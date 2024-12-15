2024 Audi Q7 Technology First Drive Review

Why would I buy it?
- Ride quality
- Presence
- Ease of use
Why would I avoid it?
- Lacks certain segment-expected features
- No diesel or full hybrid option
What is it?
Audi has updated the Q7 for 2024. This is the second major update for Audi’s flagship three-row SUV and it gets new exterior and interior design elements as well as some features. The biggest change on the outside is a new face. Audi has ditched the chrome slats of the previous iterations in favour of bolder chrome links like vertical design which gives the car a bolder(er) appearance.
In profile, Audi has updated the alloy wheels but it is still a conservative design but does tie well into the car’s overall appearance. The layout and elements at the rear are unchanged, except for the design of the elements in the tail lamps. Overall Audi has done enough to give the car’s appearance a much-needed boost and this should keep the Q7 going strong till the next-gen car comes along within the next two years.
Is the cabin of the 2024 Audi Q7 any good?
Like the exterior design, the cabin of this 2024 Q7 has got some minor updates but overall retains the same layout and elements as the car that came to India in 2021. Upfront and dominating the dashboard, you still have the three-screen layout with the central one being the interface for the climate control system.
The displays are nice to use with a high level of brightness, good graphics and generally quick pathways to where you need to get into the Ui. What’s more, Audi has also included physical buttons for most of the significant controls giving a decent mix of buttons and functions built into the display itself. However, while the interface is nice to use, it is missing wireless phone connectivity. It has provided a wireless charger and the USB ports for Android Auto/Apple CarPlay are located right in front of the wireless charging pad minimising some of the clutter caused by the phone wire usually hanging out. Everything looks nice to touch and feel with a lot of gloss black plastics which makes everything look premium but is a dust and fingerprint magnet.
The dimensions haven’t changed which means that it is still a very spacious car for the front occupants with more than enough headroom, legroom and knee room. Adding to this is the large panoramic sunroof and cedar brown upholstery that Audi has fitted to our media car.
The second row is equally spacious with more than enough headroom, knee room and shoulder room for three occupants to experience long journeys. As a part of this 2024 update, Audi has added a fourth climate zone to the mix which now brings it on par with its segment rivals. Some of the other major highlights include 1.0-litre bottle holders in both the doors, seat back pockets and a large centre
armrest with dual cup holders. The second-row seat backs can be split into multiple configurations and fold flat for a large cargo space. While very practical and spacious, the second row does feel a bit dull as it is missing some of the major elements that one would want when catering to the chauffeur-driven segment. This list includes powered seats, boss function, massagers, ventilated seats as well as MMi linked seatback screens.
Jump into row three and like the pre-facelift model it continues to stand as a contrast to the well-packaged and spacious first and second row. The seat base is low offering little to no under-thigh support and knee room almost non-existent due to the way you have to sit. The third row is best suited to kids or short journeys and can be folded down electrically if you need additional cargo space. In fact, with the third and second rows folded down, the cargo space is massive, easy to access and high enough that you can easily play luggage Tetris in terms of height and length.
Is the Audi Q7 any good to drive?
This Audi Q7 continues with its 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine producing 335bhp/500Nm and is offered with an eight-speed AT and Quattro AWD technology as standard across both trim levels. Audi has been out of the diesel market for a while and also does not have a full-hybrid option for the Q7.
The Q7 drives exactly like it looks, Large and in great strides. The 500Nm of torque is available as low as 1400rpm allowing you to get off the line and get moving easily. The gearing is sorted at low speeds and you have to put in very little effort to move the car around. However, pick up the pace and you do feel like the eight-speed box is having to do a lot more work than required to continue building up the car’s speed and get you into the three-digit range. However, once there, its ability to cruise is very impressive and combined with a massive 85-litre fuel tank you can do long distances without missing a beat.
As with the previous car, you get multiple drive modes which alter the way the throttle responds with full ‘beast’ being unleashed in the sport mode. The throttle is very sensitive in this mode and can be surprisingly addictive to use despite the car’s size.
The steering is still light and easy to use masking the size of the car especially when you have to make u-turns or parallel park the vehicle. It lacks the feel one would expect from a vehicle at this price point but does weigh up nicely as you gather speed. One of the places where the Q7 shines is in the ride quality department and in this case, the magic comes from an air suspension that manages to give suppleness to the ride allowing you to glide over whatever our roads throw up. With enough ground clearance, you don’t have to slow down for the big stuff and when going over them you don’t feel much either.
What you do have to be cautious about though are the 20-inch wheels which are diamond cut and can be scuffed easily if you get carried away. Finally, one of the big improvements is the NVH insulation. The outgoing model was already pretty good and this one continues to impress with the package it offers.
Should you buy the 2024 Audi Q7?
The Audi Q7 presents a very clear case for why it should be on your radar/off your radar if you are looking for a large full-size luxury SUV offering three rows of seating. It’s spacious, good looking, rides very nicely and is quiet and refined as one would expect from the Q7 for nearly two decades now. However, on the flip side, it lacks certain segment-expected features, has a barely useable third row and only comes with one petrol powertrain option.
It’s this last one that plays up into a surprise positive for the car. It is the lowest priced among the full European clan in terms of petrol SUVs with a sub-Rs. 1 crore price tag even for this top-spec Technology variant that we have driven in our review.
Photography: Kapil Angane