-term Review: Introduction

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    Tata Tiago
    Tata Tiago
    Rs. 4.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    28th May
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 5.65 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV 7XO
    Mahindra XUV 7XO
    Rs. 13.66 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 7.37 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 10.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 6.85 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.91 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Mercedes-Benz S-Class
    Mercedes-Benz S-Class
    Rs. 2.20 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    15th Jun
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    Rs. 19.72 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    4th Jun
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella
    Rs. 23.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    29th May
    Tata Tiago
    Tata Tiago
    Rs. 4.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    28th May
    Tata Tiago EV
    Tata Tiago EV
    Rs. 5.84 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    28th May
    MG Majestor
    MG Majestor
    Rs. 40.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    27th May
    Honda City
    Honda City
    Rs. 12.04 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M440i
    BMW M440i
    Rs. 1.09 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mini Countryman C
    Launching in 2 days
    Mini Countryman C

    Rs. 58.00 - 58.50 LakhEstimated Price

    17th Jun 2026Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda Kodiaq RS
    Skoda Kodiaq RS

    Rs. 45.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    22nd Jun 2026Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Citroen eC3 Facelift
    Citroen eC3 Facelift

    Rs. 11.00 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Sierra EV
    Tata Sierra EV

    Rs. 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    30th Jun 2026Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    BMW X6 Facelift
    BMW X6 Facelift

    Rs. 1.50 - 1.55 CroreEstimated Price

    Jun 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Nissan Tekton
    Nissan Tekton

    Rs. 11.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    9th Jul 2026Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia Syros EV
    Kia Syros EV

    Rs. 14.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Volkswagen Virtus Facelift
    Volkswagen Virtus Facelift

    Rs. 10.50 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • audi-cars
    • other brands
    Audi Q3
    Audi Q3
    Rs. 43.67 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Audi A4
    Audi A4
    Rs. 46.88 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Audi A6
    Audi A6
    Rs. 64.81 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Audi-Cars