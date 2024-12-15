2024 Audi Q7 Technology First Drive Review

Is the cabin of the 2024 Audi Q7 any good?

Like the exterior design, the cabin of this 2024 Q7 has got some minor updates but overall retains the same layout and elements as the car that came to India in 2021. Upfront and dominating the dashboard, you still have the three-screen layout with the central one being the interface for the climate control system.

The displays are nice to use with a high level of brightness, good graphics and generally quick pathways to where you need to get into the Ui. What’s more, Audi has also included physical buttons for most of the significant controls giving a decent mix of buttons and functions built into the display itself. However, while the interface is nice to use, it is missing wireless phone connectivity. It has provided a wireless charger and the USB ports for Android Auto/Apple CarPlay are located right in front of the wireless charging pad minimising some of the clutter caused by the phone wire usually hanging out. Everything looks nice to touch and feel with a lot of gloss black plastics which makes everything look premium but is a dust and fingerprint magnet.

The dimensions haven’t changed which means that it is still a very spacious car for the front occupants with more than enough headroom, legroom and knee room. Adding to this is the large panoramic sunroof and cedar brown upholstery that Audi has fitted to our media car.

The second row is equally spacious with more than enough headroom, knee room and shoulder room for three occupants to experience long journeys. As a part of this 2024 update, Audi has added a fourth climate zone to the mix which now brings it on par with its segment rivals. Some of the other major highlights include 1.0-litre bottle holders in both the doors, seat back pockets and a large centre

armrest with dual cup holders. The second-row seat backs can be split into multiple configurations and fold flat for a large cargo space. While very practical and spacious, the second row does feel a bit dull as it is missing some of the major elements that one would want when catering to the chauffeur-driven segment. This list includes powered seats, boss function, massagers, ventilated seats as well as MMi linked seatback screens.

Jump into row three and like the pre-facelift model it continues to stand as a contrast to the well-packaged and spacious first and second row. The seat base is low offering little to no under-thigh support and knee room almost non-existent due to the way you have to sit. The third row is best suited to kids or short journeys and can be folded down electrically if you need additional cargo space. In fact, with the third and second rows folded down, the cargo space is massive, easy to access and high enough that you can easily play luggage Tetris in terms of height and length.